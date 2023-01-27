Man found dead with wound to his head near Olympia Auto Mall

A man thought to be in his mid-30s was found dead in a cul-de-sac near the Olympia Auto Mall late Thursday afternoon, according to Olympia police.

The man suffered a wound to his head, although police aren’t sure what caused the injury, Lt. Paul Lower said.

About 5 p.m. Thursday, a passerby called 911 to report seeing the man’s body in the 2000 block of Caton Way Southwest. The man appeared to be dead, the caller said, which was later confirmed by police.

As of 7 p.m., police, detectives and the Thurston County Coroner’s Office were still on scene, Lower said. The area has been closed off by police, although it shouldn’t impact traffic because it’s not in a busy area, he said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 360-704-2740.