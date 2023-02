Against many teams, the Oregon Ducks ladies can open with a cold start and catch up after finding their groove. We’ve seen them do exactly that multiple times this season. A #3 Stanford squad is not the team, however, where Oregon wanted to put themselves in that position. Even so, the Ducks could have made it a game, had they only found the basket on the many opportunities they had.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO