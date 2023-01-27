Read full article on original website
Roman Reigns Had Cryptic Words For Solo Sikoa At The End Of WWE Royal Rumble Event
Roman Reigns has been on a complete tear after his return to WWE a couple of years ago, becoming the Undisputed Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief of WWE has continued to reign supreme over all of his opponents, no matter how tough they were. After what transpired at WWE Royal Rumble, Reigns had some defiant words that he shared with Solo Sikoa.
WWE Royal Rumble Results – January 28, 2023
WWE’s second biggest annual event has arrived. WWE Royal Rumble goes down tonight from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas featuring a jam-packed line-up of WWE action. Things start off with the Kickoff Show at 7/6c and leads into the main show at 8/7c. On tap for tonight’s show...
Chelsea Green Returns to WWE at Royal Rumble, FC Toys Figure Announced
– Chelsea Green is back in WWE. After rumors of her reportedly returning back to WWE started circulating last November, Green finally made her return tonight at the WWE Royal Rumble in the women’s Rumble match. Green entered at No. 20 and was eliminated faster than any other woman in Rumble history.
Charlotte Flair Absent From WWE Royal Rumble Event
The 2023 Royal Rumble event is going down tonight in San Antonio. Plenty of big names are in town for the massive event, but one major name apparently isn’t going to be at the show. It seems that since Charlotte Flair wasn’t booked for a match, so she’s sticking around for the Royal Rumble.
Hall’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Review
Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Pat McAfee. It’s time to get on the Road To Wrestlemania and that means we should be in for a big night. There are two Royal Rumbles, but the real main event is probably Roman Reigns defending the World Title against Kevin Owens. The interesting piece there is not in the result, but in what Sami Zayn is going to do. That should make for a heck of a show so let’s get to it.
Drew McIntyre Isn’t Happy About His WWE Royal Rumble Match Entrance Number
The 2023 Royal Rumble is set to kick off tonight at 8 PM EST from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Royal Rumble event is one of WWE’s most exciting Premium Live Events of the year due to the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches. However. this year’s event has some other exciting matches lined up for the show as well. We will get to see the first-ever pitch-black match when Bray Wyatt wrestles his first televised match since returning to WWE.
Nia Jax Returns At The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble
Nia Jax has made her return to WWE. The 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble saw Jax enter the match as the 30th entrant in the match. She did not last long in the match, but it did take the other 11 competitors in the match to eliminate her. Jax’s appearance...
Spoiler Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Future
As noted before, there was talk of Nia Jax returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble tonight. She turned down an appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble. In an update, PWInsider reports that Jax is now confirmed to be in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match later tonight. She has been at the arena in San Antonio for a few hours.
Roman Reigns Gets His Own TikTok, Arrives in San Antonio for WWE Royal Rumble
– WWE has announced the launch of Roman Reigns’ personal TikTok account. His TikTok channel is now live and released its first video, showing Reigns arriving to San Antonio, Texas for tonight’s Royal Rumble 2023 event, which you can view below. Roman Reigns has landed on TikTok. The...
WWE Royal Rumble: Asuka Returns With Classic Kana Look, New Entrance
WWE Superstar Asuka has made her return to WWE programming at the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event with the return of her classic Kana vibes from New Japan Pro Wrestling and a new entrance in tow. Asuka has been missing from in ring action for the past few weeks as the Women's Division has largely been stacked in terms of the competition currently on television. But while she has been away, she's made a major return to the roster with a full blown makeover to emphasize that she's going to be a lot different than she was the last time around.
WWE News: Roman Reigns Reacts to Sami Zayn’s Actions At Royal Rumble, Top 10 Reigns Title Defenses
Roman Reigns left Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn decimated in the ring to close out the Royal Rumble, and Reigns reacted to the moment in a new video. As noted, Reigns and The Bloodline laid waste to Zayn after he hit Reigns with a chair to stop a post-match assault on Owens. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion posted to TikTok after the show, as you can see below.
Liv Morgan Has Been Campaigning to Enter the Royal Rumble at No. 1 Tonight
– During an interview with Instinct Culture with Denise Salcedo ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble, Liv Morgan discussed wanting to enter the Royal Rumble at No. 1 tonight. Below are some highlights:. “I am hoping, and I have been pitching myself to come out first. I want to come...
Is The Rock going to be entering the WWE Royal Rumble?
WWE presents the Royal Rumble premium live event on Saturday, Jan. 28. Will The Rock be a competitor in the Royal Rumble match?. One of the most anticipated professional wrestling events of the year is WWE’s Royal Rumble. On Saturday, Jan. 28, WWE presents their 36th edition of the premium live event. The show is headlined by two Royal Rumble matches, in which the winner of the over-the-top rope battle royals will earn a world championship match at WrestleMania 39 in Inglewood, Calif.
Chris Jericho Tips Sami Zayn To Dethrone Roman Reigns At WrestleMania
In a recent interview with the Daily Star, All Elite Wrestling’s Chris Jericho heaped praise Sami Zayn’s recent work with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The Bloodline saga has been regarded as one of the most compelling stories in professional wrestling over the past several years, and it has only gotten better with the addition of Sami Zayn.
Bianca Belair Retains Title at WWE Royal Rumble, Captain Howdy Haunts Alexa Bliss (Pics, Video)
– Alexa Bliss’ veering back over to the dark side was not enough to unseat the E-S-T of WWE. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained her title against Bliss in their title matchup. Bliss attempted a Sister Abigail, but Bianca Belair countered with the Kiss of Death to...
Titus O'Neil Gives Advice To WWE Stars Who May Mess Up Royal Rumble Entrance
With the 2023 Royal Rumble at the center of many fans' minds, it's a fitting time to look back at some of the more memorable moments in the history of the Royal Rumble match. From "Stone Cold" Steve Austin winning the match a record three times, to Brock Lesnar entering the 2020 Royal Rumble match as WWE Champion and eliminating 13 participants in a row, there are plenty of moments to look back on.
Pat McAfee Says He Was Originally Planned For Men’s Royal Rumble Match
As previously reported, Pat McAfee returned to the WWE at the Royal Rumble, doing commentary for the entire show. In the latest episode of his podcast (via Fightful), McAfee revealed he was originally going to be in the Rumble match, but wasn’t in good enough ring shape to do so. Here are highlights:
Michelle McCool Thanks Fans Following Her WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
Michelle McCool made an appearance in the women’s Royal Rumble this past Saturday, and recently thanked fans for it. She claimed that it was fan messages to WWE that resulted in her getting the call to appear. She wrote: “Real talk….thank YOU @WWEUniverse !Y’all legit did this and I...
'Only 29' Trends As Fans React To WWE Royal Rumble Angle
For fans keeping count, only 29 superstars actually entered the 30-man Royal Rumble Match on Saturday. Rey Mysterio was initially revealed to be the #17 entrant after his music played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. However, the legendary luchador never actually stepped out of the curtain, as cameras cut back to the ring where Seth Rollins tossed Bobby Lashley over the top rope to eliminate The All Mighty. It's worth noting that the announcers never made a mention of Rey not entering the match.
Various News: Tito Santana Royal Rumble Party Set for Tonight in New Jersey, WWE Now Previews Royal Rumble, SmackDown Lowdown Clip With Ricochet & Braun Strowman
– 80s Wrestling has announced a Royal Rumble party tonight with Hall of Famer Tito Santana in New Jersey. You can check out the announcement below:. WATCH THE ROYAL RUMBLE TONIGHT WITH TITO SANTANA IN NEW JERSEY. ISPW Wrestling will be having a Royal Rumble Party tonight at their Pro...
