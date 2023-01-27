A Chula Vista man who blew up two ATMs in an attempt to steal the money inside was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in federal prison. Chad Engel, 50, pleaded guilty to federal charges last year for his role in an explosion that damaged one ATM at a California Coast Credit Union and another that destroyed an ATM at a gas station in Miramar.

CHULA VISTA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO