Police: Woman arrested for 'smacking' child in Coronado, fighting with citizens
CORONADO, Calif. — A woman was arrested in Coronado for public child abuse and battery after several citizens witnessed the crime. Coronado Police Department received reports of a 41-year-old woman who was "smacking" a child near 1st Street and A Avenue in Coronado, Coronado police shared in a social media post.
Victim in San Diego shooting spree identified
Authorities have identified a man who died as a result of a Friday night shooting spree that left three others injured in San Diego.
Gunman robs recycling center
A man robbed a recycling center at gunpoint Monday in the Bay Terraces neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department announced.
Washington Examiner
San Diego shooting spree leaves one dead and three injured
A series of shootings occurred in eastern San Diego County on Friday night, killing one person and injuring three, police said. A lone gunman was believed to have been driving around a large area before randomly shooting at groups of people who were outside, Fox 5 reported. Multiple witnesses called...
mybasin.com
FORMER FUGITIVE WANTED IN OREGON FOR REAL ESTATE SCAM PLEADS GUILTY
SAN DIEGO—On January 26, 2023, a California man who evaded federal authorities for more than two decades after being convicted at trial and who was wanted in District of Oregon for perpetrating a real estate scam while a fugitive pleaded guilty in San Diego. Robin James McPherson, a former...
‘I have no sympathy for those officers’: Protestors react to Tyre Nichols’ death
Dozens of protestors who were angered by the newly released video showing the beating death of Tyre Nichols gathered at Waterfront Park Friday.
Protesters rally against police brutality in Escondido
ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A protest was held in North County over the death of Tyre Nichols and Keenan Anderson, who died in police custody this month. People gathered outside Escondido City Hall, demanding change to prevent police brutality in the wake of the recent deaths. "Again, our hearts are...
Millions of Dollars of Drugs Seized in One Day
The drugs were seized by agents in the San Diego Sector
Ex-San Diego Sheriff's deputy sentenced for role in `off-roster' gun sales
A former San Diego County sheriff's lieutenant who pleaded guilty to helping ex-sheriff's Capt. Marco Garmo sell "off-roster" firearms and received a time-served sentence Friday.
1 killed, 3 injured in San Diego shooting spree; suspect arrested
A shooting spree left one person dead and three others injured Friday night, said the San Diego Police Department.
Imperial Beach 'Cop Watcher' sues Sheriff's Department over assault while recording an arrest
SAN DIEGO — An Imperial Beach man who records police stops to prevent police misconduct and expose what he considers is implicit bias in policing is suing the San Diego Sheriff's Department after he says a Sheriff Sergeant assaulted him for filming a traffic stop and then falsely arrested him.
Chula Vista Man Sentenced to Over 11 Years in Prison for ATM Explosions
A Chula Vista man who blew up two ATMs in an attempt to steal the money inside was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in federal prison. Chad Engel, 50, pleaded guilty to federal charges last year for his role in an explosion that damaged one ATM at a California Coast Credit Union and another that destroyed an ATM at a gas station in Miramar.
Homicide investigation underway in Chula Vista after person found dead
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — San Diego police are investigating the death of a man in Chula Vista Sunday evening. First responders were called to an area near the 200 block of Rancho Drive and Greg Cox Bike Park around 10:40 a.m. following reports that a person was found dead, according to police.
Shopping mall fire in El Cajon under investigation, arson suspected
Arson investigators are looking into a blaze that began at a strip mall in El Cajon early Sunday, after a fire spread from several pallets to a nearby business.
Carlsbad boy suffers coma after trampoline accident
An 8-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after crashing on a trampoline and later being in an induced coma.
Death sentence, convictions overturned from SD County crime spree in 1985
A North County family is reeling after the murder convictions and the death sentence were overturned for a man found guilty of killing three during a crime spree nearly four decades ago.
'Operation Red Rider' leads to arrests of SD-area 'crime syndicate' members
The multi-agency effort, dubbed "Operation Red Rider," sought to dismantle a "well-organized crime syndicate," San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said.
Ex-San Diego Resident Pleads Guilty to Fleeing Country to Avoid Tax Crime Sentencing
A former San Diego resident who fled the United States more than 20 years ago to avoid being sentenced for tax crimes pleaded guilty this week to a federal bail jumping charge. Robin McPherson was slated to appear for a March 2001 sentencing hearing following his convictions for tax evasion...
Murder conviction overturned in San Diego triple-slaying
The California Supreme Court on Monday overturned the murder convictions and death sentence for a man who killed three people and committed a series of other crimes in San Diego in 1985.
SDPD releases body-camera footage of fatal police shooting in Barrio Logan
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police released body-worn camera video of a fatal police shooting from last Friday night in Barrio Logan. The family of 37-year-old Christopher DeArman is speaking out. They say the fatal shooting of their father and brother by police following a traffic stop for a broken taillight, was "unjustified".
