Fairfield County Financier's Fatal Fall Came Week After Facing Pair Of Criminal Charges
A Connecticut investment banker who plunged to his death from a rooftop bar in Manhattan was facing two misdemeanor criminal charges tied to a domestic incident.Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, age 46, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135…
New video surfaces of CUNY law student missing for 3 weeks
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) – The brother of CUNY law student Jordan Taylor, who disappeared more than three weeks ago, said surveillance footage has turned up showing the 29-year-old walking slowly past the Goldman Sachs building in Lower Manhattan at 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 7. “He was walking past the Goldman Sachs building, heading uptown,” the […]
Adams, Banks are refusing to fight for good public schools on multiple fronts
Perhaps Michael Bloomberg’s greatest achievement as mayor was fostering the creation of more good public schools in the city, giving middle-class families more reason to stay and lower-income parents real hope for their kids. Mayor Bill de Blasio then went to war on those schools — and the Eric Adams administration keeps blinking on undoing the damage. Part of Blas’ war was prolonged assault on charters. But another was an attack on selective middle and high schools in the name of “equity.” And the results are now in from one of the most controversial moves: the “Diversity Plan” imposed on Brooklyn’s...
NY1
One-on-one with Assistant Chief Olufunmilola Obe
Assistant Chief Olufunmilola Obe, a commanding officer from Manhattan North, joined NY1’s Dean Meminger Sunday evening to discuss her journey in the NYPD, goals for Manhattan North and more. Obe is one of the highest ranking Black women on the force. She was born in the U.S., but moved...
Drunk Driver From Tarrytown Slams Into Guardrail On Highway: Police
A man is facing charges after driving drunk and hitting a guardrail on a busy highway exit ramp in Westchester County, police said. On Saturday, Jan. 28, around 12:20 a.m., police responded to a one-car crash in White Plains by Interstate 287 west on the Exit 6 ramp, according to state police.
New Yorkers sue city over delays to food stamps
City Department of Social Services Commissioner Gary Jenkins was named in a federal lawsuit alleging a backlog of food stamp applications violates the law. The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court, alleges nearly 28,000 food stamp applications were overdue as of December. [ more › ]
Yonkers psychiatrist sentenced to prison for distributing more than 100,000 oxycodone pills
The U.S. Attorney's Office says Dr. Marc Laruelle, 65, pleaded guilty to distributing oxycodone and other narcotics without a legitimate medical purpose between September 2016 to October 2021.
Death of Tyre Nichols: Demonstrators at Nassau County Courthouse demand change in policing
Many said they were heartbroken over Nichols's death and disgusted with the body camera video recently released by the Memphis Police Department. They said institutional change needs to happen with policing nationwide and on the Island.
After Two Decades in Prison Exonerated Man Still Held at Rikers by Ankle
When a Brooklyn judge tossed Kareem Mayo’s 23-year-old murder conviction last week, Mayo was elated. His lawyers had successfully argued that the sole eyewitness who claimed to have seen the murder lied about not needing to wear glasses to see far distances. But Mayo, 48, remains locked up inside the Anna M. Kross Center on Rikers Island a week after the...
Brooklyn woman hasn’t gotten SNAP benefits for months, sues NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman who lives alone in Brooklyn worries she may fall asleep one day and never wake up. Maria Forest’s fear stems from a dietary change she had to make when she inexplicably stopped receiving her monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to court papers. She has diabetes and, […]
New Milford Resident Among Purported Trinitarios Members Seized In Massive NYC Drug Takedown
A New Milford resident was one of more than a dozen purported Triniarious gang members arrested in a lightning-strike series of raids on both sides of the Hudson River, authorities confirmed. Fentanyl and an unspecified amount of illegal proceeds were seized during the New Milford raid around 6 a.m. Wednesday,...
Mayor Adams plows ahead with plan to privatize health benefits for 250,000 NYC municipal retirees
Municipal workers retirees protest proposed changes to medical benefits at City Hall park on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 2022. The mayor is showing no signs of stopping a plan to switch municipal retirees to a private Medicare Advantage plan – with or without the cooperation of the City Council or the retirees’ support. [ more › ]
Bathgate-Fordham residents push back against planned homeless shelter in their community
The Department of Homeless Services proposed for the new shelter to be built at 2248 Webster Ave., just steps away from an elementary school.
Mid-Hudson News Network
NAACP leader condemns Newburgh school board’s treatment of incident involving teachers
The three women and one man posted remarks viewed as inappropriate after a teacher took a photo of a braid found on the floor belonging to an African American girl and suggesting it was a snake. The teachers were suspended with pay by the school board and recently allowed to...
Adrienne Adams ‘buying’ support to remain Council speaker
City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams has donated $1,000 each to 35 fellow Dems on the 51-member council — an unprecedented move as she solicits support to keep her leadership post. Adams’ campaign fund gave another $1,000 check to Manhattan Democratic Councilwoman Gale Brewer, which has yet to be cashed. Brooklyn Democratic Councilwoman Rita Joseph received only $250 from Adams, the speaker’s campaign confirmed. “She might be a shoo-in to remain speaker, but it sure looks like she’s willing to buy the race anyway — just to be safe,” said a top city Democratic operative. Most Democratic council members who didn’t receive money from...
darientimes.com
New Canaan man died in NY rooftop fall week after facing criminal charges, police say
NEW CANAAN — A local investment manager died after police say he plunged from a rooftop bar in midtown Manhattan two days after filing for divorce from his wife, who had obtained a restraining order against him, records show. The New York Police Department said 46-year-old Dale Cheney, a...
The only way legal weed will work in NYC is to crack down on the black market | Our Opinion
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Since the use of recreational marijuana was legalized in New York, “smoke shops” seem to be popping up everywhere. However, only 36 Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses were granted to New York entities to sell weed legally. So far, only two of these licensed shops have opened in the Big Apple, and both are located in Manhattan.
NYC Child Services employee arrested for DWI
NEW YORK, NY – An employee of the New York City Administration for Children’s Services was arrested early Saturday morning in Queens. At around 2:45 pm, police officers with the city’s 112th Precinct initiated a traffic stop against Shaniece Ballard, 30. She was charged with driving while intoxicated, running a red light, refusing to take a breathalyzer, and several other related charges. The post NYC Child Services employee arrested for DWI appeared first on Shore News Network.
Fordham newsstand might be closing in March
The owners of the Nabila Newsstand on Fordham Road say they’re being forced to leave after Mayor Eric Adams announced it would be replaced by a rest station for delivery workers.
Crack Cocaine Dealer In Poughkeepsie Nabbed With Help Of K-9 Officer: Police
An alleged crack cocaine dealer in the Hudson Valley has been taken into custody after authorities searched his home, police said. On Friday, Jan. 27, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a home in Poughkeepsie on Virginia Avenue with the help of a K-9 Unit, the task force announced.
