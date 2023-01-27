ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus Heights, CA

ABC10

Sacramento skate shop plans event in memory of Tyre Nichols

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento skateboard community is coming together once again to remember Sacramento native Tyre Nichols. On Feb. 4, the Sac Ramp Skate Shop in South Sacramento is holding an event welcoming the community to hit the ramp and skate in memory of Nichols. "Let's really turn...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento extends weather-respite center through Feb. 2

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento extended its weather-respite centers as a cold snap settles in around Northern California. Both the Outreach and Engagement Center on Auburn Boulevard and the North Fifth Street Shelter will be open through Thursday morning from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. due to cold nighttime temperatures.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn Planning Commission denies permits for church, short-term rental

Citing lack of appropriate placement for the neighborhoods, two projects were rejected by members of the Auburn Planning Commission this week. The first project was a request for a use permit for a church to operate at 900 High Street, the old Bank of America building, in Downtown Auburn. Community...
AUBURN, CA
KCRA.com

Many Sacramento waterway encampments abandoned after winter storm flooding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento, much like many areas across Northern California, was devastated by January’s winter storms. Thousands experienced downed trees, power outages and extensive flooding. North of downtown Sacramento many who lived along the American River Parkway sought shelter elsewhere, as fear of river flooding grew. A...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Minors rescued from roller coaster ride at Scandia Fun Center

(KTXL) — Several minors were rescued from a roller coaster ride at Scandia Fun Center in Sacramento on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. — Video Above: Daughter of Rodney King speaks on Tyre Nichols Sacramento Metro Fire said that around 9:25 p.m. Saturday night rescue crews were sent to Scandia after […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Two Sus Scrofa Domesticus Available For Adoption At Calaveras Shelter

San Andera, CA – Two potbellied pigs are not the typical pets thought of when adopting a pet from a shelter, but they still need a forever home. Meet Dolly and Dexter, picture to the right, that are currently residing at the shelter. Dolly has been in the shelter for two weeks after she was confiscated from her owner for cruelty, according to shelter officials. Dexter arrived about a month and a half ago after animal control received repeated reports of him wandering into neighbors’ yards.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Whole Foods coming to Elk Grove

Development information posted on the City of Elk Grove website shows a Whole Foods grocery store being built near the intersections of Elk Grove Blvd and Big Horn Blvd. The store will be part of a future development called The Village, located at the southwest corner of the intersection. The developer is Pappas Investments, also the developer of The Ridge project which features Costco as well as several restaurants and retailers.
ELK GROVE, CA
KTVL

UPDATE: Fire knocked down at Butte County's Church in the Barn

BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — UPDATE, 6:05 PM:. Fire crews have successfully knocked down the structure fire. CAL FIRE Butte Unit says their primary search showed the property as all clear, but they are currently conducting a secondary search. Soon after, they will begin salvage and overhaul of the property.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Sacramento approves up to $4 million in motel vouchers for homeless

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento city officials on Tuesday approved a slew of recommendations regarding the continuation of city-backed homelessness services going into 2023. To continue the city's motel voucher program for unhoused residents launched in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, the city is contracting with motels across Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Midtown Sac restauranteurs to open barbecue spot in Old Town EG

A barbecue restaurant is coming to Old Town Elk Grove this April. Sacramento restaurateur Michael Hargis and West Sacramento chef Brock Macdonald plan to open LowBrau’s Slow and Low Smokehouse at 9700 Railroad St., near the Dust Bowl Brewing Co.’s taproom. Hargis noted that the restaurant was inspired...
ELK GROVE, CA
