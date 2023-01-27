ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

SHREVEPORT: Give blood and get a Mardi Gras king cake

By Jaclyn Tripp
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JkNTs_0kStSML600

SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Mardi Gras fanatics and people who care about the well-being of others have got three days to give blood and get a free king cake in return.

Celebrate Mardi Gras at the Bossier Night Market

LifeShare Blood Centers are giving large king cakes from Lilah’s Bakery to blood donors from Thursday, Jan. 26 until Saturday, Jan. 28. It’s only happening at the Shreveport and Bossier City donor centers, and they’re really hoping that this limited-time giveaway will spread awareness that our community is in critical need of blood.

Blood supplies from LifeShare help treat critical patients who are being treated for heart disease, cancer, and blood disorders.

Our community has a high need for blood, but our supply is critically low.

That’s why LifeShare is grateful to partner with Lilah’s and other businesses that are committed to helping our community.

Let the good times roll: Shreveport Mardi Gras parade dates

You are encouraged to schedule an appointment to donate at LifeShare Blood Centers located at 8910 Linwood Avenue in Shreveport or 1523 Doctors Lane in Bossier City, where you will be rewarded with a large Lilah’s Bakery king cake.

Would you like to schedule a blood drive for your business or church? Lifeshare can take care of that, too. Just email them at volunteer@lifeshare.org

They’re also in need of young donors, as the number of young donors has fallen drastically since 2020.

Click here to schedule a Lifeshare blood donation appointment online.

