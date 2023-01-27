ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

San Diego shooting spree leaves one dead and three injured

A series of shootings occurred in eastern San Diego County on Friday night, killing one person and injuring three, police said. A lone gunman was believed to have been driving around a large area before randomly shooting at groups of people who were outside, Fox 5 reported. Multiple witnesses called...
SAN DIEGO, CA
mybasin.com

FORMER FUGITIVE WANTED IN OREGON FOR REAL ESTATE SCAM PLEADS GUILTY

SAN DIEGO—On January 26, 2023, a California man who evaded federal authorities for more than two decades after being convicted at trial and who was wanted in District of Oregon for perpetrating a real estate scam while a fugitive pleaded guilty in San Diego. Robin James McPherson, a former...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Protesters rally against police brutality in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A protest was held in North County over the death of Tyre Nichols and Keenan Anderson, who died in police custody this month. People gathered outside Escondido City Hall, demanding change to prevent police brutality in the wake of the recent deaths. "Again, our hearts are...
ESCONDIDO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy