No. 16 Duke women pull away in 4th, beat No. 12 Hokies 66-55

Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 18 points and No. 16 Duke used a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to pull away from 12th-ranked Virginia Tech for a 66-55 win on Thursday night.

Elizabeth Balogun scored all nine of her points in the fourth quarter that included four points during the decisive run that gave Duke a 58-46 lead with 1:47 left in the game.

Duke (18-2, 8-1 ACC) has won consecutive games since its five-point loss to then No. 17 North Carolina on Jan. 19 that snapped an 11-game winning streak. The Blue Devils also ended a three-game skid against Virginia Tech.

Day-Wilson was 6 of 12 from the field, made a pair of 3s and all four of her free throws. Vanessa de Jesus added 10 points for Duke, which shot 41.5% from the field and 86% (18 of 21) from the line.

Taylor Soule scored 19 points to lead Virginia Tech (16-4, 6-4). Cayla King added nine points on three 3s. Elizabeth Kitley grabbed 13 rebounds to go with four points.

Consecutive 3s from Georgia Amoore and King gave Virginia Tech its only lead of the game, 40-37, with 4:17 left in the third. Back-to-back layups from Reigan Richardson and Mia Heide to end the quarter gave Duke the lead for good.

Day-Wilson scored 10 points to help the Blue Devils jump out to a 23-17 first-quarter lead. They stretched the lead to nine points before D’asia Gregg hit a 3-pointer and two free throws during an 11-4 run that helped pull the Hokies within 34-32 at the break.

Duke is at No. 24 Florida State on Sunday while Virginia Tech plays at Virginia.

