ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Following state money, rehabbing a convent: Your Friday briefing

By Tammy Paolino, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qjbcu_0kStMZvX00

People live in all sorts of interesting structures – former churches and school houses, lighthouses, renovated barns.

And now one Delaware couple plans to convert the former Padua Academy convent into their dream home.

After selling Wilmington's 11,275-square-foot former Padua Academy convent, which got a social media boost last year thanks to an HGTV feature, plenty of people want to know who bought the 107-year-old home and what they're going to do with it,’’ writes reporter Ryan Cormier.

Read all about the couple’ plan to give new life to the Tudor Revival.

People live in all sorts of interesting structures – former churches and school houses, lighthouses, renovated barns.

And now one Delaware couple plans to convert the former Padua Academy convent into their dream home.

After selling Wilmington's 11,275-square-foot former Padua Academy convent, which got a social media boost last year thanks to an HGTV feature, plenty of people want to know who bought the 107-year-old home and what they're going to do with it,’’ writes reporter Ryan Cormier.

Read all about the couple’ plan to give new life to the Tudor Revival.

Follow the money

Gov. John Carney’s spending plan released Thursday includes raises for state workers, an increase in early education funding and the state’s largest investment ever into affordable housing.

Reporter Meredith Newman spells breaks down the details in her story,5 things to know about Delaware Gov. Carney's spending plan.

Meredith has also launched something new called The Press Room, a weekly roundup of the major stories and happenings of the 2023 Delaware legislative year.

You don’t need a press pass, a reporter’s notebook or even a pen, but we will be giving you a front-row seat.

“The hope of this roundup is to give Delawareans digestible information about legislation and how policy could affect their everyday lives,’’ she explains. “I also hope to give some behind-the-scenes insights and analysis.’’

You can send story tips, feedback, ideas or good gossip to Meredith at at mnewman@delawareonline.com. And follow her on Twitter at @MereNewman.

This week’s roundup includes what you might have missed from the State of the State, the ongoing fight to legalize marijuana, a task force focusing on long-term care and why retirees are upset with a bill passed by the Senate.

Fly Eagles fans, fly

You say you are an Eagles fan? We want to see the proof.

Is the front of your house decked out in Eagles swag? Do you have a tricked out tailgating van, a green man or she cave, or even a Birds-themed guestroom or power room? Did your Christmas tree shine with love for your team?We want to highlight Delaware’s most passionate fans, show us your team spirit! Send us a photo to include in our Go Eagles! Photo gallery ahead of the weekend game.Email high resolution photos as jpegs to Damian Giletto at dgiletto@delawareonline.comPlease include your full name, hometown, and a statement that you own the rights to the photo and are granting us permission to publish it in print and online.Go, Birds!

Get away:Here’s what hotels are charging for the Super Bowl

Dry January:Where to find mockails and hop water during your challenge

DeGame Day:See who won Week 8 Athlete of the Week

Brain Teaser:Test your skills in KenKen

Are you a subscriber? We welcome you to join the thousands of Delaware residents supporting local journalism.

Here are the stories we don’t want you to miss as you start your Friday:

Comments / 1

Related
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where to Find the Best BBQ Joints in Delaware

Bethany Blues BBQ in Bethany and nearby Lewes is a family-friendly spot serving classic sides and house-smoked meats. Its spacious interior and casual atmosphere are perfect for the whole family. The restaurant has multiple barbecue styles, including traditional, Korean, and Carolina. There's also seafood, steaks, ribs, burgers, and an extensive bourbon list. The restaurant has indoor and outdoor seating, ideal for family gatherings or a date night.
MILFORD, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Updated: JPMorgan Chase announces major upgrades at Delaware sites

JPMorgan Chase Monday announced a major upgrade to its Delaware buildings and a downtown parking structure. A ceremony marking the Delaware Renovation Program was held at the entrance to its Wilmington Corporate Center at 3 Christina Center in the Christina Gateway development. Christiana Gateway is at the southern edge of downtown Wilmington and a short walk to the train station. Chase occupies the twin office towers at the site.
WILMINGTON, DE
Milford LIVE News

Historic home to get facelift

At a recent meeting, Milford City Council approved a request from Collins Bowers Investments LLC to add an accessory dwelling unit on property located at 304 Lakeview Avenue. The company was requesting turning an existing garage into a single story apartment. Tanner Bowers, who is renovating the historic home on the property, plans to live in the apartment while he ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
delawarepublic.org

Renovations and more jobs coming to JP Morgan Chase in Wilmington and Newark

JP Morgan Chase announces renovations at its Wilmington and Newark locations while breaking ground on a new parking garage in Wilmington. JP Morgan Chase announced a massive modernization effort at both its Wilmington and Newark Corporate Centers. This is the company’s second largest real estate and active renovation investment in...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

DNREC to fund 14 new electric vehicle fast charging stations in Delaware

DNREC is funding new electric vehicle fast charging stations in all three counties. DNREC awarded grants to 14 locations to install the new stations. The state is not running them. They will be operated by private businesses - with 13 locations at hotels, restaurants, convenience stores and traditional gas stations - with the City of Milford handling the 14th.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Dupont's first Black female chemist profiled by Hagley Museum

Hagley Museum in Wilmington is creating new opportunities for visitors of their website to learn more about Black History and developments in science due to some of Delaware's "firsts". Dr. Jeanne Nutter at the museum says Delaware has a "disproportionate" amount of PHDs due of the amount of chemical companies...
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Delaware leaders speak out on the death of Tyre Nichols

DOVER, Del. – Delaware leaders are speaking out following the release of the police bodycam footage showing the brutal arrest and beating that resulted in the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols was pulled over earlier this month for reckless driving in Memphis, Tennessee. An altercation occurred between him and...
DELAWARE STATE
927thevan.com

Delaware to allow judges from minor parties or independents

WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) -Delaware’s governor agreed Monday to consider judicial candidates who have no political affiliation or belong to minor parties, ending a longstanding rule that only Democrats or Republicans could sit on the state’s influential courts, according to a court filing. The agreement, which was approved a...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Dover Interfaith pushes back downsizing timeline to spring

Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing will remain in its longtime shelter space west of downtown Dover until the spring after initially planning to downsize at the end of this month. The capital’s largest homeless shelter provider searched unsuccessfully for a new home for its 34-bed men’s shelter for years, periodically...
DOVER, DE
philasun.com

“It’s a Philly thing”

On Tuesday night, the Union League honored Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with the club’s highest honor. On Tuesday afternoon, Philadelphians from all walks of life let them know they were displeased about it. ABOVE PHOTO: Union League protest organizer Melissa Robbins speaks at the podium surrounded by crowds which...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware

DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
NEWARK, DE
CBS Philly

Delaware Gov. John Carney tests positive for COVID-19

DOVER, Del. (CBS) – Delaware Governor John Carney says he has tested positive for COVID-19. The governor says he had mild symptoms and tested positive using an at-home test Friday night."I'm feeling fine and will work from home," the governor said in a brief statement. "Also, Go Birds!"According to Delaware's COVID-19 Response website, the 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases is currently at 135. They aso say there are currently 158 hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Two public health call centers are closing down

Delaware’s COVID-19 call center launched on March 4, 2020- 7 days before the state’s first presumptive positive case of COVID was announced, and 8 days before Gov. John Carney declared a state of emergency. The need for the COVID-19 call center was realized when the Division of Public...
DELAWARE STATE
Daily Local News

Crime in Chester County down 10 percent in past 3 years, records show

WEST CHESTER — Homicides in Chester County in 2023 involved incidents of domestic violence that escalated to the point of death, a review of records show. Although county Coroner Sophia Garcia-Jackson listed the number as a dozen, however four of those homicides occurred elsewhere. District Attorney Deb Ryan specified that there were five homicide cases in the county, with eight victims. In some case, the alleged perpetrator committed suicide after the killings.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy