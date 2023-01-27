ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Squash Tournament of Champions wraps up at Grand Central Terminal

By Perry Sook
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wHYun_0kStUrTX00

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — For the 25th year in a row, the best of the best Squash players worldwide are gathered to play in the J.P. Morgan Tournament of Champions. The venue? Vanderbilt Hall of Grand Central Terminal.

PIX11 Sports reporter Perry Sook has more in the video player.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Mild temperatures, rain on tap in NYC area

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A storm system is expected to make its way to the New York City area on Sunday. While most of the day will be dry, a shower could develop in some areas during the afternoon or evening. The temperatures will remain well above normal, with afternoon highs in the mid to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Migrants moved from Manhattan hotel to accommodate families: BP

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A group of migrants are sleeping in tents outside a Midtown hotel because they do not want to be relocated to a Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, according to Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine. The men are being moved to accommodate space for families in the Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen, Levine said […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold at Red Hook liquor store

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The Powerball jackpot is now $613 million, but there’s some extra excitement over in Brooklyn after there was a $1 million winning ticket in Red Hook over the weekend. “Congratulations to whoever won!” shouted Leonora Peterson, a Red Hook resident. “I’m so happy for you!” As of Monday afternoon, the ticket […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Migrants being allowed to stay outside Manhattan hotel — for now

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Migrants camped in front of the Watson Hotel will be allowed to stay at least until Tuesday morning while New York City works to address their concerns with moving to the new Red Hook shelter. The standoff started when some migrants, disappointed by the conditions they found at the Brooklyn […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Tensions in migrant move from Manhattan hotel to Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A tense standoff occurred Sunday outside a Manhattan hotel, where migrants are being moved to a new shelter at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. The run-in at the Watson Hotel on West 57th Street near Tenth Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen began when some migrants, disappointed by the conditions they found at […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Rain to put a damper on the weekend in the NYC area

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday was another unseasonably mild day throughout the tri-state area as temperatures rose into the mid-50s in many locations.  Central Park saw an afternoon high of 52 degrees, which is 12 degrees above normal. Saturday marked the 25th day this month with above-normal high temperatures. In addition, the winds were whipping […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

What winter? NYC goes without any measurable snowfall so far

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s winter, so where’s the white stuff? It’s not covering the ground in New York City. Since the start of winter in December, there hasn’t been any measurable snowfall in the city, meaning at least one-tenth of an inch accumulating on the ground, according to the National Weather Service. Reaching Jan. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Life coach Marcedes Fuller on staying — or getting back — on track with New Year’s resolutions

NEW YORK (PIX11) — February has almost arrived, meaning that many New Year’s resolutions have fallen by the wayside.  After stopping by New York Living in early January, life coach and motivational speaker Marcedes Fuller returned Monday to check in and offer tips on sticking to those resolutions through 2023. “Some people say, ‘We’ll just […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Large crowd gathers in NYC to protest Tyre Nichols’ beating death

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC VIOLENCE THAT MAY BE DISTURBING TO VIEWERS. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.  MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Protesters held signs saying “End police terror” and “Stop the war on Black America” during a rally to denounce the beating death of Tyre Nichols at Washington Square Park on Saturday evening. The large crowd […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Monica Makes It Happen! How to find affordable housing in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Finding affordable housing in New York City can be a daunting process, but there are some reasonably priced options if you know where to look. PIX11 reporter Monica Morales is giving viewers an exclusive look at affordable units coming to the five boroughs and the tips and tricks for finding a […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Service, safety take center stage at MTA meeting

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Numbers and statistics are important to transit planners and officials. Every month, MTA board members look at the latest data from the rails and the roads. This month, they’re saying some things that they haven’t said in years. Regarding crime stats, the NYPD and MTA report reductions in 2022. “When comparing […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Nets notch ninth straight win against the Knicks

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Nets defeated the Knicks 122-115 for their ninth straight win against their crosstown rivals at the Barclays Center on Saturday. PIX11 sports reporter Perry Sook breaks it all down in the video player.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYC cheerleaders almost at donation goal for Nationals

NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11 News introduced you to cheerleaders in New York who are raising money to go to Nationals. The competition starts on Feb. 9, and the cheers quad is still looking for more donations. Rocky, the raccoon, was evicted from the NYCHA building that he got into. Officials fixed a door on […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Wi-Fi service comes to an end on NYC buses: MTA

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The bus system in New York City is now a little less connected. The MTA turned off free Wi-Fi on buses on Jan. 14, an agency spokesperson confirmed Sunday. Wi-Fi had been available on about 75 percent of the agency’s fleet. The transit agency cut off the Wi-Fi because of low-usage […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Bronx fire that killed one, injured 2 deemed suspicious: FDNY official

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — A deadly fire in the Bronx on Sunday has been deemed suspicious, according to an FDNY official. One person died and two others were injured when a fire broke out in a building at Evergreen Avenue near Westchester Avenue just before 2 p.m., officials said. The fire was under control […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Bronx event to support Jewish community after NJ Molotov attack

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Leaders from New York and New Jersey’s Anti-Defamation League will team up Monday with New York Rep. Ritchie Torres to shine a light on the scourge of antisemitism, in the wake of a Molotov cocktail attack on a New Jersey synagogue. Torres, a Democrat representing the Bronx in Congress, will address […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

63K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy