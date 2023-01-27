I-70 eastbound reopens at Idaho Springs after semi rollover
IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A semi-truck crash closed Interstate 70 eastbound Thursday night at Idaho Springs and was later reopened.
Colorado State Patrol tweeted about the crash at 8:12 p.m. and said it would be an “extended closure.”Live Traffic Map
The rolled semi truck was blocking all lanes, CSP said.
The highway was reopened at around 11:00 p.m., and CDOT said I-70 eastbound was clear through Idaho Springs.
CSP, the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Idaho Springs Police Department were responding to the scene.
