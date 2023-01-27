Everything you need to know about Route 79 work

Good morning, everyone! Let’s look at what we’ve got going on today.

The city’s waterfront is about to get a four-year makeover, with part of the Route 79 expressway to be permanently closed in February. But what will this project ultimately look like? What roads will be closed off? And without Route 79, how the heck will you get there from here? Let’s answer a few frequently asked questions to make sure we’re all on the right path.

The City Council voted to consider School Committee member Kevin Aguiar’s request to amend an ordinance to give his board pay equal to that of the councilors, more than doubling the School Committee members' current pay. But before they do, the Council wants the School Committee to first take up the matter themselves. See what all this means, right here.

The deaths of two young children and a subsequent apparent suicide attempt by their mother have prompted conversations about postpartum depression and psychosis as the "unthinkable tragedy" leaves people across Massachusetts searching for answers. Learn more about postpartum depression here.

