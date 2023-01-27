Read full article on original website
Bottle deposit law expansion urged for New York
Advocates in New York are trying to build momentum for a bill that would once again expand New York's bottle deposit law, touting the backing of 150 community groups in the state that want to see the measure included in a final budget deal in the next two months. At...
Gov. Hochul’s ambitious housing plan meets suburban blockade
The governor's ambitious plans to spur housing development is already being met with resistance from suburban officials. The governor wants to set housing production targets for every town. Local leaders say leave them alone. [ more › ]
Judge Rules New York Should Foot Cuomo Legal Bills in Harassment Suit
A Manhattan Supreme Court Judge has ruled that New York should foot the legal bills for former Governor Andrew Cuomo in an ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit. According to the Associated Press, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Shlomo Hagler ruled that the state of New York should fund former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's legal defense bills in an ongoing lawsuit accusing him of sexual harassment.
Poll finds support for New York bottle bill expansion
A survey organized by a coalition of some 150 nonprofit organizations has found that about 71 percent of the New York state residents who responded support expanding the state’s container deposit-return system (DRS) to include what the groups call “all types of beverage containers.” Just 23 percent of respondents opposed the idea, says the New York-based New York Public Interest Research Group (NYPIRG).
Don’t Let New York State Keep Your Money, Claim These Tax Credits
Tax season officially began today, Monday, January 23, 2023. If you are trying to get your refund back quickly, you're probably getting your documents together right now in order to file as soon as possible. But, before you file or hands things over to your tax preparer, make sure you are familiar with all the credits you might qualify for in New York State.
Rent in This Little Upstate New York Town Ranks Among Most Expensive in the U.S.
Rent prices right now in New York are astronomical and we’re not talking about in the City – we’re talking statewide. Landlords have tenants in a bit of a lock as rent rates shot up in 2022 over what landlords have blamed growing taxes and the big increase in cost to care for rental units.
Long Island Gas Retailers Association chair: Gas may reach $5 if federal policies don't change
Andy Harris, Chairman of the Long Island Gas Retailers Association, says the change in price is due to the global coast of crude oil, plus supply and demand
Five New York State Cities Named Most Intelligent In US
A recent study has determined the most educated cities in America, and several in New York have landed among the nation's most intelligent. And the Capital Region tops the four New York metro areas represented on this list from Wallethub. The financial literacy website recently got to work to determine which American cities our most educated citizens prefer to call home based on social and career connections, quality of life, and more. Wallethub scored each city based on overall educational attainment, quality of education, and the educational attainment gap between racial groups and gender.
Bill would raise maximum speed limit in New York
Don't put the pedal to the metal just yet: The bill is still in committee, waiting to be reviewed.
New Yorkers’ National Grid Bills Are Going Up Again To Start 2023
This winter has already brought a 40% surge on National Grid bills for Upstate New Yorkers. This comes after a 30% increase the winter before. The average bill increase in the last year alone is around $50 per month. With winter storms in the forecast and February temperatures ahead, there are still plenty of high New York heating bills to pay.
Relief at the pump: This proposed NY law would eliminate some gas taxes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Few day-to-day prices have made international struggles with inflation more noticeable than those at the gas pump, but a piece of New York legislation aims to tame some of those costs. The Republican-backed legislation in the Democrat-controlled New York Assembly would eliminate state sales and...
New York State Wants Speed Limiting Devices On Thousands of Cars
After a successful pilot program, officials from New York State hope to put "speed assistance technology" on thousands of cars. New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently announced the preliminary results of "active intelligent speed assistance (ISA) technology." Speed Limiting Devices Places On New York City Cars. New York City...
American Christmas experience raises over $80K for Mount Vernon nonprofits
American Christmas' experience tour in Westchester has raised more than $80,000 for Mount Vernon nonprofit organizations.
The First Lady’s Important Message For New York State Families
There really are no words that would fully express our gratitude to the brave women and men who serve in the United States Armed Forces. Within every branch, there are individuals who have taken an oath to serve this great country and basically sign a blank check of sacrifice and dedication.
Could New York State Increase The Speed Limit To 70 MPH Soon?
Will New York State approve increasing the speed limit to 70 miles per hour this year?
Democrats ignore crime at their peril — as well as New York’s
The unlikely underperformance of several Democratic congressional candidates in deep-blue New York in November cost the party control of the US House of Representatives. That’s not the opinion of conservative analysts or partisan ideologues. Rather, it’s the position of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who recently blamed Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York Democrats for the midterm loss. Republican victories in a handful of critical New York races — mostly in moderate suburban areas — did indeed propel the GOP to a House majority, including a striking upset that saw Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney unseated. Hochul won reelection by...
10 Items Goodwill Stores In New York State Won’t Accept
If you're getting ahead of your 'spring cleaning' and have been making a pile of stuff to donate to a Goodwill store here in New York, you should know there are items they won't accept. You might think that Goodwills will accept anything, but that's not the case. As someone...
Here Are the 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York!
I would dare guess that most of my readers came up through school in districts that were smaller and more rural in nature. I know I did. My school had about 300 students in it and was considered very small at the time. Here is a list of the 12 biggest school districts in Upstate New York. As you can see, they represent the large population centers of the state and have thousands of students walking their hallways.
Kathy Hochul Now Allows 18-Year-Olds To Do This At Weddings
18-year-olds are now allowed to do this at weddings in New York State per Governor Kathy Hochul. Up until the year, old people over the age of 21 year old were allowed to do this at weddings, but now there is an exception. Now, you can be the person to...
How will Hochul overhaul New York's alcohol laws?
Buried at the end of Gov. Kathy Hochul's book outlining her 2023 agenda was a pledge to overhaul New York's alcohol and beverage control laws -- regulations she called "byzantine" and out of date. How those laws change could have a wide-ranging effect on both businesses from restaurants to distributors...
