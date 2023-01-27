Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Minot man’s cause of death determined to be accidental drowning
WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - The Ward County Sheriff’s Department said Monday the cause of death of Ashlan Garcia, whose body was found last May in the Souris River, was accidental drowning. The details were reported in the State Forensic Medical Examiner’s final report, which detailed his cause of...
KFYR-TV
Williston Fire Department responds to early morning vehicle fire at the Williston Airport
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Fire Department says it responded to a vehicle fire early Monday morning at the Williston airport. The fire was reported at 5:41 a.m. The Williston Fire Department, Police Department, and an EMS unit responded and say the vehicle was fully engulfed by the fire.
KFYR-TV
Williston house fire
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williston Fire Department responded to a house fire at 9:44 p.m. Friday night. The resident was alerted by the smoke alarm and was able to get out of the burning home. The home owner was taken to the hospital for treatment but was in stable...
KFYR-TV
NDSU architecture students help plan for the future of downtown Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A group of architecture students from North Dakota State University is getting the chance to weigh in on the future landscape of downtown Minot. The students toured Minot’s Main Street and surrounding areas Sunday. They visited with Minot Public Schools, Parks and Recreation, Minot...
