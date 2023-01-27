ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

northcoastcurrent.com

Encinitas, Carlsbad, Oceanside reps begin terms on regional water board

Encinitas, Carlsbad and Oceanside representatives on the San Diego County Water Authority Board of Directors are among seven new members who participated in their first formal meeting Jan. 26. Encinitas Deputy Mayor Joy Lyndes, Carlsbad Councilwoman Teresa Acosta and Oceanside Water Utilities Director Lindsay Leahy are part of the Water...
ENCINITAS, CA
encinitasadvocate.com

New chief of staff at Scripps Encinitas

Anesthesiologist Randall Goskowicz, M.D. was recently elected chief of staff by physicians at Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas. He took over as head of the hospital’s 921-member medical team on Jan. 1. During his two-year term, Goskowicz will serve as medical staff liaison to Scripps Encinitas’ administrative staff and Scripps...
ENCINITAS, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Oceanside Planning Major Changes to Coast Highway

The San Diego County city of Oceanside is planning major changes to Pacific Coast Highway through its downtown that would include roundabouts, bike lanes and pedestrian crossings. To make room for these improvements, the city would reduce the mixed-use travel lanes from four to two. At a City Council meeting last week (Item 24), the city approved the “vision” for the changes, and a $2 million contract with planning firm Kimley-Horn to conduct outreach and design the project over the next 18 months.
OCEANSIDE, CA
invisiblepeople.tv

Where Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?

A Conspicuously Absent Amenity Used to Be Ubiquitous. If you’re spending a pleasant day in almost any American city, you may notice many signs bearing the same message:. It’s a common experience to find yourself frantically buying a stick of gum cross-legged at the checkout counter in exchange for the code to that promised land. Most of us never question this setup. But don’t you think it’s a little weird?
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside Unified School District’s Prop H and Measure W Bond Projects: Improving Facilities for Students and the Community

The Oceanside Unified School District (OUSD) is making significant investments in its facilities to improve the education and well-being of its students and the community. The voters of Oceanside passed two bond measures, Prop H and Measure W, which has already provided funding for a variety of projects to upgrade and modernize district facilities.
OCEANSIDE, CA
kusi.com

Elon Musk tells Supervisor Jim Desmond he will help with San Diego’s new Transportation Plan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County District 5 Supervisor, Jim Desmond, has been leading the opposition against SANDAG’s extremely unpopular mileage tax proposal. The mileage tax is part of the passed $163 Billion Regional Transportation Plan, but SANDAG Board Members who voted to pass it, originally promised the mileage tax would be removed. But the mileage tax is the main funding mechanism of the plan, and SANDAG’s Executive Director, Hasan Ikhrata, is demanding Board members implement it.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Bring the Whole Family to Public Safety Night!

Vehicle displays • giveaways fun for the whole family. Join us this Thursday for Public Safety Night at the Sunset Market! From 5-8 p.m. on Feb. 2, this family event will feature 10-plus vehicle displays by the Oceanside Police Department, Oceanside Fire Department and Oceanside Lifeguards. Throughout Public Safety...
OCEANSIDE, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Bestselling Author to Speak at Annual Palliative Care Symposium

Nikki Erlick, a New York Times bestselling author, will be the keynote speaker when the CSU Shiley Haynes Institute for Palliative Care holds its annual symposium in Long Beach in early March. Erlick’s debut novel, “The Measure,” became an instant bestseller on the prestigious New York Times list upon its...
LONG BEACH, CA
Times of San Diego

New Bill Would Mandate California Gun Owners Purchase Liability Insurance

A new state senator from Encinitas teamed with a Capitol veteran Thursday to introduce legislation requiring California gun owners to have liability insurance. Sen. Catherine Blakespear, the former mayor of Encinitas, joined Sen. Nancy Skinner of the Berkeley area on Senate Bill 8, which would mandate gun owners have liability insurance to cover injuries or damage from negligent or accidental firing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
milestomemories.com

Alaska Airlines Launches Three New Routes from San Diego

Alaska Airlines Launches Three New Routes from San Diego. Alaska Airlines announced today the launch of three new routes out of San Diego, including two coast-to-coast nonstops. Alaska will start flying daily nonstop flights between San Diego and both Washington, D.C. (IAD) and Tampa (TPA). Service to Washington, D.C. starts...
SAN DIEGO, CA

