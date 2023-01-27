Read full article on original website
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska lawmakers consider creative solutions to teacher shortage
Retention bonuses, student loan forgiveness and alternative certification are just some of the proposed solutions lawmakers are pondering to address Nebraska's teacher shortage. The Legislature's Education Committee reviewed a series of bills Monday that offered creative ideas for fixing a stubborn workforce problem that's forcing schools to leave positions vacant.
doniphanherald.com
Staff member injured by student at Omaha alternative school
A staff member at an Omaha alternative school was cut Monday by a student with a knife, according to a spokeswoman for Omaha Public Schools. The staff member was taken to the Creighton University Medical Center-University Campus at 24th and Cuming streets. The injury was not life-threatening, according to a spokesman for the Omaha Police Department.
doniphanherald.com
Health groups collaborating to help Nebraska's rural hospitals
In 2019, Community Medical Center in Falls City had to make a tough decision. "After 100 years of delivering babies, we stopped our labor and delivery services," said Ryan Larson, CEO of the hospital in Falls City. Larson said the hospital also recently told the Richardson County Sheriff that it...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska rural health care roadmap aims to bolster, strength rural health
LINCOLN — A joint collaboration between the Nebraska Hospital Association and Nebraska Rural Health Association announced a roadmap Monday aimed to improve rural health care. Jeremy Nordquist, president of the hospital association, and Jed Hansen, executive director of the rural health association, announced the “Roadmap to Strong Rural Health...
klkntv.com
Southern Nebraska school cancels classes after receiving threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron will be closed again on Tuesday after a threat. Officials say the school received the threat on Friday, leading to an investigation with Thayer County law enforcement. In a press release Saturday, the school said an increased police presence...
doniphanherald.com
Pillen zeroes in on Nebraska workforce development, tax reduction
Gov. Jim Pillen delivered a conservative message Monday to participants and listeners in his first monthly statewide call-in radio show while centering on the need for workforce development and retention of young Nebraskans. Pillen, who is approaching his first month in office, said he is committed to "transformative tax policy"...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Legislature considers paid family and medical leave proposal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — There’s a new effort in the Legislature to mandate paid family and medical leave in Nebraska. “Family medical leave is a tool to recruit workers with young families,” said Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, who introduced the bill. Under the Paid Family and...
North Platte Telegraph
Nearly $20 million awarded to develop behavioral health workforce in Nebraska
A total of 83 projects from across Nebraska will receive a share of nearly $20 million in federal pandemic recovery funds to bolster the development of the state's behavioral health workforce. The money is the first and largest installment of the $25.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds the...
KETV.com
'Changing the scales of justice': New data highlights disparities in Nebraska evictions
OMAHA, Neb. — If a Nebraskan is facing eviction and doesn't have legal counsel, they will lose their home or apartment. That’s the message from lawyers asa new report to the Unicameral shows the disparity in legal representation between tenants and landlords. Data collected shows only about 9%...
doniphanherald.com
COVID cases still back to spring levels in Nebraska
Nebraska's COVID-19 case count dropped again last week, extending a nine-month low and a first-in-pandemic winter respite from the virus. The state reported 800 cases last week, down 13.4% from 924 the previous week, according to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. The latest tally marked the second...
reviewofoptometry.com
Nebraska Introduces Bill to Allow Optometrists to Perform SLT
If LB 216 is passed, Nebraska will become the 11th state to allow optometrists to perform SLT. Photo: Nathan Lighthizer, OD. Click image to enlarge. Though the year is young, states have already set efforts in motion to push scope expansion legislation for optometrists. Advocates in one trailblazing state, Nebraska, are actively working to pass a bill (LB 216) this year that would allow the state’s ODs to perform selective laser trabeculoplasty (SLT), a non-invasive intraocular pressure (IOP)-lowering procedure that’s increasingly being recognized as a first-line treatment for glaucoma. The bill was introduced on January 10th and since has been voted on by the state’s Board of Health and heard by Nebraska Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, where it’s now awaiting committee member votes.
WOWT
Omaha Public Schools program staffer hurt by middle-school student with knife
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools notified staff and student families about an incident Monday that left a staffer injured. Michaela Jackson, director of the OPS Secondary Success Program, said in the letter that staff “responded immediately” to a “disturbance” in a hallway. “It was...
doniphanherald.com
Researchers share AltEn study results showing improvement in some areas, more concerns in others
MEAD — Samples collected from soil, water and air near Mead show declining concentrations of pesticides that have been linked to AltEn, the ethanol plant that used treated seeds to produce biofuel near the Saunders County community of nearly 600 people. But a research team led by the University...
Pillen leans into ‘opportunity scholarships’ debate
Before a press conference promoting a potential state tax break for donors helping low-income parents pay for private school, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen spoke to 15 students from his hometown.
doniphanherald.com
Once a leader in national weather networks, Nebraska's underfunded systems now struggling
OMAHA — Brush fires in canyons and creek beds are dangerous to fight. Hard to reach, tough to escape. So Oklahoma Volunteer Fire Chief Charlie Starbuck kept a careful eye over the 30-plus firefighters tamping down a fire in a draw near the Texas/Oklahoma border. A wind shift was...
News Channel Nebraska
Family donates blood in honor of relatives facing cancer diagnoses
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It was Janice Schmitz’s first time ever donating blood, and she brought a good portion of her family along. “My two daughters, my daughter-in-law and my sister,” Schmitz said. All five of them donated a unit of blood this afternoon at the Broadcasters Unite...
KETV.com
Educators, lawmakers discuss teacher retention bills: 'We got to get ahead of this'
State lawmakers will hold hearings for two teacher retention bills in Lincoln on Monday. State Senator Lou Ann Linehan introduced the pair of legislation that she says will address the state's teacher shortage. The Elkhorn senator says LB385 would pay $5,000 to first-year teachers who sign up for a second year, and second-year teachers signing up for a third year could earn another $5,000.
klkntv.com
‘Don’t leave seniors behind’: Nebraska health care pleads for funding
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- In Nebraska, over 20,000 seniors require some form of care, and with ongoing closures, growing concerns stem from a lack of funding. Since 2015, 44 nursing homes and 34 assisted living facilities have closed in Nebraska, resulting in a total loss of more than 3,000 beds for seniors.
doniphanherald.com
Longtime Hastings solid waste superintendent to retire
Jack Newlun guided the Hastings Solid Waste Landfill through formidable regulations. “I got to witness the modernization of solid waste into the new era, which is Subtitle D regulations, and that covers how it’s regulated and how it’s regulated on how it’s constructed … ultimately to protect the environment and groundwater,” he said.
Nebraskans offer personal insights on bill to create state-funded Asian American commission
LINCOLN — Chueqa Yang told a legislative panel Friday that they weren’t always such an activist for the Asian American community. Born in Omaha to refugees who arrived in the U.S. 44 years ago, Yang grew up in a largely white area, with little exposure to their Hmong heritage outside the family home. Yang later […] The post Nebraskans offer personal insights on bill to create state-funded Asian American commission appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
