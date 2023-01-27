ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Forge, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WDBJ7.com

Death of staffer leads to closure of Craig County schools

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Craig County Public Schools will be closed Monday so students and staff can attend a memorial service for a longtime employee. Claudia Huffman died Friday, according to the school division, which she served more than 20 years as a volunteer, substitute teacher, soccer coach and instructional assistant at McCleary Elementary School.
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Montgomery County Schools release safety survey for families, reinforce protocols following Newport News school shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – School districts in our area are re-evaluating their response to safety and security concerns. This comes after police say a six-year-old shot his elementary school teacher in Newport News. One school district in our area reflecting on the tragedy, Montgomery County Public Schools. Superintendent Dr....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke region receives funding for 26-mile scenic rail trail

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke region has received funding from the General Assembly to build a new trail that will run through Botetourt and Craig counties. The Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail will parallel Craigs Creek and run 26 miles from New Castle in Craig County to Eagle Rock in Botetourt County.
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Planning for Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail underway

NEW CASTLE, Va. – The Roanoke area is getting funding for a new trail running through Botetourt and Craig counties. The Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail will run parallel to Craigs Creek, 26 miles from New Castle to Eagle Rock, county officials said. We’re told their plan is to use...
NEW CASTLE, VA
WSET

Power restored at Liberty University after campus outage

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty University announced Saturday that they are experiencing a power outage. According to LU Alert, the power outage is on campus and they are asking for everyone to shelter in place at this time. At 11:49 a.m. LU Alert said that the outage is being...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Botetourt County officials give update on new courthouse

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County officials are moving forward with plans to rebuild and revamp the town’s iconic courthouse. The Botetourt County Courthouse is special to the community. “The courthouse is the lifeblood of the town,” said Fincastle Mayor Mary Bess Smith. Smith says it’s time for...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Cheryl E Preston

A possible solution for the increasing deer population in Virginia has been shot down

When I was a teenager an older neighbor hit a deer while driving on 460 East in Bonsack and it totaled his car but I never personally saw any deer in Botetourt County while growing up. In recent years the deer population has increased in Virginia, especially in Roanoke City. I now see deer in front yards, and back yards and crossing the street in front of traffic on a regular basis, and there have been many complaints statewide. A proposal that may have offered a solution to decrease the population of these animals in the state has been rejected and there are no other alternatives at this present time.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginian Review

Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office Confirms Investigation Into Deputy Misconduct

ROANOKE, VA (VR) – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office has initiated an internal investigation into a deputy's alleged misconduct. To prohibit bias and to ensure transparency, the Virginia State Police were contacted and asked to proceed with the investigation. As this investigation is on-going, no additional information can be provided at this time. The Sheriff’s Office, led by Sheriff Antonio Hash wants to convey to the public, there are no additional security threats against the agency, detention center, nor the residents within the facility. It is believed this is an isolated incident, however, the agency awaits the results of the investigation. The post Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office Confirms Investigation Into Deputy Misconduct appeared first on The Virginian Review.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke talent show cost draws concern from local leaders

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The latest plan from Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission is drawing some concerns from members and the mayor. They are planning to host a talent show for youth in the Star City but the idea isn’t the issue. It’s the cost - $25 thousand.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

VSP: Body recovered from Nelson County river, one still missing

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – Another body has been recovered from the Rockfish River in Nelson County after a vehicle was found submerged in late December, according to Virginia State Police. On Friday, Jan. 27, Virginia State Police Search & Recovery Team divers went back to the river to continue...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Catholic students prep care packages for troops overseas

ROANOKE, Va. – Students at Roanoke Catholic are sending more than 300 care packages to troops overseas as part of a school-wide service project. We’re told the Celtics have been collecting items for each individual service member for more than a week. The students wanted to provide a...
ROANOKE, VA
altavistajournal.com

Fire department responds to strange incident at school parking lot

Last Wednesday afternoon, The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department responded to an unusual incident in the Tomahawk Elementary School parking lot. One car, a black SUV, drove on top of another with its front tires resting on the side and windshield of a silver sedan. The department reported that Rescue 12...
LYNCHBURG, VA

