hawaiinewsnow.com

3 women seriously injured after car plows into eatery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three women are in serious condition after a car plowed into a Pizza Hut at Waianae Mall on Monday. It happened just after midnight. Witnesses said the vehicle was traveling westbound on Farrington Highway when it lost control, jumping the curb and slamming into the Pizza Hut.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Vehicle lost control on wet surface in fatal crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that involved a single vehicle in the Kaneohe area. Police said the incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. when a 36-year-old male was traveling eastbound on the H-3 Freeway. While in the area of the Kamehameha Highway off-ramp, the driver had lost control […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

3 women seriously injured when car plows into Pizza Hut at Waianae Mall

HONOLULU, HI
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Early-morning crash in Makiki leaves 1 person dead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a fatal crash in Makiki early Saturday. The crash happened about 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Prospect and Alapai streets. The Honolulu Fire Department said two SUVs were involved and that one slammed into a tree, apparently after losing control. The driver...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

36-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash on H-3 Freeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 36-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle crash on the H-3 Freeway on Sunday. The incident happened around 6:50 p.m., west of the Kamehameha Highway off-ramp in the Kaneohe area. Officials said the man was speeding eastbound on the H-3 Freeway when the vehicle lost control...
KANEOHE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD: Missing 36-year-old woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 36-year-old woman who was reported missing last week and later found dead in a Waikele apartment had been bound and strangled, Honolulu police said in a news conference Monday. Johnalynn Ilae’s body was discovered about noon Saturday in a Waikele apartment building. HPD Lt. Deena...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Community jumps in to help after fire hits Oahu home

The blaze was a scary reminder of a fire on the exact same side of the street in June 2022, which killed two people. Luckily, in this fire, no one was hurt. Honolulu Fire crews battle Punchbowl fire | UPDATE. Honolulu Firefighters are battling a blaze in the Pacific Heights...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Man, 36, killed in rollover crash on H-3 Freeway near Kaneohe

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 36-year-old man was killed in a single-car rollover crash on the H-3 Freeway near Kaneohe, Sunday night. The deadly crash happened just before 7 p.m. on the eastbound side of the H-3, just west of the Kamehameha Highway off ramp.
KANEOHE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

After days of rain, Windward Oahu residents hope for drier weather

HONOLULU, HI
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

NOAA crews respond to beached whale on Kauai

HONOLULU, HI
