Tucson police investigate after man found dead in recreation center parking lot

Tucson police are investigating after a man died on Tuesday, and are urging anyone with information to contact them.

Officers responded to the Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center, near Sixth Avenue and Grant Road, just after 3 a.m. for reports of an unresponsive man. The man, identified as 32-year-old Terrance Russell Ross, was found dead in the parking lot with obvious signs of trauma, according to police.

A homicide investigation was underway, and police had yet to identify a motive or a suspect. No other information was released by police.

Tucson police urged anyone with information to call 88-CRIME to report information anonymously.