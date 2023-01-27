ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Michigan State Edges Iowa Basketball

By Rob Howe
Inside The Hawkeyes
Inside The Hawkeyes
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PPOCH_0kStPAr100

Hawkeyes Fall 63-61 Thursday Night in East Lansing

BOX SCORE

Iowa Basketball got what it should have expected Thursday night in East Lansing - A Michigan State team clutching, grabbing and mucking things up. The Hawkeyes handled it well for much of the night before falling in the end, 63-61.

Ahron Ulis led the visitors with 17 points, hitting 8 of 10 shots from the floor, while teammate Filip Rebraca scored 16 and pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds. Kris Murray, who leads Iowa in scoring, was held to 11 points (2 in second half), 10 below his season's average.

Iowa (12-8 overall, 4-5 Big Ten) started the game with a 10-0 run when the Spartans missed their first nine shots. MSU recovered for a 30-29 halftime lead.

The Hawkeyes built a 45-39 advantage with 14:29 left in regulation before a 6-0 run by the home team tied things up midway though the second half. From there, neither team led by more than two points until the Spartans went up 63-59 with :49 on the clock.

A Connor McCaffery jumper cut Iowa's deficit to two 14 seconds later. After a series of Hawkeye fouls to get MSU into the bonus, AJ Hoggard missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw opportunity. Payton Sandfort grabbed the board for the visitors.

Iowa called timeout with :08 left. It set up Sandfort for an open three-point attempt from the left wing. It was off the mark as was a second try he received. MSU had ended a three-game skid against the Hawkeyes.

Iowa returns to action Sunday against Rutgers, tipping off a three-game home-stand. Northwestern and Illinois follow the Knights into Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

TIP-INS

-Both coaching staffs on Thursday wore suits & sneakers for Coaches vs. Cancer to help bring awareness to cancer research.

-Iowa junior forward Patrick McCaffery missed his sixth game in a row since taking time to address his mental health.

-Hawkeye center Josh Ogundele sat out his eighth consecutive contest with a lower-body injury.

-Ulis' 17 points (13 in the second half) were a career high, reaching double figures for the second consecutive game. He's made a 3-pointer in a career-best five straight contests.

-Rebraca registered his team-best eighth double-double of the season. He has scored 15-plus for the seventh time in Iowa’s last 10 games and reached double figures for the 13th time in 14 contests.

-Iowa fell to 2-2 in games decided by three points or less.

-The Hawkeyes made six free throws, their fewest in a game since making five at Nebraska (Dec. 29).

-Iowa’s three 3-pointers made equaled a season low (TCU, Duke).

-Iowa and Michigan State will meet again on Feb. 25 in Iowa City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Hawkeyes Getting More Help On The Offensive Line

If you look back at the Iowa Hawkeye offensive unit last football season (yes, I know it's painful) there were clearly some big trouble spots. The quarterback position needed to be improved. Enter Michigan transfer, Cade McNamara. How do you replace departing tight end Sam Laporta? Enter another former Wolverine, Erick All Jr. But another area of concern for Iowa fans should also be the offensive line. Hawk Central reports that Iowa ranked 120th in sack yards, and was 127th in yards per carry in the run game. The offensive line needs help.
IOWA CITY, IA
FanSided

Michigan State football: Should we be worried about Nick Marsh’s commitment?

Nick Marsh has been a Michigan State football commit since July and Mel Tucker landing him was one of his biggest recruiting wins as the Spartans’ head coach. The four-star receiver grew up loving Michigan State and bought in to Tucker as the head coach. He figured to be one of the most sought-after receivers in the 2024 class but he decided to lock up his recruitment and close the door on other programs.
EAST LANSING, MI
mibiz.com

Health plan expands care network to West Michigan with new Corewell Health contract

Anew deal with Corewell Health West extends Lansing-based Physicians Health Plan’s care network into West Michigan. The contract with Corewell Health West began Jan. 1 and includes PHP’s individual and group HMO, PPO, point-of-service plans and Medicare policies. The contract covers all of Corewell Health West’s hospitals, urgent care, hospice and home health, and outpatient care facilities across West Michigan.
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Michigan, plastics company reach PFAS settlement

(The Center Square) – Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc., has signed a consent decree with the Michigan attorney general’s office. The Monday announcement outlines what is required of Asahi to remediate soil, groundwater, and surface water exposed to per- and polyfluoroalkyl contamination at the company’s former Brighton site. The decree was filed with the Livingston County Circuit Court. PFAS, an acronym for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are widely used,...
MICHIGAN STATE
KCRG.com

National Motorcycle Museum announces plans to close

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A staple of Jones County for over two decades will be closing its doors for good this year, according to its owner. The National Motorcycle Museum, located at 102 Chamber Drive near U.S. Highway 151, will close later this year after a decision by its board of directors. The museum, one of only a handful of its kind in the country, is a nonprofit organization that was founded by J&P Cycles’ John and Jill Parham.
ANAMOSA, IA
Inside The Hawkeyes

Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa City, IA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on University of Iowa athletics

 https://www.si.com/collge/iowa

Comments / 0

Community Policy