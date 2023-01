Atlantic Sweeps Quadrangular

(Atlantic) Atlantic sweeps at the quadrangular wrestling meet at Atlantic on Thursday night. Atlantic defeated St. Albert, 63-3; SWI, 58-14; and Shenandoah, 54-18. The Trojans end the Conference dual season with a 9-1 record in the Hawkeye Ten Conference and 14-4 overall.

In the Atlantic -St. Albert match: The Trojans came out with three quick pins. Brent Masker (160) started the match with a 55 seconds pin over Andrew Crawley; both teams were open at (170); Jarrett Armstrong pinned Tony Busch in 59 seconds, and Brenden Casey (195) pinned Jayden Beckman in 15 seconds.

The Trojans won by forfeit at (220), (285), (106), (113), (120), and D’Artagnan Hansen at (126). Both teams were open at (132).

The Trojans kept it rolling at (138) Easton O’Brien, won by a 5-0 decision over John Helton, and Tyson O’Brien pinned Mathew Crawley (145) in 4:53.

In the final match, David Helton picked up three points for the Falcons with a 7-4 decision over Tanner O’Brien.

The Trojans defeated SWI 58-14. The Trojans rolled out to a 34-0 lead. Jarrett Armstrong (170) pinned Dylan Linkenhoker of SWI in 1:45, and both teams were open at (182). Brenden Casey won by forfeit (195), Miles Mundorf defeated Sam Daly by a 14-1 major decision at (220), and Evan Sorensen (285) pinned Wyatt Thompson in 19 seconds. Braxton Hass (106), and Aiden Smith (113), won by forfeit.

SWI rallied with three straight wins. Seth Ettleman, over Josh Hass, by a 6-1 decision at (120). Gabe Johnson (126) won by tech fall over D`artagnan Hansen, 19-4, (4:14), and Blake Schaafover won by forfeit at (132).

The Trojans polished off the dual with four straight wins. Easton O’Brien (138) pinned Philip Gardner in 1:11, Tyson O’Brien (145) pinned Flynt Bell in 2:46, Tanner O’Brien won by forfeit (152), and Brent Masker (160) won by fall in (3:30) over Kurt Speed.

In the Shenandoah match, Atlantic won nine of the 13 matches. Brendan Casey won by forfeit at (182); Miles Mundorf won by forfeit at (220); and Evan Sorensen (285) pinned Steven Perkins in 23 seconds. Braxton Hass (106) won by forfeit. Aiden Smith (113) pinned Tyler Babe (1:13). Both teams were open at (120), and Josh Hass (126) won by fall over Ethan Laughlin (3:54). Easton O’Brien won by a forfeit at (138), and Atlantic polished off the dual with back-to-back pins. Brent Masker (160) pinned Mark Hardy in (2:15), and Jarrett Armstrong broke a scoreless tie in the third period with a reversal and a fall over Jayden Dickerson (4:19).

For Shenandoah, Cole Scammen (132) pinned D`artagnan Hansen in 54 seconds, Jacob McGargill, (145) defeated Tyson O’Brien by a 3-1 decision, and Owen Laughlin (152) downed Tanner O’Brien by a 2-0 decision. Ethan Richardson, Shenandoah, won by forfeit (195);

The interview with Atlantic Head Coach Tim Duff is posted below:

Atlantic 63 St. Albert 3

160: Brent Masker (ATLA) over Andrew Crawley (STAL) (Fall 0:55)

170: Open

182: Jarrett Armstrong (ATLA) over Tony Busch (STAL) (Fall 0:59)

195: Brenden Casey (ATLA) over Jayden Beckman (STAL) (Fall 0:15)

220: Miles Mundorf (ATLA) over (STAL) (For.)

285: Evan Sorensen (ATLA) over (STAL) (For.)

106: Braxton Hass (ATLA) over (STAL) (For.)

113: Aiden Smith (ATLA) over (STAL) (For.)

120: Josh Hass (ATLA) over (STAL) (For.)

126: D`artagnan Hansen (ATLA) over (STAL) (For.)

132: Open

138: Easton O`Brien (ATLA) over John Helton (STAL) (Dec 5-0)

145: Tyson O`Brien (ATLA) over Mathew Crawley (STAL) (Fall 4:53)

152: David Helton (STAL) over Tanner O`Brien (ATLA) (Dec 7-4)

Atlantic 64 SWI 14

170:Jarrett Armstrong (ATLA) over Dylan Linkenhoker (SWI) (Fall 1:45)

182: Open

195: Brenden Casey (ATLA) over (SWI) (For.)

220: Miles Mundorf (ATLA) over Sam Daly (SWI) (MD 14-1)

285: Evan Sorensen (ATLA) over Wyatt Thompson (SWI) (Fall 0:19)

106: Braxton Hass (ATLA) over (SWI) (For.)

113: Aiden Smith (ATLA) over (SWI) (For.)

120: Seth Ettleman (SWI) over Josh Hass (ATLA) (Dec 6-1)

126: Gabe Johnson (SWI) over D`artagnan Hansen (ATLA) (TF 19-4 4:14)

132: Blake Schaaf (SWI) over (ATLA) (For.)

138: Easton O`Brien (ATLA) over Philip Gardner (SWI) (Fall 1:11)

145: Tyson O`Brien (ATLA) over Flynt Bell (SWI) (Fall 2:46)

152: Tanner O`Brien (ATLA) over (SWI) (For.)

160: Brent Masker (ATLA) over Kurt Speed (SWI) (Fall 3:30)

Atlantic 54 Shenandoah 18

182: Brenden Casey (ATLA) over (SHEN) (For.)

195: Ethan Richardson (SHEN) over (ATLA) (For.)

220: Miles Mundorf (ATLA) over (SHEN) (For.)

285: Evan Sorensen (ATLA) over Steven Perkins (SHEN) (Fall 0:23)

106: Braxton Hass (ATLA) over (SHEN) (For.)

113: Aiden Smith (ATLA) over Tyler Babe (SHEN) (Fall 1:19)

120: Open

126: Josh Hass (ATLA) over Ethan Laughlin (SHEN) (Fall 3:54)

132: Cole Scamman (SHEN) over (ATLA) (Fall 0:54)

138: Easton O`Brien (ATLA) over (SHEN) (For.)

145: Jacob McGargill (SHEN) over Tyson O`Brien (ATLA) (Dec 3-1)

152: Owen Laughlin (SHEN) over Tanner O`Brien (ATLA) (Dec 2-0)

160: Brent Masker (ATLA) over Mark Hardy (SHEN) (Fall 2:15)

170: Jarrett Armstrong (ATLA) over Jayden Dickerson (SHEN) (Fall 4:19)