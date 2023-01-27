ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

Deputies seek identity of couple seen in East Rockingham

By Staff Report
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is seeking help in indentifying this unknown male and female. Photos courtesy RCSO

ROCKINGHAM — Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying two people.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office posted two photos of an unknown male and female who were reportedly seen walking in the area of South Street and 9th Avenue in East Rockingham.

According to the social media post, the two were in the area around 12:30 p.m.

While the post doesn’t make the connection, it’s the same area where a deceased newborn was found near the railroad tracks around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Anyone with information on the couple or the infant is encouraged to call 911 or Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454.

UPDATE: The RCSO posted to social media around midnight that both persons of interest had been identified and located.

Note: This story has been updated. 12:08 a.m. 1-27-23

The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
