Daily Northwestern

Kang: NU should practice need-blind admissions for all

As of today, just seven U.S. universities claim to practice need-blind admissions for all applicants. Need-blind admissions is a practice where the applicants’ families income and ability to pay for college are not considered in the admissions process. Unfortunately, many universities’ claims to practice need-blind admissions seem to be illegitimate.
Alum Ruby Scanlon named 2023 Schwarzman Scholar, aims to foster global relationships

Ruby Scanlon (SESP ʼ22) was named a Schwarzman Scholar in December and will pursue a fully-funded master’s degree in Global Affairs in Beijing, China. Scanlon will join the eighth cohort of the program, along with 150 other admitted students, according to a Schwarzman Scholar press release. She will attend Schwarzman College on the campus of Tsinghua University.
