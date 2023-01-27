ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

KFYR-TV

Minot man’s cause of death determined to be accidental drowning

WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - The Ward County Sheriff’s Department said Monday the cause of death of Ashlan Garcia, whose body was found last May in the Souris River, was accidental drowning. The details were reported in the State Forensic Medical Examiner’s final report, which detailed his cause of...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Williston house fire

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williston Fire Department responded to a house fire at 9:44 p.m. Friday night. The resident was alerted by the smoke alarm and was able to get out of the burning home. The home owner was taken to the hospital for treatment but was in stable...
WILLISTON, ND
KFYR-TV

NDSU architecture students help plan for the future of downtown Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A group of architecture students from North Dakota State University is getting the chance to weigh in on the future landscape of downtown Minot. The students toured Minot’s Main Street and surrounding areas Sunday. They visited with Minot Public Schools, Parks and Recreation, Minot...
MINOT, ND

