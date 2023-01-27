Read full article on original website
WSLS
Home of the Cougars: Alleghany Highlands Public Schools unveils new mascot
COVINGTON, Va. – The community now knows the mascot that will represent the newly consolidated Alleghany Highlands Public Schools. Monday during a ceremony, a cougar was unveiled as the district’s mascot, along with new logos and school colors – light blue and navy. “I’m a big fan...
WDBJ7.com
Death of staffer leads to closure of Craig County schools
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Craig County Public Schools will be closed Monday so students and staff can attend a memorial service for a longtime employee. Claudia Huffman died Friday, according to the school division, which she served more than 20 years as a volunteer, substitute teacher, soccer coach and instructional assistant at McCleary Elementary School.
WSET
These spots in Central Virginia will be receiving VDOT maintenance over the next months
(WSET) — Drivers in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties may encounter some traffic changes from maintenance around the roads. Although work may be delayed or canceled due to weather or other issues, lane closures or temporary traffic pattern changes are likely for most of the sites. Crews will be...
WSLS
Montgomery County Schools release safety survey for families, reinforce protocols following Newport News school shooting
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – School districts in our area are re-evaluating their response to safety and security concerns. This comes after police say a six-year-old shot his elementary school teacher in Newport News. One school district in our area reflecting on the tragedy, Montgomery County Public Schools. Superintendent Dr....
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke region receives funding for 26-mile scenic rail trail
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke region has received funding from the General Assembly to build a new trail that will run through Botetourt and Craig counties. The Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail will parallel Craigs Creek and run 26 miles from New Castle in Craig County to Eagle Rock in Botetourt County.
WSLS
Lynchburg City Schools set to hold several hiring events in the coming months
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Those in the Hill City looking for a career opportunity in education should mark their calendars for upcoming hiring events. Lynchburg City Schools is set to host a series of hiring events within the next few months as they prepare for the 2023-24 school year. Teacher...
WSLS
Planning for Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail underway
NEW CASTLE, Va. – The Roanoke area is getting funding for a new trail running through Botetourt and Craig counties. The Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail will run parallel to Craigs Creek, 26 miles from New Castle to Eagle Rock, county officials said. We’re told their plan is to use...
WSET
Accident on 29 Expressway southbound that caused shut down is now reopened to all traffic
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — According to the Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services there was an accident causing a shut down. The 29 Expressway Southbound at Odd Fellows Road was shut down due to this accident. As of 1:28 p.m. Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services said the road is reopened...
WSET
Power restored at Liberty University after campus outage
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty University announced Saturday that they are experiencing a power outage. According to LU Alert, the power outage is on campus and they are asking for everyone to shelter in place at this time. At 11:49 a.m. LU Alert said that the outage is being...
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Fourth body recovered in Nelson County Rockfish River search
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police Search and Recovery Team (SRT) has reported that it recovered a fourth body in the Rockfish River in Nelson County on January 27. State Police say the body was found on Friday around 8:15 a.m. and was taken to the...
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt County officials give update on new courthouse
FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County officials are moving forward with plans to rebuild and revamp the town’s iconic courthouse. The Botetourt County Courthouse is special to the community. “The courthouse is the lifeblood of the town,” said Fincastle Mayor Mary Bess Smith. Smith says it’s time for...
Three killed in head-on crash in Augusta County, Virginia State Police investigating
Virginia State Police is currently investigating a head-on crash in Augusta County that resulted in the death of three people.
A possible solution for the increasing deer population in Virginia has been shot down
When I was a teenager an older neighbor hit a deer while driving on 460 East in Bonsack and it totaled his car but I never personally saw any deer in Botetourt County while growing up. In recent years the deer population has increased in Virginia, especially in Roanoke City. I now see deer in front yards, and back yards and crossing the street in front of traffic on a regular basis, and there have been many complaints statewide. A proposal that may have offered a solution to decrease the population of these animals in the state has been rejected and there are no other alternatives at this present time.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke residents are still dealing with the aftermath of busted pipes one month after the winter cold snap
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke residents whose pipes busted during the December cold snap are still dealing with the aftermath a month later. E. Duane Howard had a busted pipe on Christmas that led to his basement flooding. More than a month later, he’s living in a hotel because of the mold.
Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office Confirms Investigation Into Deputy Misconduct
ROANOKE, VA (VR) – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office has initiated an internal investigation into a deputy's alleged misconduct. To prohibit bias and to ensure transparency, the Virginia State Police were contacted and asked to proceed with the investigation. As this investigation is on-going, no additional information can be provided at this time. The Sheriff’s Office, led by Sheriff Antonio Hash wants to convey to the public, there are no additional security threats against the agency, detention center, nor the residents within the facility. It is believed this is an isolated incident, however, the agency awaits the results of the investigation. The post Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office Confirms Investigation Into Deputy Misconduct appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WSET
Lynchburg firefighters congratulate captain on graduation from 'Virginia Officers Academy'
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department congratulates Captain Quincy Scott on his graduation from the "Virginia Officers Academy". The department said that the "Virginia Officer Academy" is a week-long leadership program sponsored by the Virginia Fire Chiefs Association, along with other state and local organizations. More than...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke talent show cost draws concern from local leaders
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The latest plan from Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission is drawing some concerns from members and the mayor. They are planning to host a talent show for youth in the Star City but the idea isn’t the issue. It’s the cost - $25 thousand.
WSLS
VSP: Body recovered from Nelson County river, one still missing
NELSON COUNTY, Va. – Another body has been recovered from the Rockfish River in Nelson County after a vehicle was found submerged in late December, according to Virginia State Police. On Friday, Jan. 27, Virginia State Police Search & Recovery Team divers went back to the river to continue...
WSLS
Roanoke Catholic students prep care packages for troops overseas
ROANOKE, Va. – Students at Roanoke Catholic are sending more than 300 care packages to troops overseas as part of a school-wide service project. We’re told the Celtics have been collecting items for each individual service member for more than a week. The students wanted to provide a...
altavistajournal.com
Fire department responds to strange incident at school parking lot
Last Wednesday afternoon, The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department responded to an unusual incident in the Tomahawk Elementary School parking lot. One car, a black SUV, drove on top of another with its front tires resting on the side and windshield of a silver sedan. The department reported that Rescue 12...
