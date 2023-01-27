ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Diman girls basketball keep win streak alive with road win over Bristol-Plymouth

By Steven Sanchez, The Herald News
 4 days ago

TAUNTON — Senior co-captain Avery Rounds said the Diman girls basketball team's success this season is how well they connect on the court.

League opponent Bristol-Plymouth got a taste of that on Thursday.

"I think we are more connected, especially since we don't wear a mask this year," Rounds said. "We can do a lot more in practice. It is a lot easier."

The Bengals won their seventh straight game and eight of the last nine games as they defeated the Craftsmen on the road, 48-20, in a Mayflower Athletic Conference Large matchup at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School.

"It feels good, and the girls earned it tonight," said Diman head coach Shane Doyle, whose team improved to 9-2 and undefeated in MAC Large. "They're working hard. We did what we needed to do early and got some people to rest on their legs."

Rounds netted a game-high 17 points for the Bengals in the win. Senior captain Elizabeth Kinnane had nine while senior captain Hannah Martin finished with eight.

For the Craftsmen, it has been an up-and-down season. The last time B-P played Diman on the road, it was a close affair. This time, the Bengals left no doubt about it after halftime.

"At this point of the season, they all get along and like each other," Craftsmen head coach Denise McGrath said. "They like each other as a team. They realize that they're not going anywhere this season and they're OK with that."

Despite being down near the end of the contest, B-P was smiling as they put together its best quarter of the game. Senior Ava Nash, who doesn't get much action, sank a deep two-pointer as the bench erupted. Senior Kaylee Baker also got loud cheers at the free-throw line.

"That's all that matters to me at this point of the season," said McGrath about the cheers.

Diman took control early, taking a 22-4 lead at the end of one quarter. Rounds scored seven points, and Kinnane added a pair of three-pointers in the opening eight minutes.

The defense held the Craftsmen to just a field goal in the second quarter and went into the locker room with a 30-6 lead. Diman extended its lead to 41-10 in the third quarter before emptying the bench to start the fourth quarter. Cindy Bui knocked down a deep three-pointer during the run.

Evey Fernandes scored seven points in the win for the Bengals. Christele Derogene led B-P in scoring with a team-high six points. Baker finished with five points.

Diman hosts Greater New Bedford on Saturday while the Craftsmen host the Bears next Tuesday.

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Diman girls basketball keep win streak alive with road win over Bristol-Plymouth

Comments / 0

 

The Herald News

The Herald News

