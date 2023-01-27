WWE Superstar Asuka has made her return to WWE programming at the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event with the return of her classic Kana vibes from New Japan Pro Wrestling and a new entrance in tow. Asuka has been missing from in ring action for the past few weeks as the Women's Division has largely been stacked in terms of the competition currently on television. But while she has been away, she's made a major return to the roster with a full blown makeover to emphasize that she's going to be a lot different than she was the last time around.

2 DAYS AGO