Daye scores 23, but CCU men fall on the road to James Madison, 75-69
HARRISONBURG, Va. – Antonio Daye tied his career-high with a game-high 23 points, but it was not enough as Coastal Carolina fell 75-69 to James Madison on Thursday night in Virginia.
CCU falls to 10-11 overall and 4-5 in Sun Belt Conference action, while JMU moves to 14-8 overall and 5-4 in conference play.
Daye completed his third double-double of the season with a game-high 11 rebounds to go along with his 23 points. He came up short on his attempt at a triple-double, finishing with a game-high seven assists.
Kylan Blackmon finished with a career-high 16 points. Linton Brown was on target in the game finishing with 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting and adding a game-high five three-point field goals, as the Chants’ bench outscored JMU’s bench 40-28.
CCU will be back home to host Old Dominion Saturday, Jan. 28, at 4pm at the HTC Center.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.
Comments / 0