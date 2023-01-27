Read full article on original website
How Jayson Tatum Replied To LeBron James On His ‘Good Block’
LeBron James wasn’t over the blown call from the Celtics-Lakers game Saturday and made sure Jayson Tatum knew about it. Boston beat Los Angeles, 125-121, in overtime at TD Garden to snap its three-game losing skid. The C’s were fortunate the referees did not call a foul on Tatum when LeBron James attempted a game-winning layup in the final seconds of the contest.
Brad Stevens Reveals Celtics Are ‘Evaluating’ Trade Options
The Boston Celtics could be in the market for a mid-season trade acquisition with the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline quickly approaching. Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, who ensured Boston’s commitment to an NBA Finals return through several depth additions during the offseason, might not be content. Boston has lost its last three consecutive games and without defensive leaders Marcus Smart and Robert Williams, the Celtics have come face-to-face with arguably their most severe cold streak.
Celtics Wrap: Boston Grinds Out OT Win To Defeat Rival Lakers
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics delivered a pulse-pounding win in overtime Saturday night by topping the rival Los Angeles Lakers, 125-121, at TD Garden on Saturday. The win snaps a three-game losing streak for the Celtics and improves their NBA-best record to 36-15 while the Lakers fell to 23-27.
Bruins Wrap: Wasted Power Play Opportunities Doom Boston
The Boston Bruins lost their third consecutive game Sunday, suffering a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The B’s fell to 38-7-5 on the season with the loss, while the Canes improved to 32-9-8. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins...
Ex-NBA Player Roasts LeBron James’ Reaction To No-Call In Celtics-Lakers
LeBron James had a very dramatic reaction to a no-call in the Celtics-Lakers game Saturday, and one former NBA player went hard at the superstar in his critique. The referees missed a Jayson Tatum foul on James’ game-winning layup attempt, and Boston went on to win the game in overtime. The two stars had their own back-and-forth on the situation, and head coach Darvin Ham and Anthony Davis voiced their own displeasures with the latter claiming Los Angeles was “cheated.”
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Drake Loses Fortune On 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Matchup
The Philadelphia Eagles might have beaten the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC title, but we’re all winners for the impact the outcome had on Drake. For some odd reason, the Canadian rapper decided to bet $850,000 on the 49ers to take home a victory Sunday. With injuries to both active quarterbacks, San Francisco essentially conceded the game midway through the third quarter, dealing a major financial blow to the four-time Grammy winner.
Concerns Raised After Rangers Did Not Wear Pride Night Jerseys
The Rangers did celebrate Pride Night by wearing their custom jerseys, and they did use rainbow stick tape during warmups Friday night. New York promoted them in ticket sales materials leading up to the matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights. “The Rangers promoted Pride Night to fans by saying players...
Why NHL Insider Believes Bruins Should Be ‘All In’ At Trade Deadline
Before we know the NHL trade deadline will be here and the Bruins have some decisions to make ahead of March 3. Boston is atop the NHL standings with a 38-6-4 record going into Saturday’s game against the Florida Panthers and look like a legitimate Stanley Cup Final team.
Heat's Gabe Vincent Injures Ankle, Probable vs. Hornets
Miami Heat point guard, Gabe Vincent, was a late add to the team’s injury report ahead of Sunday’s matinee against the Charlotte Hornets. Ira Winderman reports Vincent is dealing with right ankle stiffness but is still expected to suit up for the Southeast Division showdown. Vincent is a...
Hornets' Dennis Smith Jr. Suits Up vs. Heat Despite Illness
Initially listed as a game-time decision, Dennis Smith Jr. is in the lineup against the Miami Heat. The Charlotte Hornets’ official Twitter account confirmed the guard would play in Sunday’s matinee. However, Cody Martin and Kelly Oubre Jr. remain out with left knee and left hand injuries, respectively.
Frederik Andersen Stops 24 Shots In Hurricanes Win Over Bruins
The Carolina Hurricanes handed the Boston Bruins a 4-1 loss Saturday night. Frederik Andersen held it down for Carolina between the pipes, making 24 saves out of 25 shots on goal during the contest. For more, check out the “Save of the Game,” presented by TD Bank.
Lakers-Celtics Ref Addresses Patrick Beverley’s Camera Incident
The referees officiating Saturday night’s Lakers-Celtics game missed a critically important call, and Patrick Beverley went the extra mile to let them know about it. Jayson Tatum made contact with LeBron James in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter with the game tied at TD Garden, but the refs didn’t blow the whistle. The no-call signaled overtime between the longtime rivals, and before the extra frame started, Beverley borrowed a camera from a courtside photographer to show crew chief Eric Lewis that James was hacked as he drove to the basket.
Bucks to Meet with Suns PF Jae Crowder
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns have given the Milwaukee Bucks permission to speak with disgruntled forward Jae Crowder ahead of February 9’s trade deadline. The news follows last week’s report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, in which he said Milwaukee was considered the frontrunner to...
Canucks Trade Potential Bruins Target Bo Horvat To Islanders
The rebuild for the Canucks continued Monday as the team traded their leading goal scorer, Bo Horvat. Vancouver dealt the center to the New York Islanders for forward Anthony Beauvillier, center Aatu Raty and a protected 2023 first-round draft pick. The trade comes a week after Bruce Boudreau was fired as head coach.
Celtics Will Be Without Robert Williams In Rivalry Game Vs. Lakers
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics will be without a key member of their starting unit when they host the Los Angeles Lakers at TD Garden on Saturday night. The Celtics announced two hours prior to tipoff that Robert Williams will sit out the rivalry contest due to a left ankle sprain. Williams was a late addition to the Celtics injury report Saturday and was initially listed as questionable.
Patrice Bergeron Held Scoreless In Bruins’ Loss To Hurricanes
The Boston Bruins will look to get back into the win column as they head to Toronto on Wednesday, coming away from the Carolina Hurricanes with their third consecutive lost. Patrice Bergeron was highlighted as a player to watch prior to Sunday’s game, but the center was held scoreless in the 4-1 loss.
Stars Rising as Legitimate Western Conference Threat
In a season that began with question marks about the Dallas Stars roster, they’ve proved people wrong and emerged as a genuine contender to win the Western Conference. The Stars qualified for the playoffs last year and gave the Calgary Flames all they could handle, but ultimately fell in Game 7 in overtime during the opening round.
Cavaliers F Kevin Love Back at Practice on Monday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (back) was back at team practice on Monday, per team reporter Evan Dammarell. Love missed the team’s previous three games, but it sounds like he should be good to go in time for Tuesday’s matchup with the Miami Heat. Back spasms have been the ailment troubling him since December, forcing him to miss a combined five games this season. Although the 34-year-old isn’t producing at levels he was earlier in his career, he still provides a solid veteran presence off the bench for a team vying to seed in the top half of the Eastern Conference.
Buy or Sell: The New York Islanders are a Playoff Team
With the NHL All-Star break approaching, there’s still much to be decided in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. The New York Islanders currently find themselves outside the playoffs but remain in the picture. This team got off to a solid start but has since tailed off. There are questions...
