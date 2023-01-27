Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Issues and Answers: Scott McReynolds with the Housing Development Alliance
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sits down with Scott McReynolds, Executive Director of the Housing Development Alliance. As the region approaches the six month anniversary of last summer’s deadly flooding, the HDA has been at...
wymt.com
Kentucky River Community Care launches employment program for youth and young adults
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For several years, Kentucky River Community Care (KRCC) has helped underprivileged adults find housing and job opportunities, but now the organization is focusing on a younger demographic. On Monday, several Hazard community leaders and KRCC representatives gathered to host an open house for KRCC’s Transition Age...
wymt.com
COVID-19 cases up 20 percent in Kentucky River district, experts say
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Bell, Harlan, Letcher, Pike and Wolfe Counties are listed as “high” on the COVID-19 community levels map. Kentucky River District Public Health Department Director Scott Lockard said they are seeing plenty of COVID-19 cases. ”We have COVID fatigue, we want to have life...
wymt.com
Semi carrying 60,000 pounds of fertilizer hit by train in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, a semi-truck carrying 60,000 pounds of fertilizer was hit by a train after it pulled across tracks in Pulaski County. Officials said no injuries were reported, but the truck’s load of fertilizer was dumped on the tracks and the surrounding area. Somerset...
fox56news.com
Body found in lake in Laurel County near London Dock
The London-Laurel Rescue Squad was called to London Dock after a body was found in the water. Body found in lake in Laurel County near London Dock. The London-Laurel Rescue Squad was called to London Dock after a body was found in the water. What Kentuckians can do to protect...
wymt.com
Hazard bookstore celebrates third-year anniversary
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday is the third-year anniversary for the Read Spotted Newt, a locally owned bookstore in Hazard. They celebrated with coffee and donuts, while customers got 50% off hard cover books. Owner Mandi Sheffel is proud the bookstore is still running after the Covid-19 pandemic and flooding from late July, but also said she can not take all of the credit for it.
WTVQ
Fisherman finds body near London Dock
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) The body found near London Dock has been identified as Angelia Satterfield, of Corbin, according to the coroner’s office. She was 48. No other information was immediately available. 1/30/23, 8:16 a.m. A fisherman found a body near London Dock Saturday morning, according to London-Laurel Rescue Squad.
wymt.com
New magistrate appointed to fill seat in Harlan County
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear appointed a new magistrate in Harlan County. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley said he received an Executive Order from the governor Monday morning appointing Robert Leo Miller, of Harlan, to succeed Clark “Sparky” Middleton as District 1 Magistrate. Middleton died...
Kentucky man arrested for stealing $41,000 worth of TV, internet and telephone wire
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. — A 52-year-old man in Knox County, Kentucky was arrested for stealing several thousands of feet of TV, internet and telephone wire, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Department. Tony Gray stole the wiring from utility poles in Flat Lick. This caused the loss of TV,...
wymt.com
‘That’s the baby that came from the flood’: EKY family reflects on experience with historic flood
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For the Dunn family of Breathitt County, July 27, 2022 started as a regular day, but as July 28 came, their lives would be forever changed. “We just never expected that it would flood here because I’ve lived here my entire life,” said Breathitt County native Chelsey Dunn. “I literally stayed late at work helping get all of our little clients from our homeless shelter to safety, and once I pulled up here, it was already too late to pull to my driveway.”
Police searching for missing Laurel County teen
Authorities in Laurel County are asking for help locating a runaway teenager.
WKYT 27
Train hits semi hauling fertilizer
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews responded to a crash involving a train and a semi in Pulaski County on Friday. According to a post on the Somerset Pulaski County Special Response Facebook page, a semi hauling 60,000 lbs of granular fertilizer pulled across the tracks in front of a train.
4 children identified in fatal Union County house fire
TBI officials say there were "multiple fatalities" in a residential fire in Union County Sunday afternoon.
wymt.com
SHERIFF: Three Wayne County men arrested after starting a fire
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Three Wayne County men were arrested after reportedly starting a fire in a grassy field. Saturday evening, deputies responded to Sexton Road for an out-of-control fire complaint. When they arrived, deputies found three men trying to put out the fire. Fire officials also responded to...
wymt.com
Leslie County’s Wyatt Ostrander signs with Centre
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Leslie County’s Wyatt Ostrander signed to play football and compete in track and field at Centre College. Ostrander had one rushing and six receiving touchdowns this season for the Eagles. He finished tenth in the triple jump and eighth in the pole vault at the KHSAA Class 1A State Track & Field Tournament.
wymt.com
Harlan wins All “A” cheer title
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second year in a row, the Green Dragons are leaving Richmond with hardware. The Harlan cheerleading squad won the boys All “A” State Cheerleading championship.
wymt.com
Wayne County man killed in Pulaski County crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Rescue squads were called after a car went over a bluff beside Highway 90 in southern Pulaski County. Somerset Pulaski County Rescue Squad officials said the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. According to police, Ralph Carrender was driving east on Highway 90....
wymt.com
Incident at Southern Kentucky Walmart leaves man facing charges
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - What started out as a shopping trip for one Southern Kentucky deputy ended up with one Wayne County man facing charges. It happened Thursday night just after 10:30 at the Monticello Walmart. Deputy Derek Dennis went into the store to make a purchase when he spotted...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested on meth, other charges in Columbia
A Russell Springs man was arrested in Columbia on Sunday afternoon on meth and other charges following an incident in the Walmart parking lot, according to the Columbia Police Department. Law enforcement initially responded to a suspicious person call at Walmart on Burkesville St. Upon arrival, law enforcement called the...
wymt.com
Clinical counselor weighs in on dealing with secondary traumatic stress during social media era
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Trauma is a large term, that can be many different things. Katelyn Arvin is a licensed professional clinical counselor and the clinical manager of behavioral health services at Baptist Health Richmond. She said she has dealt with trauma in patients before, and one important step is...
Comments / 5