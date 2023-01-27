ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

New Haven leaders hold solution-based meeting on gun violence prevention

By Syeda Abbas
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3myZi7_0kStUTUD00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With three homicides so far it has been a violent start to 2023 in New Haven.

The first homicide in the city occurred just hours into 2023 on Grand Avenue between Poplar Street and Blatchley Avenue.

City and state leaders held a solution-based meeting Thursday night at the First Calvary Baptist Church on Dixwell Avenue to see how lives can be saved from gun violence.

At the meeting, New Haven residents took the stage to share how the gun violence in the city is affecting their lives.

Jacqueline James described the fear she feels on a daily basis.

“It frightens me it really does it makes me fearful sometimes to go outside of my own home,” she said.

Senior pastor at the First Calvary Baptist Church, Rev. Boise Kimber, said he wants to see more people from the community get involved with their movement on gun violence prevention.

“This community has to become vocal in reference to what’s happening, and we’ve got to become better parents and continue to build this village,” Kimber said.

The New Haven Police Department shared its proposed plan with the community at the meeting. One plan included stationing two officers in each district to have trust and bonds with the police and the public.

Comments / 4

default-avatar
Guest
3d ago

Once again, the same tired voices saying the same nonsense. Kimber comes out of the closet when it fits his agenda. All this time and what has his or any other church done other than pass the hat? You can't throw a rock in this city without hitting a church or non profit and where r we? Nowhere. People are gutless and then whine later. More cops, more cameras, more jail time that is what is needed. Put these animals away.....as long as it takes.

Reply
2
 

