Daye scores 23, but CCU men fall on the road to James Madison, 75-69

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Antonio Daye tied his career-high with a game-high 23 points, but it was not enough as Coastal Carolina fell 75-69 to James Madison on Thursday night in Virginia.

CCU falls to 10-11 overall and 4-5 in Sun Belt Conference action, while JMU moves to 14-8 overall and 5-4 in conference play.

Daye completed his third double-double of the season with a game-high 11 rebounds to go along with his 23 points. He came up short on his attempt at a triple-double, finishing with a game-high seven assists.

Kylan Blackmon finished with a career-high 16 points. Linton Brown was on target in the game finishing with 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting and adding a game-high five three-point field goals, as the Chants’ bench outscored JMU’s bench 40-28.

CCU will be back home to host Old Dominion Saturday, Jan. 28, at 4pm at the HTC Center.

