Following state money, rehabbing a convent: Your Friday briefing

People live in all sorts of interesting structures – former churches and school houses, lighthouses, renovated barns.

And now one Delaware couple plans to convert the former Padua Academy convent into their dream home.

“After selling Wilmington's 11,275-square-foot former Padua Academy convent, which got a social media boost last year thanks to an HGTV feature, plenty of people want to know who bought the 107-year-old home and what they're going to do with it,’’ writes reporter Ryan Cormier.

Read all about the couple’ plan to give new life to the Tudor Revival.

Follow the money

Gov. John Carney’s spending plan released Thursday includes raises for state workers, an increase in early education funding and the state’s largest investment ever into affordable housing.

Reporter Meredith Newman spells breaks down the details in her story,5 things to know about Delaware Gov. Carney's spending plan.

Meredith has also launched something new called The Press Room, a weekly roundup of the major stories and happenings of the 2023 Delaware legislative year.

You don’t need a press pass, a reporter’s notebook or even a pen, but we will be giving you a front-row seat.

“The hope of this roundup is to give Delawareans digestible information about legislation and how policy could affect their everyday lives,’’ she explains. “I also hope to give some behind-the-scenes insights and analysis.’’

You can send story tips, feedback, ideas or good gossip to Meredith at at mnewman@delawareonline.com. And follow her on Twitter at @MereNewman.

This week’s roundup includes what you might have missed from the State of the State, the ongoing fight to legalize marijuana, a task force focusing on long-term care and why retirees are upset with a bill passed by the Senate.

Fly Eagles fans, fly

You say you are an Eagles fan? We want to see the proof.

Is the front of your house decked out in Eagles swag? Do you have a tricked out tailgating van, a green man or she cave, or even a Birds-themed guestroom or power room? Did your Christmas tree shine with love for your team?We want to highlight Delaware’s most passionate fans, show us your team spirit! Send us a photo to include in our Go Eagles! Photo gallery ahead of the weekend game.Email high resolution photos as jpegs to Damian Giletto at dgiletto@delawareonline.comPlease include your full name, hometown, and a statement that you own the rights to the photo and are granting us permission to publish it in print and online.Go, Birds!

