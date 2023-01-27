ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Led by a big night from a Grafton alum, Wright State knocks UWM out of first place

By Curt Hogg, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3faeWN_0kStOv4z00

The Horizon League as a whole has had a hard time adjusting to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s style of play.

Well, save for Wright State, that is.

The Raiders, who handed the Panthers an overtime defeat in Milwaukee two weeks ago, opened up a wide first-half lead and staved on a second-half surge for a 93-86 win on Thursday.

The Panthers (14-7, 8-3 Horizon League) have lost only twice since the calendar flipped to 2023, both coming to the Raiders. (12-10, 5-6).

"It’s a tough matchup," Panthers head coach Bart Lundy said. "They’re so different than we are. They pack it in on defense and their posts, we've struggle with them a little bit. Part of it is the matchup, but we’ve also played two really poor games against them, as well."

BOX SCORE: Wright State 93, UW-Milwaukee 86

In the first meeting between the two sides in Milwaukee on Jan. 14, it was cold shooting that spelled trouble for the host Panthers. The second time around, it was a southeastern Wisconsin product burying dagger after dagger, but not wearing a Milwaukee uniform.

Grafton alum Alex Huibregtse scored a career-high 25 points on 9-for-15 shooting and hit five threes to lead Wright State. Huibregtse, a junior who scored 1,312 points during his prep career with the Black Hawks, came in averaging just 7.1 points per game this year and had never scored more than 15 in a single contest in his career.

"He got loose in the first half in transition and made one really tough shot end of the shot clock end that got him going," Lundy said. "We had to sell out on the press in the second half and when they broke it, he was able to knock some shots down."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41IXP2_0kStOv4z00

Milwaukee offered Huibregtse coming out of high school, but the guard ultimately chose Wright State over the Panthers, who were at the time coached by Pat Baldwin.

The Raiders, as they did at the Panther Arena earlier this month, jumped out to a huge lead before surviving a furious Milwaukee rally.

Wright State led, 47-26, at halftime after the Panthers shot just 37.5% (9 for 24) from the field and allowed 15 Raiders free throw attempts and eight second chance points. A 14-5 run catapulted Wright State into a sizable lead it would never relinquish after the Panthers held a brief advantage at 9-8.

"We started pretty poorly in the first half," Lundy said. "We turned it over a bunch. Our guys thought we got a bad whistle and didn’t hustle back at times. They made threes and it snowballed on us. We’ve done this before where, instead of stopping the bleeding before it gets out of control, we let things get to us and lose out composure a little bit."

The Raiders’ lead ballooned to their largest the day at 59-35 with 16:34 left in the second half on a jumper by Trey Calvin, who finished with 21 points. Milwaukee made minor progress on cutting that deficit down before a three-pointer by Huibregtse with just over eight minutes to play pushed Wright State back up by 20.

The Panthers drew within five points thanks to a Justin Thomas three-point play with 1:05 remaining to cap a 19-6 run but couldn’t put the finishing touches on the comeback as the Raiders hit seven of eight free throw attempts in the final minute.

BJ Freeman led Milwaukee with 26 points, marking his fifth consecutive game and seventh out of eight with at least 20 points. The sophomore is averaging 24 points since December 31. Thomas added 17 points during an efficient night (5 for 7 field goals; 6 for 6 free throws) and freshman Zach Howell finished one point shy of a career high with 11 points.

Despite the high scoring total as a team, including 60 points in the second half alone, the Panthers had their share of struggles on offense. They shot 43.1 percent (28 for 65) from the field, hit 10 of 32 three-point attempts and were just 64.5 percent (20 for 31) from the charity stripe. Compounding matters even further, they turned the ball over 19 times.

The result was the most points scored in the second half in a loss in program history.

"We turned it over 15 times in the first half, missed 10 free throws in the second half and got out-rebounded," Lundy said. "It's not hard to see how or why we lost."

Northern Kentucky, by defeating Green Bay, moved into sole possession of first place in the Horizon League on Thursday. The Panthers will have a chance to pull even on Saturday when they travel to face the Norse.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Led by a big night from a Grafton alum, Wright State knocks UWM out of first place

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wisportsheroics.com

WIAA: Girls & Boys Basketball Saturday Invitational Scores (January 28, 2023)

Across Wisconsin there were many WIAA Basketball invitations between Boys and Girls Basketball the school will be listed below under which school that team played at yesterday. Stay tuned next week as we will have an article covering the Wisconsin vs Illinois Border Battle taking place at The Prairie School next weekend.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Lancers legend gets win No. 400

BROOKFIELD — Dan Wandrey’s immediate present — and future plans — were foggy, at best. As a young husband and father, Wandrey dropped out of UW-Whitewater in the mid-1980s. He worked a variety of jobs that fit with his suddenly frenetic home life. Through it all,...
BROOKFIELD, WI
247Sports

Shaka Smart post game radio presser after MU's 89-69 win over DePaul

Shaka after win over DePaul ...on the post game radio show with Homer and Tony Smith on 94.5 FM. Shaka: "I am just Excited for all MU fans…what an atmosphere…to come in here on the road…vs Dep…Al McGuire used to talk about looking up at the corners of the arena…at some time during the game I looked up at the corners and this place was full.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pickleball; sport sweeping the nation, all can play

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Pickleball is a sport sweeping the nation. For those who don't know what it is – it's a combination of tennis, badminton, and ping pong – and anyone can play! FOX6 WakeUp took time on Sunday, Jan. 29 to learn more about it.
BROOKFIELD, WI
kenosha.com

Kenosha.com High School Athlete of the Week: Syderah Farmer

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
royalpurplenews.com

Football coaching search is on

It may be the offseason for the UW-Whitewater football team but it is full speed ahead in the athletic department. A search is being conducted for the team’s next head coach. After the conclusion of the 2022 season and having led the program for seven years Kevin Bullis retired, opening the door to one of the most high profile positions in the country.
WHITEWATER, WI
leisuregrouptravel.com

Southeastern Wisconsin Offers An Overload of Itinerary Gold

From the Gilded Age mansions of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin to the big-city pleasures of Milwaukee, the region brims with group-friendly opportunities for every interest. Learn about auto manufacturing history, get immersed in motorcycle culture and connect with nature at America’s largest freshwater cattail marsh. You’ll experience these great attractions...
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hooray for Hartford!

HARTFORD — More than 200 members and supporters of the Hartford Chamber of Commerce gathered Thursday evening at the Chandelier Ballroom to celebrate 50 years of commitment and involvement to the city. The evening’s theme was “Hollywood Walk of Fame” and included a red carpet into the room....
HARTFORD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

24 layoffs for janitorial staff at major Wisconsin airport, new contractor hired

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from ABM Industries Incorporated highlighting their intentions to layoff several workers at General Mitchell International Airport. ABM Industries Incorporated, which handles janitorial services at Milwaukee’s airport, laid off all 24 positions. Twenty-three of the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
xcp.org

Xavier Has Lost a Beloved Member of Our Community

Xavier has lost a beloved member of our community. Donald Ketchum who served as Xavier’s Sports Media Specialist since July 2014 passed away suddenly on January 25. Don leaves his wife, Carol, and children, Alison Pattison and Adam Henry. For many years, Don was a sports journalist at the...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man struck by 2 vehicles, victim dead

MILWAUKEE - A 59-year-old Milwaukee man was struck by two vehicles near 33rd and Burleigh Friday night, Jan. 27. Police said the victim was crossing the street when a vehicle hit him, causing him to fall on the road. The victim was still on the ground when another vehicle struck him.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

4 Updates on the Problems at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s

Since our initial report, the hospital has paused many surgeries and the reports have continued. Late last month, a Milwaukee Magazine’s investigative report revealed how severe staffing shortages at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s hospital have led to staff concerns around patient safety. The article struck a nerve with Milwaukeeans: With just five days left in 2022, the story became our most-read digital story of the year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Milwaukee County supervisor resigns amid misconduct questions

A Milwaukee County Supervisor has resigned under a cloud of misconduct in office allegations. Supervisor Dyango Zerpa, who represents the county’s 14th District, is leaving to “pursue other opportunities,” his attorney Michael Maistelman told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Maistelman did not return a call from Empower Wisconsin seeking comment.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
milwaukeemag.com

5 Local Chefs Are Semifinalists for James Beard Awards

It’s that time of year. The nominees for chef and restaurant excellence are out for the 2023 James Beard Foundation Awards. And we’ve got some local nominees. First up, the Outstanding Restaurateur category: Amy and Jason Kerstein, Joe Muench, and Dan Snider, Black Shoe Hospitality (Story Hill BKC and Buttermint Finer Dining & Cocktails) Buttermint – whose other siblings are Maxie’s and Blue’s Egg – opened in late 2021.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy