Squash Tournament of Champions wraps up at Grand Central Terminal
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — For the 25th year in a row, the best of the best Squash players worldwide are gathered to play in the J.P. Morgan Tournament of Champions. The venue? Vanderbilt Hall of Grand Central Terminal.
PIX11 Sports reporter Perry Sook has more in the video player.
