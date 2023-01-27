Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former MLB All Star TradedOnlyHomersBoston, MA
The World’s First T-shirt Bakery 'Johnny Cupcakes' Reveals What's Next For Boston LocationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Trump begins his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina with low-key rallies.Sherif SaadSalem, NH
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
Related
Boys Basketball Scoreboard for Jan. 30: No. 7 Pittsfield defeats No. 12 Wahconah in overtime & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. No. 7 Pittsfield defeated No. 17 Wahconah in overtime on Monday, 71-68 If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Girls Basketball Scoreboard for Jan. 30: Jayla Comes scores 20 points, leads No. 14 Minnechaug past No. 3 Pittsfield & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. No. 14 Minnechaug got a first quarter lead against No. 3 Pittsfield on Monday night and never looked back, defeating the Generals, 70-65.
Louis Guillotte leads Drury boys basketball past Greenfield in win, 67-64
GREENFIELD — Louis Guillotte scored 29 points to lead Drury past Greenfield, 67-64, on the road Monday night. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Ava Azzaro, Chloe Derby drive No. 13 Northampton girls basketball past No. 7 Holyoke
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. HOLYOKE ― Behind a strong defense, No. 13 Northampton defeated No. 7 Holyoke on Monday night, 67-44. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the...
Kitson Stover, Monument Mountain boys and girls pick up wins in Berkshire County Alpine Races No. 3 & 4
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
The Westfield News Scoreboard: Bombers goalie Evan Mastroianni gives team a fighting chance
WESTFIELD – The Northbridge high school hockey team scored three third period goals to escape the Whip City with a narrow 4-3 victory over Westfield on Saturday at Amelia Park. Northbridge’s Joe Sullivan had a hand in all three of those scoring plays, assisting Jack Nummela on the first...
Westfield Athenaeum hosts ‘exciting’ West Springfield artist exhibit, reception
WEST SPRINGFIELD — For Christine Hartman, there’s nothing better than squeezing out a blob of intense, lovely oil paint or picking up a vibrant stick of pastel. The materials she uses to create her art are the least intellectual and the most sensual part of the work for her.
Payton Pritchard raises questions about Celtics long-term future ahead of trade deadline
Payton Pritchard has found himself in a tough situation with the Celtics at times over the past two seasons when it comes to playing time. The reserve guard spent the first half of last season stuck behind Dennis Schroder and Marcus Smart at the point guard position and has faced an even more stacked depth chart this year after Boston dealt for Malcolm Brogdon in the summer.
People in Business: Jan. 30, 2023
Sweitzer Construction, of Monson, is celebrating the five-year work anniversary of two key employees, Nicholas Clemons and Alan Cooke. Clemons, of Monson, graduated from Cathedral High School and attended Springfield Technical Community College where he studied architecture and computer-aided design for drafting. Prior to joining the Sweitzer Team, he worked for LaPlante Construction for 10 years where he started out doing sitework and advancing to finish carpentry. Clemons also worked for Fitzpatrick Painting where he learned the craft of painting commercial spaces. In his leisure time, he builds custom handcrafted furniture through his company, Granite Valley Woodworking.
Celtics’ Danilo Gallinari shares rehab journey, seen jumping and running in video
Danilo Gallinari has been around the Celtics plenty recently as he looks to get acclimated with his new team despite the ACL tear he suffered in the offseason. Gallinari’s been on the Celtics sideline — often wearing a suit — and has traveled with the team during recent road trips.
Celtics vs. Nets: Where to buy tickets to see Kyrie Irving at TD Garden
The Boston Celtics will host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, February 1, at TD Garden in Boston, Mass., at 7:30 p.m. EST. Fans looking to see Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kyrie Irving and more in person can still shop around for tickets on VividSeats, StubHub and SeatGeek. *New customers who...
Heavy police presence outside of Berkshire Bank in Longmeadow, report says
Update 1:47 p.m. ET: Police investigating robbery at Berkshire Bank in Longmeadow, report says. Several cruisers from the Longmeadow Police Department were seen blocking the entrance to the Berkshire Bank in Longmeadow on Monday morning, according to Western Mass News. At least six police cruisers were reportedly on-scene at the...
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Jan. 22 to Jan. 29
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Jan. 22 to Jan 29. There were 62 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,176-square-foot home on Adams Street in Westfield that sold for $270,000.
Patrick Beverley explains viral moment vs. Celtics when Lakers guard got technical foul
There was plenty of chaos in the direct aftermath after the referees missed a foul call on Jayson Tatum when the Celtics star hit LeBron James’ arm. The game went into overtime, where the Celtics won, but not before James had a meltdown while his Lakers teammates were complaining to the refs.
Seeking to keep it relevant, new owners of Bousquet Mountain revamp ski area first opened in 1932
PITTSFIELD — After a miserable stretch of warm and rainy weather, temperatures dropped just before the busy Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend and allowed Bousquet Mountain to finally start replenishing its ski slopes. “For 60 hours in a row we have been making snow,” said Kevin McMillan, the...
Chicopee’s Faded Barber Lounge, 8 other businesses get grants from Latino Economic Development Corp.
CHICOPEE – Ricardo Diaz-Vargas opened Faded Barber Lounge in 2020. It was not – with COVID-19 protocols in place — an ideal time to open a business requiring customers be physically present to get haircuts. “The first year was not great,” he said. But the business...
Detached house in Longmeadow sells for $865,800
Stassen Ft acquired the property at 951 Longmeadow Street, Longmeadow, from Aaron D Kugelmass and Karen E Ambrose on Jan. 13, 2023. The purchase price was $865,800. The house sits on a 1.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands nearby:. In April 2022, a 1,734-square-foot home on Morningside Drive...
Woburn schools closed Monday amid teacher strike over wages, class size
Woburn students won’t be going to school on Monday as hundreds of their teachers are on strike after the local teachers’ union and school committee failed to reach an agreement for a new contract on Sunday. The strike, which affects 4,300 public school students, was a final resort...
Red Sox make another surprising bullpen cut, DFA righty who dominated Triple-A in 2022
For the second time in less than a week, the Red Sox have made a somewhat surprising decision to cut ties with a reliever. Boston designated righty Franklin German for assignment Tuesday to make room for lefty Richard Bleier, who was acquired from the Marlins for Matt Barnes and cash. Barnes had been designated last week when the Sox needed to a clear a 40-man spot for Adam Duvall.
Holyoke Mall shooting victim identified as Trung Tran, 33, of West Springfield
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal Holyoke Mall shooting that occurred over the weekend. Trung Tran, 33, of West Springfield, was fatally shot Saturday at the Touch of Beauty Hair & Nail Salon inside the Holyoke Mall at Ingleside, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office announced Monday. On...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0