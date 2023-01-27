PHOTOS-Knicks at Celtics: Boston coasts early, loses 120-117 to New York in overtime

The Boston Celtics needed a win against the New York Knicks in a bad way after a depleted roster and wavering focus unfolded into the team’s first back-to-back losses of the season against the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat on the road. But they seemingly took the night off for much of the game’s first three quarters, leaning on their defense in the fourth to force overtime — only to fall after Jaylen Brown (22 points, 9 rebounds) did not make his free throws.

In a game filled with the things Boston ought to be better than doing, there were a handful of bright spots. Jayson Tatum (35 points, 14 rebounds) played well, as did Derrick White (15 points) and Malcolm Brogdon (10 points, 7 boards, 6 assists) off of the bench. With the loss — fueled by old, bad habits Boston is running out of time to exorcise — the Celtics have equaled their longest losing streak of the season.

Let’s take a look at some of the best plays captured in images from the Celtics’ game No. 50 of their 2022-23 campaign.

