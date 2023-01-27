ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kurv.com

Two TX Cities Among Top 10 Dirtiest In U.S.

Two Texas cities are among the top ten dirtiest in the U.S. That’s according to a new report out by LawnStarter that compared 150 of the country’s largest cities across four categories — pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. Houston ranked number one, while San Antonio...
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Houston’s weather is turning colder, and it is doing so faster than expected

This has been a weird winter for Texas in general, and Houston in particular. Normally, during a La Niña winter, we see warmer and drier than normal conditions. We have checked the box for warmth—December was about 2 degrees above normal, and January is going to wind up about 5 degrees above normal. But as for rainfall, this winter has been anything but normal. Some areas of Houston have exceeded their normal allotment of rain for December, January, and February just during the last 10 days.
HOUSTON, TX
The Daily South

7 Resorts In Texas For The Ultimate Lone Star Escape

It should come at no surprise that Texas is full of spectacular stays. The Lone Star State's wide open spaces, scenic lakes, small towns, and bustling cities beckon for adventure. While you can always pitch a tent or check out a charming bed and breakfast, there's nothing quite as relaxing as unwinding at a resort without worrying about any logistics.
TEXAS STATE
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY

A Houston man was arrested early Saturday morning on assault charges. Brenham Police report that early Saturday at 2:05, Officer Eric Crosby made contact with subject inside a parked vehicle while conducting close patrol in the 800 block of Highway 290 West. Upon approach of the vehicle, Officer Crosby observed that the female passenger had a busted lip, bruising to her face, and swelling. Contact was made with the other occupant of the vehicle, Jonathan Valadez, 28 of Houston, who was found to have assaulted and deprived the victim of air, which was consistent with injuries in the area of her neck. Valadez was taken into custody for Assault of a Family or Household Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation and was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail.
HOUSTON, TX
Outsider.com

Postal Worker, Teen Brave Tornado While Sitting in Their Cars

The recent tornadoes in Houston have left people reeling after the intense storm system plowed through the area, causing damage to homes and businesses in its path. Beyond structural damage, the twisters also caught motorists off guard, as many had to wait out the storms from their cars. For instance, a teen from La Porte, Texas, had to wait it out in his pickup truck. However, before the twister touched down, he waited for his parents while they were at a doctor’s appointment.
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Why is Sylvester Turner Trying to Gaslight us?

If you're not subscribed to Kenny Webster's daily podcast, take two minutes out of your day to find out why you should be. Today on the show Kenny talked to concerned citizens who are furious at the Houston Mayor for ignoring the crime problems and then we stopped by the Alamo to learn about a blatant example of legalized theft by the city of San Antonio.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Public viewing to be held in Pearland for TikTok father who died from colon cancer

PEARLAND, Texas — Fans of TikTok sensation Randy Gonzalez, who was one half of the father-son duo Enkyboys, will get a chance to honor him. Randy and his son Brice captured the hearts of millions on the internet and rose to fame with their popular videos. Sadly, Randy's brother, David, confirmed to KHOU 11 that Randy passed away Wednesday in hospice care this week after battling colon cancer over the last year.
PEARLAND, TX
mocomotive.com

1 dead, 3 arrested in series of overnight car crashes in Houston

A woman died after her car crashed into a tree around 1:45 a.m. Saturday on Beall and West Tidwell in northwest Houston, officials said. The driver, a Hispanic woman in her 20s, was the lone person in the car, police said. Houston police are investigating whether alcohol was involved in her veering off the road at a high speed, officials said.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Heavy rain leaves parts of Southeast Texas dealing with high water

HOUSTON — Rain and storms moved through the Houston area Sunday, leading to high water in some parts of Harris and Montgomery counties. On Monday morning, we were seeing some pretty significant problems in northwest Harris County from the rain. KHOU 11’s Ugochi Iloka was reporting for KHOU 11 Morning News from along Peek Road near Katy Hockley and West Road, where she noticed a car stuck in the water.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
53K+
Followers
384
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy