ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough Schools Honor Top Teachers and Staffers

By Gordon Byrd
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ld0z_0kStSKZe00

TAMPA -- Three Hillsborough County Public School staffers honored for their work this school year.

The Hillsborough Education Foundation named its Excellence in Education winners Thursday night at the Straz Center.

Nicolette Barone, a fifth grade teacher at Oak Park Elementary, is this year's Teacher of the Year. She's been in the district seven years and also serves as an adjunct professor at the University of Tampa.

The Ida S. Baker Diversity Educator of the Year award goes to Muhammed Conteh, JROTC instructor at Plant High School. Conteh served 21 years in the US Air Force and grew up on military bases.

Chinovia Shderick, an exceptional student education paraprofessional at Memorial Middle School, is the Instructional Support Employee of the Year.

These three were selected out of more than 24,000 teachers and staffers, of whom 667 were nominated for the three awards by their peers across the district. 12 nominees were selected as finalists.

Photo: Hillsborough Education Foundation/ Canva

Comments / 0

Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Bayfront, United launch nursing assistant program

Bayfront Health St. Petersburg and United Way Suncoast are combining forces to address the nursing assistant shortage. Bayfront, which is seeking to hire more nursing assistants, is working in partnership with United Way Suncoast to offer full scholarships and for new hires to attend a new nursing assistant training program in St. Petersburg, according to the hospital’s Friday announcement.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Giving much needed help to Pinellas County residents

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Today’s everyday hero is making sure that residents in Pinellas County get the help and care they need. And it’s something that happens more than a million times a year at the St. Petersburg Free Clinic. What You Need To Know. In fact,...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
pascosheriff.com

School Alert: Sunlake High School and Rushe Middle School

School Alert: Sunlake High School and Rushe Middle School. Update: 1/27/23 – Pasco Sheriff’s detectives continued to investigate this incident and have determined that the tip received was a hoax that was made in Walton County and directed toward Sunlake High School in Pasco County. PSO is working with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office on this investigation. To be clear, there is no threat to Sunlake High School.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Metropolitan Ministries moves into St. Petersburg

Officials with Metropolitan Ministries are establishing a presence in South St. Pete to help transform communities in two zip codes with high childhood poverty rates by addressing the root causes. For over 50 years, the nonprofit has provided a myriad of services for at-risk and homeless families from its expansive...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa mayor urges lung cancer screenings

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Mayor Jane Castor hopes to raise awareness of the importance of lung cancer screenings with the American Lung Cancer Screening Initiative (ALCSI). Mayor Castor's office said the national average of high-risk resident screening is 5.8%, but only 3.4% of high-risk residents in Tampa are being screened.
TAMPA, FL
The Weekly Challenger

Daughter follows mother’s path of entrepreneurship at the 2023 Collard Green Festival

ST. PETERSBURG — Entrepreneurship has always been a significant component of the Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival (TBCGF). It is an opportunity for small grassroots businesses to introduce themselves to the community as they start or expand their companies in the Tampa Bay area. Last year, the festival had 105 vendors and non-profits in attendance.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

Marine And Hillsborough County Firefighter Honored By Cousin

Marine and Hillsborough County Firefighter honored by his cousin for First Responder Friday this week. Shaun is who we are honoring this week. Shaun spent 6 years in the Marines before moving to Tampa Bay to serve our community. Shaun’s cousin tells us what makes him a great firefighter. His cousin says, “This guy just knows this job and this job was made for him. I think it’s just his hard work and his dedication to anything that he does. I mean, it started, obviously, as a Marine and now it’s carried over.”
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
seminoletribune.org

Lakeland community building, residential plans advance

Tribal Community Development (TCD) officials continue to move forward on construction plans for a community building on the Seminole Tribe’s Lakeland Reservation. In addition, phase two of homebuilding is underway at the site. TCD’s director of construction management, Ricardo Rivera, told the Seminole Tribune in early January that four...
LAKELAND, FL
achonaonline.com

“Hamilton” returns to Tampa’s Straz Center

The award-winning Broadway musical Hamilton made its way back to Tampa Bay, held at the Straz Center of the Arts from December 28th to January 22nd. With the curtains closing this past week, many students and faculty here at the Academy went to see this marvelous show; For some, the first time, for some the third, but for all, the talk of Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News. Listen on air or on iHeartRadio for the latest.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy