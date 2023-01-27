Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia High girls basketball falls 46-43 to Seaman at buzzer in Glacier’s Edge Tournament championship game
The Emporia High girls basketball team fell in the Glacier’s Edge Tournament Championship game to Topeka-Seaman, 46-43. Emporia High had trailed by 11 in the fourth quarter and managed to tie the game at 43. Seaman got a 3-pointer by Taylin Stallbaumer at the buzzer to win it. The...
KVOE
Emporia States Owen Long named MIAA mens basketball player of the week
For the third time this season, Emporia States Owen Long has been named the MIAA men’s basketball player of the week. Owen scored 33 points in Sunday’s win over Roger State and scored 34 points in the win over Northeastern State. Long is the MIAA leading scorer averaging 18 points per game.
KVOE
Emporia High boys wrestlers third at Chanute; girls compete at Junction City
The Emporia High wrestling teams had their final tune-ups before next weekend’s Centennial League Tournament Saturday. The Emporia High boys finished third in the SEK Invitational at Chanute. Xerarch Tungjaroenkul won the 150-pound bracket. Three Spartans finished second, Christian Trujillo at 157, Davian White at 165 and Jesse Ultreres...
KVOE
Emporia High boys swim and diving team takes sixth at home meet
The Emporia High boys swim and diving team finished sixth in its final home meet of the season Saturday. On the diving side, senior Braxton Higgins won the 11-dive meet with a score of 531.80. Alex Allemang finished fourth in diving. On the swim side, the Spartans got three consideration...
KVOE
Emporia State selects next Volleyball Coach
Emporia State University has a new Volleyball Coach. Athletic Director David Spafford has announced the hiring of Ken Murczek. Murczek has spent the past 3 seasons at Oregon Tech where he was 51-27. He has also been the head men’s Coach at the University of Charleston, Head women’s coach at Wake Forest, North Texas, and St. Joseph.
KVOE
Lebo and Olpe crowned Lyon County League champions
The Lebo Girls and Olpe Boys are Lyon County League Tournament Champions. In the girl’s game, Lebo overcame an early deficit to defeat the Olpe Lady Eagles 50-40. Olpe jumped out to an early lead in the first half and led by one 19-18 heading into the halftime locker room. The game would see a total of six ties and seven lead changes before Lebo outscored Olpe 18-11 in the third quarter to take a lead they would never relinquish.
KVOE
Lyon County League Tournament Finals Saturday set
The finals are set for the 102nd Lyon County League basketball tournament. In the girls’ Championship game, Lebo will play Olpe. Lebo advanced with a 37-14 win over Burlingame. Olpe advanced with a 41-34 win over Madison. In the boys’ Championship game, Olpe will play Lebo. Olpe advanced...
KVOE
Emporia State host Rogers State
The Emporia State basketball teams hosts Rogers State Sunday afternoon. The Lady Hornets will be going for the season sweep. Emporia State Coach Toby Wynn says they will need to be locked into limit 3-point shots. The Emporia State men will be looking to avenge an earlier season loss. Coach...
KVOE
Audio Saturday 01-28-2023
Emporia High Basketball Coaches Carolyn Dorsey and Lee Baldwin. Mitch Holthus – Voice of the Kansas City Chiefs. Emporia High girls basketball – Glacier’s Edge Tournament championship game vs. Topeka-Seaman. __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
KVOE
Kansas State and Kansas to play SEC opponents
The Kansas State Wildcats host Florida. Coach Jerome Tang says this will be a fun game. Tipoff for the game is set for 5 pm. Due to coverage of the Lyon County League tournament that game will not be broadcast. Kansas plays at Kentucky. Coach Bill Self says they will...
KVOE
Public meeting ahead Wednesday for Emporia skate park plans
Over the past year or so, Emporia city officials have been discussing how to proceed — or whether to proceed — with an updated skate park at Santa Fe Park and a possible new facility at Whittier Park. Residents interested in learning more about those plans are encouraged to attend a special public meeting Wednesday.
KVOE
FOUR SEASONS FIRE: Cause officially undetermined
The cause of the Jan. 20 fire at Emporia’s Four Seasons Apartments complex, 2230 Prairie, is officially undetermined. Fire broke out in apartment 2A on the building’s lowest level, causing several residents to await rescue from their balconies. Sixteen families were displaced, with most returning to their homes by Jan. 22 or Jan. 23.
KVOE
Heater issue leads to fire call in west Emporia
A reported structure fire in west Emporia led to a non-fire-related issue after an investigation Sunday morning. The fire at 301 Wilson was reported around 9 am. Emporia Fire Capt. Michael Nunley says there was an unspecified heater issue inside the home. While there was no fire, firefighters had to “open up” an interior wall to make sure where the source of any concerns was located.
KVOE
STATEHOUSE: Lyon County’s first Legislative Dialogue planned to Feb. 18
As the 2023 legislative session continues in Topeka, lawmakers representing Lyon County have officially been invited to take part in the first Legislative Dialogue of the session next month. The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Government Matters Committee and League of Women Voters have set up the Dialogue at Flint...
KVOE
East Emporia home suffers minor damage after fire Saturday night
Damage is considered minimal after a fire at an unoccupied house in east Emporia from Saturday evening. Fire crews from Emporia, Americus and Olpe were called to 818 Sylvan shortly before 7 pm, although mutual aid from Americus and Olpe was canceled before the two departments could arrive on scene. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller tells KVOE News there was fire in a large debris pile, and the fire was contained to the house’s back wall although there was some minor extension inside the home.
KVOE
USD 252 board sets special meeting to discuss superintendent, Olpe principal positions
The USD 252 Southern Lyon County Board of Education has a special meeting coming Wednesday, and now it’s looking for two key administrative leaders instead of one. The board was already planning to get an update from the Kansas Association of School Boards on the search for a new superintendent with the recent retirement announcement from longtime superintendent Mike Argabright. The board now has to find a principal at Olpe schools. Principal Shane Clark tells KVOE News he is pursuing other opportunities and will leave his post in June.
KVOE
Flint Hills Technical College honors Simmons with inaugural Prairie Fire Award
Flint Hills Technical College has now begun what it hopes to be a proud tradition of honoring and recognizing its various community partners. Friday, FHTC awarded the first annual Prairie Fire Award to Simmons Pet Food as part of a special reception at the Gufler Mansion. FHTC Vice President for Advancement Mike Crouch says the award is meant to honor more than just financial contributions to the college.
KVOE
Camp Alexander returning to full operations for 2023 summer season
Summer will be here before you know it. This year, Camp Alexander returns full swing to invite the children of Lyon County to a fun-filled week. The camp focuses on the power of exploration, nature, and creativity as kids are allowed to hike through trails and create arts and crafts.
KVOE
LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Alleged Texas fugitive set for hearing in Emporia on Monday
A court hearing is set for Monday afternoon in Lyon County District Court for a woman accused of being a fugitive from justice. Amy Sue Newell will be in court at 1:30 pm. She’s accused of a probation violation from Henderson County, Texas, in 2020. Judge Doug Jones will...
KVOE
Two arrested after allegedly burglarizing old Cedar Point school building
Two people, including a woman from Eureka, have been arrested on suspicion of breaking into Cedar Point’s former school building. Chase County Undersheriff Aaron Hoffman says deputies received a report of people “dressed in all black” getting inside the building shortly before 6 pm Saturday. Less than 10 minutes later, deputies arrived to find a white pickup outside the building and two people using flashlights inside. Deputies then contacted both suspects as they were taking unspecified items out of the building.
