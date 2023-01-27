Read full article on original website
Related
American Christmas experience raises over $80K for Mount Vernon nonprofits
American Christmas' experience tour in Westchester has raised more than $80,000 for Mount Vernon nonprofit organizations.
News 12
Quick action by Croton firefighters prevents car fire from spreading to homes
Croton-on-Hudson firefighters were busy once again this weekend. Firefighters say they were called to Mount Airy Road Saturday afternoon for a car that was on fire. Crews were on the scene within four minutes and contained the fire to the engine area. The car was parked right in front of...
Schumer calls on federal gov't to send special response team to LI to help with catalytic converter thefts
Police say thieves are stealing catalytic converters for high-value metals that are found inside of them.
Long Island Gas Retailers Association chair: Gas may reach $5 if federal policies don't change
Andy Harris, Chairman of the Long Island Gas Retailers Association, says the change in price is due to the global coast of crude oil, plus supply and demand
Long Island’s Winter Restaurant Week kicks off with delicious deals
Participating restaurants are serving fixed-price menus for lunch and dinner.
NYPD: Suspect wanted for stabbing man multiple times in Mount Hope
Police say the incident happened on Jan. 14 around 2 p.m.
Scattered rain, snow Tuesday morning; temperatures drop by end of week
New Jersey will see a quiet and mostly dry week with a couple shower chances this week.
Skull found in Pennsylvania identified as missing New Jersey man from 1984
The skull of a man found in 1986 on the banks of the Delaware River in Morrisville has been linked to a missing Trenton man from 1984, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced on Monday.
ONE YEAR LATER: The Blizzard of 2022; snow outlook for 2023
Meteorologist Alex Calamia takes a look back at last winter's record snowstorm and a look ahead at how the rest of winter 2023 might shape up.
Orangetown police: Suspect in custody after man shot at Nyack Plaza
Officers were called to 100 Nyack Plaza around 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Comments / 0