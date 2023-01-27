ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found dead with wound to his head near Olympia Auto Mall

By Rolf Boone
The Olympian
 4 days ago

A man thought to be in his mid-30s was found dead in a cul-de-sac near the Olympia Auto Mall late Thursday afternoon, according to Olympia police.

The man suffered a wound to his head, although police aren’t sure what caused the injury, Lt. Paul Lower said.

About 5 p.m. Thursday, a passerby called 911 to report seeing the man’s body in the 2000 block of Caton Way Southwest. The man appeared to be dead, the caller said, which was later confirmed by police.

As of 7 p.m., police, detectives and the Thurston County Coroner’s Office were still on scene, Lower said. The area has been closed off by police, although it shouldn’t impact traffic because it’s not in a busy area, he said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 360-704-2740.

LordArtist
3d ago

Rest well in the afterlife my friend,if u do happen to see a man with a strong jawline tell him his son misses him R.I.P.

SavedByHisGrace
3d ago

Sadly , As we witness daily, death OFTEN comes suddenly/unexpectedly by way of accidents & freak accidents, natural disasters & natural causes, fires, sickness such as Covid, violent crimes & domestic violence, overdoses, etc..Our ONLY hope is our Salvation through Jesus Christ Crucified on the ✝️ as our ONLY way of redemption/ forgiveness of our sins unto Salvation to enter heaven when we die.NO unsaved/ unbelievers/ unrepentant sinners will EVER enter heaven .PLEASE people, seek Jesus for your Salvation now before it's too late. NO ONE is nice/ good enough to save our own soul from hell when we die. NO ONE is guaranteed our next breath. There is NO RIP for ANYONE who dies w/o accepting Jesus as our personal Lord & Savior unto Salvation in THIS lifetime.(except children to the age of accountability who automatically go to heaven. ) 🙏🕊📖✝️

