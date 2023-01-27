ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

westportjournal.com

Police: Woman bit person during parking lot disturbance

WESTPORT — A local woman who police said bit another person during a parking lot “disturbance” last month has been arrested. Jennifer Lindstrom, 56, of Westport, was charged Jan. 20 with third-degree assault in connection with the incident. Police were dispatched about 6 p.m. last Dec. 7...
WESTPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Woman Shot, Man Stabbed During Stamford Street Fight

A woman was shot and a man was stabbed multiple times during a large street fight in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Stamford around 2:10 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 29 in the area of lower Summer Street. The wounded duo was discovered when Stamford Police officers responded to a...
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Seen Her? Woman Kidnapped By Ex-Boyfriend In Norwalk Still Missing, Police Say

Police are asking for help from the public in solving a cold case involving a woman who was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend in Norwalk and never seen again. The decades-old incident happened during the early morning of Feb. 1, 1985, around 12:15 a.m., when April Grisanti left Anthony's Bar in Norwalk on Main Street and was forced into a vehicle by her ex-boyfriend who then drove away, Norwalk Police said in an announcement on Monday, Jan. 30.
NORWALK, CT
westportjournal.com

Police: ‘Erratic’ driver charged with DUI

WESTPORT — A Norwalk man, reportedly driving “erratically” on Post Road West last week, was charged with driving under the influence. The incident took place about 7:15 p.m. Jan. 22, police said, when they received reports of a driver who was speeding and weaving between the eastbound travel lanes.
NORWALK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Mom and 2 Kids Victims of Bridgeport Home Invasion: PD

A mom and her two kids were victims of a home invasion in Bridgeport on Monday morning. Dispatchers received a 911 call at 9:09 a.m. after getting a report of a burglary in the 600th block of Brooks Street. When police arrived, they said they learned a home invasion took...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Two Injured in Overnight Assault in Danbury

Two people were taken to the hospital after police say they had been assaulted late Friday night. This all unfolded just before midnight on Railroad Place. Police said they found two men suffering from non-life threatening slash wounds when they arrived on scene. Both men had to be taken to the hospital for further treatment.
DANBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

Arrested Officer Fired For Harassment

City police commissioners voted unanimously to fire Monique Moore from her job as a New Haven patrol officer — more than a year after the now-ex-cop was arrested on charges related to domestic violence and computer crimes. Commissioners took that vote on Thursday during a special meeting of the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Police rescue two dogs on Interstate 95 in Bridgeport

CONNECTICUT, USA — Two dogs running along the shoulder of Interstate 95 near Exit 26 in Bridgeport were rescued by Connecticut State Police on Monday after troopers received multiple calls. At around 2:21 p.m., state police said they received a report of two dogs walking along the shoulder of...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

1 shot in parking lot of West Haven Burger King

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital after being shot in the torso in the parking lot of a West Haven Burger King, according to police. Police received 911 calls about the shooting, which happened outside the Burger King on Campbell Avenue, at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Police Investigate Stabbing

2023-01-29@9:51pm–#Bridgeport CT–Saturday night Bridgeport Police received multiple calls regarding a brawl at Don Raphael Restaurant located at 256 Oak Street. When they arrived they found no dispute but they did find a stab-wound victim. The victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Police are investigating.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

One shot, one stabbed multiple times in 30-40 person street brawl

STAMFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One person was shot and another was stabbed multiple times after a street brawl in Stamford. Police say the incident took place at around 2:09 a.m. in the area of lower Summer Street. When officers arrived they observed 30 to 40 people arguing and physically fighting...
STAMFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Official: Man charged, two hospitalized in Danbury stabbing

DANBURY — Authorities have arrested a man, charging him with first-degree assault, after a stabbing downtown that left two men injured late Friday night. The suspected assailant was identified as 29-year-old Jorge Bonilla, according to city spokesperson Erin Henry. Bonilla was taken into police custody after he was found in a nearby alley, Henry said. Bonilla was also charged with second-degree assault, breach of peace and carrying a dangerous weapon.
DANBURY, CT

