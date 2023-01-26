ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NC A&T buries Drexel with second-half rally

By Lut Williams
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14abiB_0kStUdMb00

It was the worst of times for the men’s NC A&T basketball team. It was the best of times.

Down 31-19 at the half while shooting 25% from the field, 1 of 7 from 3-point range Thursday vs. Drexel was the worst.

Outscoring the Dragons 27-4 to open the second half was the best. Eventually, the Aggies led by as much as 20, at 60-40 with 6:20 to play before Drexel found some offense. They cut the lead to 60-50 with just over two minutes left but it was too little, too late in a 68-55 NC A&T CAA win.

Watson spurt leads the NC A&T

Redshirt junior Marcus Watson , last week’s CAA Player of the Week, led the second-half onslaught, scoring 15 of his team-high 22 points. He finished 4 of 7 on 3-pointers, three in the second half. He punctuated the performance with a thunderous dunk in the final minute.

Drexel (12-9, 6-3) came in tied for second in the CAA. They played like it in the first half.

A tale of two halfs

The Dragons connected on seven first-half 3-pointers in building the halftime lead. The Aggies meanwhile struggled connecting on just on just eight of 32 shots from the ­­field.

“I maybe can’t disclose what I said at the half,” N C A&T interim head coach Phillip Shumpert said after the game. “We just told the guys they had to step up and match their energy. We came out and played soft in the first half. They were the aggressor in the first half. We were the agressor in the second half.”

The second half was another story. The Aggies (11-12, 5-4) turned up the defensive pressure and held the Dragons to just nine baskets in 33 attempts (27.3%). Meanwhile, A&T shot a sizzling 16 of 27 (59.3%) to stride to victory.

NC A&T gets balanced attack

The Aggies had four players score in double-digits. Demetric Horton had 16 and Kam Woods had 11. Woods also had team highs of 11 rebounds and 7 assists.

Center Austin Johnson had 10 points and a key three blocks as the Aggies’ rim protector on defense. The Dragons’ scoring leader, 6-10 center Amari Williams (14.1 ppg.) was stymied by the 6-9 Johnson. Williams, with NBA scouts from the Detroit Pistons on hand to check him out, was held to just four points on 2 of 7 shooting.

Coletrane Washington and Justin Moore both had 14 points each to lead Drexel.

NC A&T completes its first run through the CAA with a home date Saturday vs. Monmouth (2 p.m.).

The post NC A&T buries Drexel with second-half rally appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: Hubert Davis confident that RJ Davis will play against Pitt

The Tar Heels had a good amount of time off after their tough battle against Syracuse, but things will pick back up when they face off against Pitt this Wednesday. The big question that hovered over this game is whether or not RJ Davis, who took quite a shot to the face near the end of the game against the Orange, would get to play against the Panthers.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Latest on Dariq Whitehead ahead of Wake Forest game

During his Zoom chat with ACC media members on Monday, first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer didn't entirely rule out injured freshman forward Dariq Whitehead for 7 p.m. ET Tuesday when the unranked Blue Devils (15-6, 6-4 ACC) host the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-8, 6-5 ACC). ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Former Duke guard doing big things at Northwestern

Chris Collins, now in his 10th season as head coach at Northwestern, guided the Wildcats to their first NCAA Tournament bid in program history in 2017. But the Duke basketball alum, who played four seasons as a Blue Devil and spent 13 years as an assistant under Mike Krzyzewski, hasn't posted a ...
EVANSTON, IL
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils right ship against Yellow Jackets

A loss on Saturday would have bordered on a Duke basketball disaster. But the unranked Blue Devils (15-6, 6-4 ACC) bounced back from Monday's 78-75 loss at the Virginia Tech Hokies and left Atlanta with an 86-43 victory over the unranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-13, 1-10 ACC), who have ...
DURHAM, NC
carolinajournal.com

Red-light camera legal battles continue after all but two N.C. cities scrap programs

Greenville and Fayetteville ended red-light camera enforcement programs in November, yet legal challenges against both programs continue in state court. Red-light critics urged the N.C. Supreme Court Wednesday to reject the latest arguments from Greenville city attorneys. A unanimous N.C. Appeals Court panel ruled in March 2022 that Greenville's red-light...
GREENVILLE, NC
CBS 17

Multiple NC stores fined for overcharging, NC Department of Ag. says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. In a release shared Monday, the department detailed 52 stores in 33 counties that had “excessive” price-scanner errors, which means that the stores charged more than […]
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Raleigh

3 must-do weekend trips within 4 hours of Raleigh

Whether you're looking for a coastal respite or an adventurous mountain trip, here are three destinations to consider for your next getaway. 1. Mount Airy Veggie pizza and a flight of craft beer from Thirsty Souls. Photo: Emma Way/AxiosThis charming small town is just over 2 hours from Raleigh. Here’s how to spend the perfect weekend in Mount Airy.Stay: In an Airbnb above Mount Airy's first brewery, Thirsty Souls, owned by Maria and Jan Kriska. Book here.Do:Relive the "Andy Griffith Show" era during one of several "Mayberry days" in various locations around Mount Airy from September 18–24. Details.Find a funky...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Woman found dead in vehicle in Rocky Mount neighborhood

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police are looking into a suspicious death from Friday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of South Grace Street after a woman was found unresponsive inside a vehicle. Despite attempts at life-saving measures, the 38-year-old woman could not be...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Stabbing in Durham sends man to hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was transported to a hospital Wednesday after he was stabbed, according to the Durham Police Department. Just after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 4600 block of Hillsborough Road. They found a man suffering from a stabbing. He was taken...
DURHAM, NC
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy