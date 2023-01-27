Read full article on original website
Former actor of James at 15 and Salem's Lot Lance Kerwin Passes away at 62James PatrickSan Clemente, CA
James Kerwin Has Died: Star of TV's Classic "James at 15" SeriesHerbie J PilatoSan Clemente, CA
California witness reports orange ball of light 'flying oddly'Roger MarshCalifornia State
3 Creative Ways to Sell Your House in EscondidoAlexCapEscondido, CA
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
Encinitas, Carlsbad, Oceanside reps begin terms on regional water board
Encinitas, Carlsbad and Oceanside representatives on the San Diego County Water Authority Board of Directors are among seven new members who participated in their first formal meeting Jan. 26. Encinitas Deputy Mayor Joy Lyndes, Carlsbad Councilwoman Teresa Acosta and Oceanside Water Utilities Director Lindsay Leahy are part of the Water...
New chief of staff at Scripps Encinitas
Anesthesiologist Randall Goskowicz, M.D. was recently elected chief of staff by physicians at Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas. He took over as head of the hospital’s 921-member medical team on Jan. 1. During his two-year term, Goskowicz will serve as medical staff liaison to Scripps Encinitas’ administrative staff and Scripps...
Oceanside Planning Major Changes to Coast Highway
The San Diego County city of Oceanside is planning major changes to Pacific Coast Highway through its downtown that would include roundabouts, bike lanes and pedestrian crossings. To make room for these improvements, the city would reduce the mixed-use travel lanes from four to two. At a City Council meeting last week (Item 24), the city approved the “vision” for the changes, and a $2 million contract with planning firm Kimley-Horn to conduct outreach and design the project over the next 18 months.
Where Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?
A Conspicuously Absent Amenity Used to Be Ubiquitous. If you’re spending a pleasant day in almost any American city, you may notice many signs bearing the same message:. It’s a common experience to find yourself frantically buying a stick of gum cross-legged at the checkout counter in exchange for the code to that promised land. Most of us never question this setup. But don’t you think it’s a little weird?
Oceanside Unified School District’s Prop H and Measure W Bond Projects: Improving Facilities for Students and the Community
The Oceanside Unified School District (OUSD) is making significant investments in its facilities to improve the education and well-being of its students and the community. The voters of Oceanside passed two bond measures, Prop H and Measure W, which has already provided funding for a variety of projects to upgrade and modernize district facilities.
Politics Report: San Diego Hiring Private Workers to Help with Massive Permit Backlog
It now takes the better part of a year for the city of San Diego to approve a building permit. The city is taking a rare step to fix the problem. On Monday, the City Council will vote on two separate $2.5 million contracts with third-party companies to help city staff review applications for new developments.
Elon Musk tells Supervisor Jim Desmond he will help with San Diego’s new Transportation Plan
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County District 5 Supervisor, Jim Desmond, has been leading the opposition against SANDAG’s extremely unpopular mileage tax proposal. The mileage tax is part of the passed $163 Billion Regional Transportation Plan, but SANDAG Board Members who voted to pass it, originally promised the mileage tax would be removed. But the mileage tax is the main funding mechanism of the plan, and SANDAG’s Executive Director, Hasan Ikhrata, is demanding Board members implement it.
Bring the Whole Family to Public Safety Night!
Vehicle displays • giveaways fun for the whole family. Join us this Thursday for Public Safety Night at the Sunset Market! From 5-8 p.m. on Feb. 2, this family event will feature 10-plus vehicle displays by the Oceanside Police Department, Oceanside Fire Department and Oceanside Lifeguards. Throughout Public Safety...
Bestselling Author to Speak at Annual Palliative Care Symposium
Nikki Erlick, a New York Times bestselling author, will be the keynote speaker when the CSU Shiley Haynes Institute for Palliative Care holds its annual symposium in Long Beach in early March. Erlick’s debut novel, “The Measure,” became an instant bestseller on the prestigious New York Times list upon its...
San Diego Settles with Surfer in Lawsuit that Changed State Law
The settlement comes nearly nine years after the incident
Suicide deterrent system for Coronado Bridge receives $14M
To prevent suicides at the Coronado Bridge, $14 million will be going towards a suicide deterrent system, Caltrans announced Friday.
Late Senator Bill Craven's name removed from Cal State San Marcos Hall due to controversial connection
SAN MARCOS, Calif. — It's been decades in the making, and now a long-sought change is coming to Cal State San Marcos. The late state Senator William Bill Craven's name will be stripped from the campus because of racist comments he made in the 90s. The controversy is rooted...
San Diego plotting to tax drivers 'into submission' with new highway mileage toll
San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond says local leaders are trying to tax drivers "into submission" by converting more than 800 freeway miles into toll lanes.
Were you in North County from the late 1960s to early 2000s? Could you identify places, people?
Volunteers are needed to help identify people, places and events in historical photos taken in North County from the late 1960s to early 2000s that were taken by newspaper photographer Dan Rios. Rios’ photographs cover 33 years of San Diego history, including an important era in the development of North...
Fig Tree Cafe Is Set To Open It’s Newest Location In Mission Valley
San Diego’s breakfast eatery is expanding to its fourth location
Legal battle over San Diego housing vouchers continues, with a new twist
Last year, in the midst of a long-running lawsuit, the city’s housing commission raised the maximum amount its voucher will cover significantly — increasing them by 37% for the most expensive neighborhoods. There was a $1 million legal fight over who gets credit for the higher amounts. Each...
Some East County schools closed Monday due to weather
Multiple schools in East County will be closed because of the anticipated inclement weather, according to the San Diego County Office of Education.
San Diego wants to tax people out of their cars and into public transportation
It's not a secret that California is where many great and bad ideas first come to life. Once they catch hold in California they spread. Here's a new one designed to discourage driving.
New Bill Would Mandate California Gun Owners Purchase Liability Insurance
A new state senator from Encinitas teamed with a Capitol veteran Thursday to introduce legislation requiring California gun owners to have liability insurance. Sen. Catherine Blakespear, the former mayor of Encinitas, joined Sen. Nancy Skinner of the Berkeley area on Senate Bill 8, which would mandate gun owners have liability insurance to cover injuries or damage from negligent or accidental firing.
Alaska Airlines Launches Three New Routes from San Diego
Alaska Airlines Launches Three New Routes from San Diego. Alaska Airlines announced today the launch of three new routes out of San Diego, including two coast-to-coast nonstops. Alaska will start flying daily nonstop flights between San Diego and both Washington, D.C. (IAD) and Tampa (TPA). Service to Washington, D.C. starts...
