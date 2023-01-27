Looking for a romantic 'fine dining' experience on Valentine's Day? White Castle is here to help

(WWJ) – Looking to find a little romance this Valentine’s Day? White Castle has you covered on all fronts.

Yes, White Castle. The beloved slider chain is gearing up for the return of its Love Castle Valentine’s Day dinner experience after a two-year hiatus. This will be the 32nd year that White Castle has celebrated with its special event.

From 4-9 p.m. on Feb. 14 participating White Castle restaurants will transform their dining rooms into “fine dining establishments,” with hostess seating, tableside service and festive holiday décor.

White Castle VP Jamie Richardson tells WWJ’s Erin Vee there’s only one catch – you need to make a reservation.

“Book early to avoid disappointment because they’re filling up fast,” Richardson.

Reservations are available at OpenTable.com . Participating locations can be found here.

“It’s gonna be a great night. Sometimes people show up with a cello to serenade the crowd. You never know what’s gonna happen at Love Castle,” Richardson said.

The Love Castle menu features several special items, including the Love Cube meal for two – eight cheese sliders, two sides and two drinks, complete with a collectible case – and the Sprite “Love Castle Potion,” a special drink only available on Valentine’s Day.

And what romantic dinner would be complete without dessert? “Cravers” can have a Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake-on-a-Stick for a perfect nightcap.

The chain is also even offering special merchandise, including a magenta Love Castle silk robe, heart-shaped sunglasses and two different t-shirts. They’re available to buy on the “House of Crave” online store.

White Castle's Valentine's Day merch collection Photo credit White Castle

Richardson says the last time Love Castle happened in-person they saw more than 30,000 reservations made.

He even participates himself.

“Have I ever not taken my wife? Are you kidding me? I’d be in big trouble if we didn’t make it to the Love Castle. We started going just the two of us, and now we take our two kids,” he said.