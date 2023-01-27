Read full article on original website
westportjournal.com
Police: Woman bit person during parking lot disturbance
WESTPORT — A local woman who police said bit another person during a parking lot “disturbance” last month has been arrested. Jennifer Lindstrom, 56, of Westport, was charged Jan. 20 with third-degree assault in connection with the incident. Police were dispatched about 6 p.m. last Dec. 7...
Woman Shot, Man Stabbed During Stamford Street Fight
A woman was shot and a man was stabbed multiple times during a large street fight in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Stamford around 2:10 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 29 in the area of lower Summer Street. The wounded duo was discovered when Stamford Police officers responded to a...
Seen Her? Woman Kidnapped By Ex-Boyfriend In Norwalk Still Missing, Police Say
Police are asking for help from the public in solving a cold case involving a woman who was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend in Norwalk and never seen again. The decades-old incident happened during the early morning of Feb. 1, 1985, around 12:15 a.m., when April Grisanti left Anthony's Bar in Norwalk on Main Street and was forced into a vehicle by her ex-boyfriend who then drove away, Norwalk Police said in an announcement on Monday, Jan. 30.
westportjournal.com
Police: ‘Erratic’ driver charged with DUI
WESTPORT — A Norwalk man, reportedly driving “erratically” on Post Road West last week, was charged with driving under the influence. The incident took place about 7:15 p.m. Jan. 22, police said, when they received reports of a driver who was speeding and weaving between the eastbound travel lanes.
NBC Connecticut
Mom and 2 Kids Victims of Bridgeport Home Invasion: PD
A mom and her two kids were victims of a home invasion in Bridgeport on Monday morning. Dispatchers received a 911 call at 9:09 a.m. after getting a report of a burglary in the 600th block of Brooks Street. When police arrived, they said they learned a home invasion took...
Fairfield County Armed Home Invasion Suspects On The Run, Police Say
Police in Fairfield County are searching for armed men who allegedly broke into an occupied home.The incident took place in Bridgeport around 9 a.m., Monday, Jan. 30 in the 600 block of Brooks Street.Bridgeport police responded after receiving a 911 call of a burglary in progress, said Scott Appleb…
19-Year-Old From Stratford Accused Of Stealing Car For Sale At Gunpoint In Milford
After a weeks-long investigation, a teenager from Fairfield County has been nabbed for allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint that was for sale online in New Haven County. The incident took place in Milford around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 on Maple Street. The victim told Milford Police they...
NECN
Woman Fights Back After Man Attempts to Steal Her Purse in Conn. Grocery Store Parking Lot
A woman fought back after a man attempted to steal her purse while she was in the parking lot of a grocery store in Wallingford on Saturday. Officers were called to Stop & Shop on North Colony Road around 1 p.m. after getting a report of an attempted purse snatching.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Seeking Public Aid to Help Identify Woman Relating to Larceny Complaint Investigation
The Bridgeport Police Department is hoping you can assist them in identifying a woman wanted in an investigation that is ongoing relating to a larceny complaint. Officer W.B. "Ben" Myers is seeking assistance in identifying this female shown in the two photos. The images were taken from surveillance footage. If...
NBC Connecticut
Two Injured in Overnight Assault in Danbury
Two people were taken to the hospital after police say they had been assaulted late Friday night. This all unfolded just before midnight on Railroad Place. Police said they found two men suffering from non-life threatening slash wounds when they arrived on scene. Both men had to be taken to the hospital for further treatment.
Arrested Officer Fired For Harassment
City police commissioners voted unanimously to fire Monique Moore from her job as a New Haven patrol officer — more than a year after the now-ex-cop was arrested on charges related to domestic violence and computer crimes. Commissioners took that vote on Thursday during a special meeting of the...
Police rescue two dogs on Interstate 95 in Bridgeport
CONNECTICUT, USA — Two dogs running along the shoulder of Interstate 95 near Exit 26 in Bridgeport were rescued by Connecticut State Police on Monday after troopers received multiple calls. At around 2:21 p.m., state police said they received a report of two dogs walking along the shoulder of...
Police Release Footage Of Bloomfield's Temple Ner Tamid Firebomber
Police have released surveillance footage of the man who threw a Molotov cocktail through the window of a North Jersey synagogue Sunday, Jan. 29.Footage from Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield shows a white male lighting the cocktail and throwing it at the front door around 3:20 a.m., local police…
1 shot in parking lot of West Haven Burger King
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital after being shot in the torso in the parking lot of a West Haven Burger King, according to police. Police received 911 calls about the shooting, which happened outside the Burger King on Campbell Avenue, at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Police Investigate Stabbing
2023-01-29@9:51pm–#Bridgeport CT–Saturday night Bridgeport Police received multiple calls regarding a brawl at Don Raphael Restaurant located at 256 Oak Street. When they arrived they found no dispute but they did find a stab-wound victim. The victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Police are investigating.
Fairfield County Financier's Fatal Fall Came Week After Facing Pair Of Criminal Charges
A Connecticut investment banker who plunged to his death from a rooftop bar in Manhattan was facing two misdemeanor criminal charges tied to a domestic incident.Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, age 46, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135…
Eyewitness News
One shot, one stabbed multiple times in 30-40 person street brawl
STAMFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One person was shot and another was stabbed multiple times after a street brawl in Stamford. Police say the incident took place at around 2:09 a.m. in the area of lower Summer Street. When officers arrived they observed 30 to 40 people arguing and physically fighting...
trumbulltimes.com
Official: Man charged, two hospitalized in Danbury stabbing
DANBURY — Authorities have arrested a man, charging him with first-degree assault, after a stabbing downtown that left two men injured late Friday night. The suspected assailant was identified as 29-year-old Jorge Bonilla, according to city spokesperson Erin Henry. Bonilla was taken into police custody after he was found in a nearby alley, Henry said. Bonilla was also charged with second-degree assault, breach of peace and carrying a dangerous weapon.
Eyewitness News
14-year-old Woodbridge resident charged for their involvement in social media threat
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WFSB) - A 14-year-old Woodbridge resident was arrested for their involvement in a social media threat that was shared on Instagram. According to police, the threat was shared with multiple students on Saturday, January 28. The 14-year-old was charged with two counts of second-degree threatening and second-degree breach...
State police seek witnesses to fatal one-car crash on Route 8 in Shelton
SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are seeking witnesses to a fatal crash that occurred on Route 8 in Shelton on Sunday. State police said a car was traveling in the left lane on Route 8 Northbound near exit 13 when it entered the shoulder and then the median of the highway. After entering the […]
