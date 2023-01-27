Led by a big night from a Grafton alum, Wright State knocks UWM out of first place

The Horizon League as a whole has had a hard time adjusting to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s style of play.

Well, save for Wright State, that is.

The Raiders, who handed the Panthers an overtime defeat in Milwaukee two weeks ago, opened up a wide first-half lead and staved on a second-half surge for a 93-86 win on Thursday.

The Panthers (14-7, 8-3 Horizon League) have lost only twice since the calendar flipped to 2023, both coming to the Raiders. (12-10, 5-6).

"It’s a tough matchup," Panthers head coach Bart Lundy said. "They’re so different than we are. They pack it in on defense and their posts, we've struggle with them a little bit. Part of it is the matchup, but we’ve also played two really poor games against them, as well."

In the first meeting between the two sides in Milwaukee on Jan. 14, it was cold shooting that spelled trouble for the host Panthers. The second time around, it was a southeastern Wisconsin product burying dagger after dagger, but not wearing a Milwaukee uniform.

Grafton alum Alex Huibregtse scored a career-high 25 points on 9-for-15 shooting and hit five threes to lead Wright State. Huibregtse, a junior who scored 1,312 points during his prep career with the Black Hawks, came in averaging just 7.1 points per game this year and had never scored more than 15 in a single contest in his career.

"He got loose in the first half in transition and made one really tough shot end of the shot clock end that got him going," Lundy said. "We had to sell out on the press in the second half and when they broke it, he was able to knock some shots down."

Milwaukee offered Huibregtse coming out of high school, but the guard ultimately chose Wright State over the Panthers, who were at the time coached by Pat Baldwin.

The Raiders, as they did at the Panther Arena earlier this month, jumped out to a huge lead before surviving a furious Milwaukee rally.

Wright State led, 47-26, at halftime after the Panthers shot just 37.5% (9 for 24) from the field and allowed 15 Raiders free throw attempts and eight second chance points. A 14-5 run catapulted Wright State into a sizable lead it would never relinquish after the Panthers held a brief advantage at 9-8.

"We started pretty poorly in the first half," Lundy said. "We turned it over a bunch. Our guys thought we got a bad whistle and didn’t hustle back at times. They made threes and it snowballed on us. We’ve done this before where, instead of stopping the bleeding before it gets out of control, we let things get to us and lose out composure a little bit."

The Raiders’ lead ballooned to their largest the day at 59-35 with 16:34 left in the second half on a jumper by Trey Calvin, who finished with 21 points. Milwaukee made minor progress on cutting that deficit down before a three-pointer by Huibregtse with just over eight minutes to play pushed Wright State back up by 20.

The Panthers drew within five points thanks to a Justin Thomas three-point play with 1:05 remaining to cap a 19-6 run but couldn’t put the finishing touches on the comeback as the Raiders hit seven of eight free throw attempts in the final minute.

BJ Freeman led Milwaukee with 26 points, marking his fifth consecutive game and seventh out of eight with at least 20 points. The sophomore is averaging 24 points since December 31. Thomas added 17 points during an efficient night (5 for 7 field goals; 6 for 6 free throws) and freshman Zach Howell finished one point shy of a career high with 11 points.

Despite the high scoring total as a team, including 60 points in the second half alone, the Panthers had their share of struggles on offense. They shot 43.1 percent (28 for 65) from the field, hit 10 of 32 three-point attempts and were just 64.5 percent (20 for 31) from the charity stripe. Compounding matters even further, they turned the ball over 19 times.

The result was the most points scored in the second half in a loss in program history.

"We turned it over 15 times in the first half, missed 10 free throws in the second half and got out-rebounded," Lundy said. "It's not hard to see how or why we lost."

Northern Kentucky, by defeating Green Bay, moved into sole possession of first place in the Horizon League on Thursday. The Panthers will have a chance to pull even on Saturday when they travel to face the Norse.

