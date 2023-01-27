ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Mavericks linked to D’Angelo Russell trade: How it might look

Vincent Frank
The Dallas Mavericks find themselves as the sixth seed in the Western Conference and struggling to remain above .500 despite the brilliant play of Luka Doncic.

This could potentially force general manager Nico Harrison into making a substantial deal ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline .

Dallas has been linked to Toronto Raptors All-Star guard Fred VanVleet. But that seems to be a pipe dream given Toronto’s reported asking price and the Mavericks’ lack of intriguing assets.

Instead, there’s a real possibility that Jason Kidd’s squad kicks the tires on a lesser player. According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report , sources around the NBA indicate D’Angelo Russell of the Minnesota Timberwolves could be a target. Pincus points to the Mimai Heat, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers as other potential suitors.

Russell, 26, would be an intriguing option for Dallas. The point guard has not been a great fit in Minnesota following the acquisition of Rudy Gobert this past summer. His strength is playing fast. With the Wolves boasting two bigs, this simply has not been the case.

  • D’Angelo Russell stats (2022-23): 17.6 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 6.2 APG, 47% shooting, 38% 3-point

As you can see, Russell is still putting up good splits this season. At issue here is his status has an impending free agent following the 2022-23 season and the perceived lack of fit in Minnesota. The team is highly unlikely to invest in re-signing Russell during the summer, making a trade much more likely.

How a Dallas Mavericks trade for D’Angelo Russell would look

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ak37G_0kStV6Tm00
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Russell is counting $31.38 million against the cap in 2022-23. This makes it somewhat tricky for the cap-strapped Mavericks. Any move would require a combination of Tim Hardaway Jr., Davis Bertans, Dorian Finney-Smith and Dwight Powell heading to Minnesota.

Here is where it gets even trickier. Both Dallas and Minnesota are battling for a top-six seed out west. Russell has started all 47 games for Minnesota this season, averaging nearly 33 minutes per outing. The team doesn’t have another true point guard on the roster outside of Jordan McLaughlin, who remains sidelined with a calf injury.

Any deal from Minnesota’s perspective would likely require a point guard heading back to the Twin Cities. Would a Russell for Spencer Dinwiddie trade make sense for both teams? That seems highly unlikely from the Dallas Mavericks’ point of view given how Dinwiddie has worked well with Doncic following the departure of Jalen Brunson in free agency .

Rather, it seems that a third team would have to get involved to provide Minnesota with at least a stopgap option at point. That’s where the struggling 13-36 Charlotte Hornets come into play. Terry Rozier could easily be seen as a better fit in Minnesota than Russell. In turn, Charlotte is able to land young players and draft assets as its starts anew with an inevitable rebuild.

D’Angelo Russell to Dallas Mavericks trade scenario

  • Mavericks get: D’Angelo Russell
  • Timberwolves get: Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr.
  • Hornets get: Tim Hardaway Jr., Davis Bertans, Wendell Moore Jr., Jaden Hardy, 1st-round pick from Mavericks, 2nd-round pick from Timberwolves

This would certainly be a complicated in-season trade. But it could work out for all three sides. Dallas adds another perimeter option to go with Dinwiddie and Doncic while being able to retain big man Christian Wood. The cost is two salary fillers, a young player and a future first-round pick.

Not only does Minnesota get a better fit at the point, it adds a needed wing in Oubre who has three-point ability once he returns from a hand injury. It only has to move off a young player in Moore, Russell’s expiring and a future second-round pick.

Currently in the midst of a lost season, Charlotte brings in two youngsters with high upside in Moore Jr. and Hardy. It also adds two valuable draft picks while taking on veteran who can be stopgap options.

