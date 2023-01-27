Read full article on original website
wxpr.org
MI State of State: Whitmer Promises Seniors Tax Breaks, Better Care
In her fifth State of the State address this week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer emphasized policies designed to put more money in Michiganders' pockets. The second-term Democrat included several proposals, including a plan to cut the tax on retirement income, that played well with Michigan seniors. Melissa Seifert, associate state director...
wkar.org
Secretary of State wants Michiganders to double check list of cancelled voter registrations
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says her office is working to make the process of removing people from the state’s voter registration list more transparent. The Secretary of State is tasked with regularly maintaining its list of registered voters. This involves removing people from the list who have either moved or died.
townbroadcast.com
A no-party system is better than a one-party system
EDITOR’S NOTE: The following editorial was published on Townbroadcast four years ago. Because of what I’ve been seeing since then, I find it appropriate and necessary to repeat it for the edification of readers. “In a one-party system, you have one party. In a two-party system, you have...
Dems expect Whitmer’s gun safety proposals to pass
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's three gun safety proposals could become the law of the land as Democrats control a trifecta in state government for the first time in nearly 40 years.
YAHOO!
Michigan Legislature approves income tax relief for some retirees
Michiganders with public pensions and other, specific retirement accounts could soon see new tax breaks under a bill approved Thursday in the state Senate, and the House has approved a competing plan with key differences. The Senate measure passed by a 23-15 vote, with three Republicans joining the 20 Senate...
newsfromthestates.com
‘Cruel, inefficient and just wrong on so many levels’
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, struggling Michiganders who had lost jobs watched as their bank accounts dwindled. As the world around them was engulfed by sickness and death, they saw their savings — often built over years — being depleted while they attempted to put food on their tables and pay their rent or mortgage on time. Finally, when there was close to nothing left, they turned to the Food Bank Council of Michigan. There, they received assistance applying for benefits through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
WWMT
Michigan legislators pass $1.1B plan, first major spending bill of new Democrat-led term
LANSING, Mich. — Legislators in Lansing pushed through a massive spending plan on Thursday, marking the Democrat-led Legislature's first significant spending legislation of the new term. A $1.1 billion supplemental spending proposal, Senate Bill 7, is on its way to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk after getting the approval of...
WILX-TV
Gov. Whitmer to sign legislation lowering costs for people in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign legislation in lowering prices for people in Michigan. On Monday, Whitmer announced she will join Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, Speaker of the House Joe Tate, and members of the Michigan legislature to sign passed legislation on Tuesday that would invest in affordable housing, reviving communities, and support for small businesses.
WLUC
USDA to invest $273M in rural Michigan electric infrastructure
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Millions of dollars of investments are planned to help rural infrastructure in Michigan. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced on Monday that the Department is investing $2.7 billion to help electric utilities expand the rural electric grid and increase security across the US. A total of $273,696,000 in loans will go to Michigan to connect 5,765 rural customers.
The grassroots fundraising gap between Democrats and Republicans was huge. It’s still a drop in the bucket.
In the 2022 election, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer fundraised a record-smashing $38 million from donors throughout the U.S. on a national political profile. But an analysis of campaign finance records by MLive found similar legions of small dollars donors, through contributions of $200 or less, also bolstered Democrats running for Michigan’s House and Senate.
beckersasc.com
Michigan physician sentenced to 16+ years for distributing opioids
A Wayne County, Mich.-based physician was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for distributing more than 6.6 million doses of medically unnecessary opioids, NBC affiliate WILX reported Jan. 30. In September 2021, Francisco Patino, MD, was convicted of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
The supremacy clause: Michigan Constitution below federal counterpart in legal hierarchy
Knowing some basics of the U.S. Constitution will aid in understanding the role the Michigan Constitution plays in our lives. In particular, it is important to know about the concept of enumerated versus plenary powers, as well as the federal supremacy clause. The federal Constitution was ratified in 1788 and...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Monumental Solid Waste Statutory Revisions Signed into Law in Michigan
With Governor Whitmer’s signing in late December 2022 of the historic eight-bill package designed to modernize Michigan’s solid waste law (Part 115, Solid Waste Management, of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, 1994 PA 452, as amended), this is a monumental time for the state of Michigan. This amended law and policy approach is the product of 7 years of extensive deliberation in workgroups that included input from a large, diverse group of stakeholders. This policy framework provides a transition to a new way of managing discarded materials in Michigan rather than just disposing of them, looking at materials management facilities’ capacity for managing these materials, and goal setting to divert recyclable and organic materials from being disposed. Implementing these changes is a huge undertaking that will require thoughtful, considered, and deliberate changes; updates to existing policies and procedures; development of implementation materials; and education, outreach, and training for EGLE staff, and other internal and external stakeholders.
Morning Sun
Parole board reverses course on Floyd Jarvi release
The Michigan Parole Board has reversed its decision to parole Floyd Jarvi, after an appeal filed by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. Judge L. Suzanne Geddis of the Livingston County Circuit Court had granted Nesell’s emergency stay of enforcement, until an appeal hearing could be conducted. Jarvi pleaded no...
Democrats hit the ground running: Your guide to Michigan politics
Of all the stereotypes about government, there’s one that generally holds true: its wheels turn slowly, especially when it comes to making policy. This week bucked the trend as Democrats sought to make a statement about how they intend to wield control of Lansing. Welcome to your guide to Michigan politics.
Committee of Karens Might Ruin Michigan Fireworks Fun, With Law
Fireworks have always been the American way of celebrating Independence Day. Michiganders do the same thing other states do. Celebrate on all the days around the holiday, and now, any holiday or occasion you can think of.. as long as the weather cooperates. Now, a bunch of "Karens" want to ruin fireworks, too.
sooleader.com
Eligible Michiganders urged to claim working families tax credit
State leaders had a message for working families during National Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day. Governor Gretchen Whitmer and State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks encouraged eligible Michiganders to claim both the federal and state Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) for working families when filing their 2022 individual income tax returns.
sooleader.com
Nessel: Keep guns out of places of worship
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 18 attorneys general, co-led by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb, asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit to reverse a lower court decision that enjoined New York’s prohibition on carrying firearms in places of worship and religious observation.
sooleader.com
Rep. Friske condemns Whitmer’s 'state of the state' speech
State Rep. Neil Friske is condemning what he called the "hypocrisy" of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s State of the State address Wednesday night. In her speech, Gov. Whitmer advocated for gun control measures as well as free and unlimited abortion on demand, the state representative said. Whitmer even hinted that...
Advocate
Right-Wing Group Targets LGBTQ+ Existence In Michigan Schools
Michigan right-wingers are working together to challenge LGBTQ+-inclusive education in public schools. An organization called the Great Schools Initiative (GSI) is offering parents an opt-out form to prevent all discussions about gender identity and sexual orientation in schools. Last week, the group began an initiative called “Operation Opt-Out,” which asks...
