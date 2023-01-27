ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska lawmakers consider creative solutions to teacher shortage

Retention bonuses, student loan forgiveness and alternative certification are just some of the proposed solutions lawmakers are pondering to address Nebraska's teacher shortage. The Legislature's Education Committee reviewed a series of bills Monday that offered creative ideas for fixing a stubborn workforce problem that's forcing schools to leave positions vacant.
Staff member injured by student at Omaha alternative school

A staff member at an Omaha alternative school was cut Monday by a student with a knife, according to a spokeswoman for Omaha Public Schools. The staff member was taken to the Creighton University Medical Center-University Campus at 24th and Cuming streets. The injury was not life-threatening, according to a spokesman for the Omaha Police Department.
Health groups collaborating to help Nebraska's rural hospitals

In 2019, Community Medical Center in Falls City had to make a tough decision. "After 100 years of delivering babies, we stopped our labor and delivery services," said Ryan Larson, CEO of the hospital in Falls City. Larson said the hospital also recently told the Richardson County Sheriff that it...
Nebraska rural health care roadmap aims to bolster, strength rural health

LINCOLN — A joint collaboration between the Nebraska Hospital Association and Nebraska Rural Health Association announced a roadmap Monday aimed to improve rural health care. Jeremy Nordquist, president of the hospital association, and Jed Hansen, executive director of the rural health association, announced the “Roadmap to Strong Rural Health...
Southern Nebraska school cancels classes after receiving threat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron will be closed again on Tuesday after a threat. Officials say the school received the threat on Friday, leading to an investigation with Thayer County law enforcement. In a press release Saturday, the school said an increased police presence...
Pillen zeroes in on Nebraska workforce development, tax reduction

Gov. Jim Pillen delivered a conservative message Monday to participants and listeners in his first monthly statewide call-in radio show while centering on the need for workforce development and retention of young Nebraskans. Pillen, who is approaching his first month in office, said he is committed to "transformative tax policy"...
COVID cases still back to spring levels in Nebraska

Nebraska's COVID-19 case count dropped again last week, extending a nine-month low and a first-in-pandemic winter respite from the virus. The state reported 800 cases last week, down 13.4% from 924 the previous week, according to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. The latest tally marked the second...
Nebraska Introduces Bill to Allow Optometrists to Perform SLT

If LB 216 is passed, Nebraska will become the 11th state to allow optometrists to perform SLT. Photo: Nathan Lighthizer, OD. Click image to enlarge. Though the year is young, states have already set efforts in motion to push scope expansion legislation for optometrists. Advocates in one trailblazing state, Nebraska, are actively working to pass a bill (LB 216) this year that would allow the state’s ODs to perform selective laser trabeculoplasty (SLT), a non-invasive intraocular pressure (IOP)-lowering procedure that’s increasingly being recognized as a first-line treatment for glaucoma. The bill was introduced on January 10th and since has been voted on by the state’s Board of Health and heard by Nebraska Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, where it’s now awaiting committee member votes.
Family donates blood in honor of relatives facing cancer diagnoses

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It was Janice Schmitz’s first time ever donating blood, and she brought a good portion of her family along. “My two daughters, my daughter-in-law and my sister,” Schmitz said. All five of them donated a unit of blood this afternoon at the Broadcasters Unite...
Educators, lawmakers discuss teacher retention bills: 'We got to get ahead of this'

State lawmakers will hold hearings for two teacher retention bills in Lincoln on Monday. State Senator Lou Ann Linehan introduced the pair of legislation that she says will address the state's teacher shortage. The Elkhorn senator says LB385 would pay $5,000 to first-year teachers who sign up for a second year, and second-year teachers signing up for a third year could earn another $5,000.
Longtime Hastings solid waste superintendent to retire

Jack Newlun guided the Hastings Solid Waste Landfill through formidable regulations. “I got to witness the modernization of solid waste into the new era, which is Subtitle D regulations, and that covers how it’s regulated and how it’s regulated on how it’s constructed … ultimately to protect the environment and groundwater,” he said.
Nebraskans offer personal insights on bill to create state-funded Asian American commission

LINCOLN — Chueqa Yang told a legislative panel Friday that they weren’t always such an activist for the Asian American community. Born in Omaha to refugees who arrived in the U.S. 44 years ago, Yang grew up in a largely white area, with little exposure to their Hmong heritage outside the family home. Yang later […] The post Nebraskans offer personal insights on bill to create state-funded Asian American commission appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
