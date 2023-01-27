ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, OH

Bryan holds off Liberty Center in NWOAL girls basketball showdown

By By Michael Burwell / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

BRYAN — Bryan’s girls basketball team had just enough left in the tank to hold off a deep and athletic Liberty Center squad on Thursday.

And it resulted in a huge win in the Golden Bears’ quest for a fourth-straight Northwest Ohio Athletic League title.

Bryan used a 21-6 advantage in the second quarter to take a double-digit lead, had just four points in an 11-minute stretch in the second half, and made enough plays on the offensive end late to earn a 54-45 win in a battle between the top two NWOAL teams at Bryan High School.

“We try to sell the kids in the program on defense. There are going to be games where we can’t throw it in the ocean, and if you hang your hat on your defense, it’ll keep you in the game,” Bryan coach Todd Grosjean said. “That was the case.

“We made enough free throws down the stretch, kept guarding, kept rebounding and getting stops. That’s huge.”

Bryan, which has won the last two NWOAL titles outright after sharing the 2019-20 crown with Archbold and Wauseon, won its 15th straight game to improve to 16-1. The Golden Bears, who are seeking an NWOAL four-peat for the first time, moved to 4-0 in the conference.

Liberty Center had its 10-game winning streak snapped in falling to 16-2 (4-1 NWOAL).

Kailee Thiel, a 6-foot-1 junior, tallied a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds for Bryan. Senior Blayze Langenderfer came off the bench to score 12 points (nine in the second quarter) with six rebounds, classmate Reese Grothaus also had 12 points, and junior Ella Voigt chipped in 11 points and five boards.

Senior Peyton Armey scored 10 points to front Liberty Center. Junior Kailey Blanton scored all nine of her points in the fourth quarter, and senior Alyssa Giesige had eight points and a team-high five rebounds.

The Tigers came out on fire by hitting their first six shots, including a pair of 3-pointers, in taking a 16-8 lead.

Bryan, though, responded in the second quarter.

Langenderfer scored Bryan’s first six points of the frame to pull the Golden Bears within 23-21. Voigt found Grothaus for a corner 3-pointer, then hit Thiel for a score, and Thiel added another bucket as Bryan took a 28-23 lead.

Langenderfer’s 3-pointer off a pass from Thiel, Grothaus’ score off Voigt’s steal, and Voigt’s 3-point play capped off a big frame as the Golden Bears took a 36-25 halftime lead.

“I think it was really big for just everybody. We were all pretty nervous at first, but we came out and we just got off to a good start [in the second quarter] and kept that going,” Langenderfer said.

Bryan took a 45-30 lead with 5:15 left in the third quarter, but Liberty Center slowly pulled within 49-45 with 1:58 left when Blanton scored a tough bucket in the paint.

That was as close as the Tigers got. The Golden Bears made 5 of 11 free throws and grabbed numerous offensive rebounds in the final two minutes to maintain control.

“That’s a really, really good team that we went toe to toe with,” Liberty Center coach Tim Davis said. “It was a possession here or there; if it goes the other way, you never know what happens.”

Liberty Center used its full-court pressure and constant subbing to get back in the game. The Tigers played around 10 players and subbed three or four at a time throughout most of the fourth quarter.

“Every time I heard that horn, I rolled my eyes because it’s a new person every three seconds,” Grothaus said. “But that’s just what makes them so good because they have so much energy.

“I think we just found energy by, the more we communicated, the more energy we had so I think we learned that if we don’t talk to each other and tell each other when a trap’s coming, that’s not going to go well for us.”

Liberty Center forced 25 turnovers and committed 21. Bryan dominated the boards 36-23, including 23-13 in the second half.

Bryan’s remaining NWOAL schedule includes traveling to Evergreen on Feb. 2, hosting Wauseon on Feb. 4, and heading to Swanton on Feb. 9.

“It’s just another step forward,” Grosjean said. “We’ve got three more big ones in the league, and obviously all three are solid teams and [two] of them are on the road. This is just a step in the right direction.”

