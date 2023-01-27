I-70 eastbound reopens at Idaho Springs after semi rollover

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A semi-truck crash closed Interstate 70 eastbound Thursday night at Idaho Springs and was later reopened.

Colorado State Patrol tweeted about the crash at 8:12 p.m. and said it would be an “extended closure.”

The rolled semi truck was blocking all lanes, CSP said.

The highway was reopened at around 11:00 p.m., and CDOT said I-70 eastbound was clear through Idaho Springs.

CSP, the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Idaho Springs Police Department were responding to the scene.

