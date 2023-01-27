ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

One injured after Laurel Run crash

By Justin Glowacki
LAUREL RUN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person was injured in a Luzerne County crash Thursday night, state police are handling the investigation.

Parents rally to keep Nescopeck Elementary School open

According to state police, first responders received a report of a two-car crash with entrapment in the 3300 block of Laurel Run Road around 7 p.m.

Crews on the scene told Eyewitness News they transported one person to the hospital with minor injuries. The state of the other driver is unknown at this time.

Pennsylvania State Police said they are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

We will update this article with further information as it is made available.

