Philadelphia, PA

Pop-up bars and hot dog buns: Businesses go ‘Philly Special’ for Eagles

By Antionette Lee
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — As the Philadelphia Eagles gear up for the NFC Championship Game in South Philly on Sunday , many businesses across the city are showing team spirit this weekend — including a Birds-themed pop-up bar that has people coming from out of state to see what all the buzz is about.

“There's people that have called and they're traveling [from] as far as West Virginia,” said Hank Henson, the director of operations for Craft Concepts Group which operates Tinsel .

The tavern, located at South 12th and Sansom streets in Center City , is known for being decked out for the Christmas holiday. But currently, its walls bleed Eagles green under a new theme: “Tinsel Takes Flight.”

“Here in Philadelphia, being sports fans is just part of the DNA,” said Henson. “For us, it was really a no-brainer.”

Henson said the bar has been specially crafted for the perfect fan experience to watch the Eagles defeat the San Francisco 49ers this weekend and win Super Bowl LVII two weekends later. He also said if there’s an Eagles Super Bowl champions parade on Broad Street, they hope to remain open for that, too.

Inside Tinsel Takes Flight, a pop-up bar themed for the Eagles during their run through the 2022-23 NFL Playoffs. Photo credit Cody Aldrich.

“Whatever your interest is, you're gonna go there and you're gonna feel like you're in a sporting environment,” he said.

“I think a lot of our guests come in and they're just wowed. There's small details. If you come in, you will find in every little corner, there's something you need to check out.”

Henson added that if you don’t go for the immersive fan experience, then go for the “Philly Special” cocktails like the “Hurts So Good” to honor the Eagles’ MVP candidate at quarterback, Jalen Hurts .

It includes City Distilling vodka, lemonade, Blue Curacao and Razzmatazz.

“My favorite is ‘Weapon X,’ and that's [also] a vodka-based drink,” said Henson. “It's got cranberry juice, but the cool part: It has activated charcoal, so it looks really cool. I'm a huge fan of ‘Weapon X,’ and true Philly fans will know exactly who I'm alluding to.”

(For the uninformed, he’s referencing former Eagles defensive back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins, who sported that nickname while shutting down enemy passing games for 13 seasons in South Philly.)

Inside Tinsel Takes Flight, a pop-up bar themed for the Eagles during their run through the 2022-23 NFL Playoffs. Photo credit Cody Aldrich

Tinsel isn't the only business in town with Eagles-themed spirits, or the spirit of the Birds.

Only once in the 162 years of McGillin’s Olde Ale House on Drury Street have they ever served green beer on a day that’s not St. Patrick’s Day. Until this weekend, that is.

Dietz & Watson is offering " bird dogs" on green buns , while Night Kitchen and Termini Brothers bakeries are offering Eagles-themed desserts.

PHILADELPHIA, PA
