WRDW-TV
13-year-old shooting victim in Jefferson County pronounced dead
LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 13-year-old girl was sent to the hospital in critical condition after being shot by her brother in Jefferson County, on Jan. 12. According to the authorities, A’Rhianna Moye, 13, was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon. The sheriff’s office is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the...
Richmond County rape suspect located
UPDATE: Per the RCSS, Phillip Ryans has been located. AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted for rape. Authorities say 35-year-old Phillip Maurice Ryans is wanted in reference to a rape that occurred on January 29th at at the Scottish Inn located at 1636 […]
Mother, daughter die following Aiken house fire
AIKEN, S.C. — The Aiken County Coroner's Office has released the names of two women who were pulled from an Aiken County house fire earlier in the week but ultimately died from their injuries. Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said in his initial statement that investigators were first called...
YAHOO!
Augusta man accused of dragging deputy with car acquitted of 1 charge, guilty in another
An Augusta man accused of dragging a Richmond County sheriff's deputy with his car during a traffic stop in 2020 recently was acquitted of drug trafficking, but found guilty of felony obstruction. Kaylon Cryn Smith, 32, was originally charged with aggravated assault upon a police officer in connection to the...
'Noticeably improper police action': Central Georgia sheriffs denounce violence in Tyre Nichols case
MACON, Ga. — As video of five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols continues to circulate, many are reacting. That includes law enforcement across Central Georgia. "It broke every rule, it broke every policy, every procedure of any law enforcement agency of the United States," Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee said.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Richmond Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to lack of funding for mental health
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The I-TEAM is uncovering new information about the death of an Augusta man at the hands of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Nelson Graham’s family says he was in a mental health crisis and that’s why they reached out to deputies for help.
WYFF4.com
New information released in case of missing South Carolina mother not seen in a year
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are releasing new information exactly one year since an Upstate woman was reported missing. Alexis Ware was last seen on Jan. 30, 2022, at the 7-Eleven on Highway 29 North. Her family told WYFF News 4 that Ware had met with one of her...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office located man accused of rape
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has canceled it’s public search for a man wanted for rape. According to authorities, as of 11:13 a.m., Monday morning, the subject has been located. Phillip Ryans, 35, is wanted in reference to a rape that occurred on Sunday...
WRDW-TV
Elderly neighbors grapple with mail issues in McCormick
MCCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - People who live in Savannah Lakes Village in McCormick County say their neighborhood mail system is a mess. Some of them are older and have a tough time getting around. They are conflicted about how to get their mail without driving into town. We sat down...
WRDW-TV
2 dead after striking building with vehicle
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a double fatality that happened early Sunday morning on Mike Padgett Highway. According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, at 1:59 a.m., a vehicle traveling east on Hephzibah McBean Road failed to stop, crossing over Mike Padgett Highway. Bowen...
Reward offered for missing dog, Prince
A local family is missing their beloved pet and they’re offering a reward!
wgxa.tv
Log truck crash in Washington County
UPDATE (3:44 P.M.) -- WGXA reached out to Sheriff Joel Cochran to ask for any further details regarding the crash and he shared that only the log truck was involved and the driver wasn't treated for any injuries. According to Sheriff Cochran, the driver of the truck stated that his load shifted, causing the vehicle to become unbalanced and he simply couldn't regain control.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews respond to car crash in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle rollover in Aiken late Sunday night just before 11:30 p.m. Dispatch says the crash has shut down Kendron Church road and there are injuries. We do not know the extent of those injuries at this time. As of 2:30...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County warns of jury duty scam
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Judicial Circuit are warning citizens of a jury duty scam. An old scam has resurfaced in Columbia County in which the caller alleges that the recipient has missed jury duty and that an arrest warrant has been issued for the recipient. The caller...
wfxg.com
Double fatality investigation underway on Mike Padgett Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating a double fatality that happened Sunday morning on Mike Padgett Highway at Hephzibah McBean Road. According to Coroner Mark Bowen, 62-year-old Robert Salter and 18-year-old Joshua Campagnari were traveling east on Hephzibah McBean Road early Sunday morning and failed to stop when crossing over Mike Padgett Highway.
WRDW-TV
Mom turns pain into purpose after young daughter dies in Christmas crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Christmas car accident on I-20 took the lives of 24-year-old Ryant Furtick and his 3-year-old God-daughter NuRiah Shannon. Georgia State Patrol says the accident happened when a Dodge Charger entered the emergency lane and hit the back of a tractor-trailer catching the charger on fire.
WRDW-TV
Fight injures students and staff members at Midland Valley High
GRANITEVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fight at Midland Valley High School injured students and school employees, leading to a soft lockdown Friday at the campus in Aiken County. The school said the morning altercation involved “a number of students.” By early afternoon, deputies and school officials said they’d identified about 10 teenagers who were involved.
Richmond County car crash leads to double fatality
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County car crash left two people dead. The Coroner’s Office reports the double fatality happened Saturday night on Mike Padgett Highway at Hephzibah McBean Road. The crash killed 62-year-old Robert Allen Salter, of Piney Grove Road and 18-year-old Joshua Campagnari, of Jackson, South Carolina. Both died on the […]
WRDW-TV
2 Aiken County parks receive thousands for improvements
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina’s Department of Parks and Rec announced hundreds of thousands in grants for some projects here at home. North Augusta is getting more than $200,000 to improve the Sharon Jones Amphitheater. The city of Aiken is getting more than $300,000 for Smith-Hazel Park. People...
wtoc.com
2020 Bulloch County murder suspect goes to trial Monday
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man accused of killing a woman at her own home back in 2020 in Bulloch County is set to go to trial on Monday. Lee Allen Mayhew is facing multiple charges including murder, aggravated assault, and burglary in the death of Bonnie Lanier Rushing.
