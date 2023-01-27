ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bottle deposit law expansion urged for New York

Advocates in New York are trying to build momentum for a bill that would once again expand New York's bottle deposit law, touting the backing of 150 community groups in the state that want to see the measure included in a final budget deal in the next two months. At...
Judge Rules New York Should Foot Cuomo Legal Bills in Harassment Suit

A Manhattan Supreme Court Judge has ruled that New York should foot the legal bills for former Governor Andrew Cuomo in an ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit. According to the Associated Press, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Shlomo Hagler ruled that the state of New York should fund former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's legal defense bills in an ongoing lawsuit accusing him of sexual harassment.
Poll finds support for New York bottle bill expansion

A survey organized by a coalition of some 150 nonprofit organizations has found that about 71 percent of the New York state residents who responded support expanding the state’s container deposit-return system (DRS) to include what the groups call “all types of beverage containers.” Just 23 percent of respondents opposed the idea, says the New York-based New York Public Interest Research Group (NYPIRG).
Don’t Let New York State Keep Your Money, Claim These Tax Credits

Tax season officially began today, Monday, January 23, 2023. If you are trying to get your refund back quickly, you're probably getting your documents together right now in order to file as soon as possible. But, before you file or hands things over to your tax preparer, make sure you are familiar with all the credits you might qualify for in New York State.
Five New York State Cities Named Most Intelligent In US

A recent study has determined the most educated cities in America, and several in New York have landed among the nation's most intelligent. And the Capital Region tops the four New York metro areas represented on this list from Wallethub. The financial literacy website recently got to work to determine which American cities our most educated citizens prefer to call home based on social and career connections, quality of life, and more. Wallethub scored each city based on overall educational attainment, quality of education, and the educational attainment gap between racial groups and gender.
New Yorkers’ National Grid Bills Are Going Up Again To Start 2023

This winter has already brought a 40% surge on National Grid bills for Upstate New Yorkers. This comes after a 30% increase the winter before. The average bill increase in the last year alone is around $50 per month. With winter storms in the forecast and February temperatures ahead, there are still plenty of high New York heating bills to pay.
Democrats ignore crime at their peril — as well as New York’s

The unlikely underperformance of several Democratic congressional candidates in deep-blue New York in November cost the party control of the US House of Representatives. That’s not the opinion of conservative analysts or partisan ideologues. Rather, it’s the position of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who recently blamed Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York Democrats for the midterm loss. Republican victories in a handful of critical New York races — mostly in moderate suburban areas — did indeed propel the GOP to a House majority, including a striking upset that saw Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney unseated. Hochul won reelection by...
10 Items Goodwill Stores In New York State Won’t Accept

If you're getting ahead of your 'spring cleaning' and have been making a pile of stuff to donate to a Goodwill store here in New York, you should know there are items they won't accept. You might think that Goodwills will accept anything, but that's not the case. As someone...
Here Are the 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York!

I would dare guess that most of my readers came up through school in districts that were smaller and more rural in nature. I know I did. My school had about 300 students in it and was considered very small at the time. Here is a list of the 12 biggest school districts in Upstate New York. As you can see, they represent the large population centers of the state and have thousands of students walking their hallways.
Kathy Hochul Now Allows 18-Year-Olds To Do This At Weddings

18-year-olds are now allowed to do this at weddings in New York State per Governor Kathy Hochul. Up until the year, old people over the age of 21 year old were allowed to do this at weddings, but now there is an exception. Now, you can be the person to...
How will Hochul overhaul New York's alcohol laws?

Buried at the end of Gov. Kathy Hochul's book outlining her 2023 agenda was a pledge to overhaul New York's alcohol and beverage control laws -- regulations she called "byzantine" and out of date. How those laws change could have a wide-ranging effect on both businesses from restaurants to distributors...

