Daily Northwestern
GQNBT Task Force to update display names in campus online systems as part of gender-inclusivity initiative
The University announced an initiative to assist students, staff and faculty in displaying their pronouns and preferred names in campus systems in an email sent out to the Northwestern community Monday. The update is through NU’s Identity Management system, NUValidate, and is a result of work of the Gender Queer,...
Daily Northwestern
Kang: NU should practice need-blind admissions for all
As of today, just seven U.S. universities claim to practice need-blind admissions for all applicants. Need-blind admissions is a practice where the applicants’ families income and ability to pay for college are not considered in the admissions process. Unfortunately, many universities’ claims to practice need-blind admissions seem to be illegitimate.
Daily Northwestern
Alum Ruby Scanlon named 2023 Schwarzman Scholar, aims to foster global relationships
Ruby Scanlon (SESP ʼ22) was named a Schwarzman Scholar in December and will pursue a fully-funded master’s degree in Global Affairs in Beijing, China. Scanlon will join the eighth cohort of the program, along with 150 other admitted students, according to a Schwarzman Scholar press release. She will attend Schwarzman College on the campus of Tsinghua University.
