Pharmaceutical Giants Walgreens and CVS Closing Store Locations Nationwide! – See If Your Area Will Be AffectedTy D.Houston, TX
Houston: The city where oil money buys politicsEdy ZooHouston, TX
Houston Foodies Debate: Where to Enjoy the Ultimate Meal?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
This Small Texas Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places on EarthTravel MavenSpring, TX
A Review of the British Depot: The Go-To Place for Authentic British FoodsB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Beloved Fox 26 anchor Jose Griñan back on air after lengthy hiatus
The legendary local news anchor has been off the air since late 2022.
kurv.com
Two TX Cities Among Top 10 Dirtiest In U.S.
Two Texas cities are among the top ten dirtiest in the U.S. That’s according to a new report out by LawnStarter that compared 150 of the country’s largest cities across four categories — pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. Houston ranked number one, while San Antonio...
'Shut it down': Houston organizers react to Tyre Nichols body-cam footage
Houston protestors rallied against police brutality outside the federal courthouse on Saturday.
tourcounsel.com
Greenspoint Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas
Greenspoint Mall is a quiet shopping center, with a good atmosphere, and different stores to go shopping. In addition, the Fast Food area is very varied.
Houston, We Have a Tesla: New Industrial Facility Makes It To Texas
Tesla is reportedly planning to build a new industrial facility in Texas, in the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire, west of Houston. This project would further deepen Elon Musk’s investments in Texas – last year the billionaire moved its headquarters to Austin. Little is known about the...
spacecityweather.com
Houston’s weather is turning colder, and it is doing so faster than expected
This has been a weird winter for Texas in general, and Houston in particular. Normally, during a La Niña winter, we see warmer and drier than normal conditions. We have checked the box for warmth—December was about 2 degrees above normal, and January is going to wind up about 5 degrees above normal. But as for rainfall, this winter has been anything but normal. Some areas of Houston have exceeded their normal allotment of rain for December, January, and February just during the last 10 days.
The Daily South
7 Resorts In Texas For The Ultimate Lone Star Escape
It should come at no surprise that Texas is full of spectacular stays. The Lone Star State's wide open spaces, scenic lakes, small towns, and bustling cities beckon for adventure. While you can always pitch a tent or check out a charming bed and breakfast, there's nothing quite as relaxing as unwinding at a resort without worrying about any logistics.
Click2Houston.com
Houston singer and former AGT contestant Christina Wells returns to Houston Life
Wednesday on Houston Life, get ready for an awesome LIVE in-studio performance!. H-Town singer and former America’s Got Talent contestant Christina Wells is in town as a touring member of Chicago the Musical at The Hobby Center. She’s appeared on Houston Life previously, and Wednesday she returns to give...
Man found shot to death in Houston home was visiting from Oregon, police say
ABC13 has learned the identity of a man from Oregon that was found shot to death inside a Houston home of a person who is currently missing.
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY
A Houston man was arrested early Saturday morning on assault charges. Brenham Police report that early Saturday at 2:05, Officer Eric Crosby made contact with subject inside a parked vehicle while conducting close patrol in the 800 block of Highway 290 West. Upon approach of the vehicle, Officer Crosby observed that the female passenger had a busted lip, bruising to her face, and swelling. Contact was made with the other occupant of the vehicle, Jonathan Valadez, 28 of Houston, who was found to have assaulted and deprived the victim of air, which was consistent with injuries in the area of her neck. Valadez was taken into custody for Assault of a Family or Household Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation and was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail.
HPD: Man shot to death in north Houston after altercation over woman
HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a gunman they say shot a man to death after two separate altercations. The man was shot to death just before 10 p.m. Saturday on Collingsworth St. near the Elysian St. intersection in north Houston. According to police, the two men got...
2 Texas cities ranked in top 10 dirtiest cities in America: report
Litter is a problem all across America, but trash in the streets can be a problem in cities more so than in small towns; so, what are some of the dirtiest cities in the U.S.?
Postal Worker, Teen Brave Tornado While Sitting in Their Cars
The recent tornadoes in Houston have left people reeling after the intense storm system plowed through the area, causing damage to homes and businesses in its path. Beyond structural damage, the twisters also caught motorists off guard, as many had to wait out the storms from their cars. For instance, a teen from La Porte, Texas, had to wait it out in his pickup truck. However, before the twister touched down, he waited for his parents while they were at a doctor’s appointment.
crossroadstoday.com
TX: GRANDMOTHER RIDES OUT TORNADO IN SUV
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
iheart.com
Why is Sylvester Turner Trying to Gaslight us?
If you're not subscribed to Kenny Webster's daily podcast, take two minutes out of your day to find out why you should be. Today on the show Kenny talked to concerned citizens who are furious at the Houston Mayor for ignoring the crime problems and then we stopped by the Alamo to learn about a blatant example of legalized theft by the city of San Antonio.
Public viewing to be held in Pearland for TikTok father who died from colon cancer
PEARLAND, Texas — Fans of TikTok sensation Randy Gonzalez, who was one half of the father-son duo Enkyboys, will get a chance to honor him. Randy and his son Brice captured the hearts of millions on the internet and rose to fame with their popular videos. Sadly, Randy's brother, David, confirmed to KHOU 11 that Randy passed away Wednesday in hospice care this week after battling colon cancer over the last year.
mocomotive.com
1 dead, 3 arrested in series of overnight car crashes in Houston
A woman died after her car crashed into a tree around 1:45 a.m. Saturday on Beall and West Tidwell in northwest Houston, officials said. The driver, a Hispanic woman in her 20s, was the lone person in the car, police said. Houston police are investigating whether alcohol was involved in her veering off the road at a high speed, officials said.
Insane Footage Shows Tornado Ripping Through Texas Community
Debris can be seen flying through the air.
foxnebraska.com
Texas teen charged with murdering mother before being caught in Nebraska back in Texas
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Texas man charged with killing his mother and driving to Nebraska with her body in the trunk of his car is now back in Houston. According to Harris County, Texas jail records, Tyler Roenz, 18, was booked on Wednesday on charges of murder, evidence tampering, sexual assault, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Heavy rain leaves parts of Southeast Texas dealing with high water
HOUSTON — Rain and storms moved through the Houston area Sunday, leading to high water in some parts of Harris and Montgomery counties. On Monday morning, we were seeing some pretty significant problems in northwest Harris County from the rain. KHOU 11’s Ugochi Iloka was reporting for KHOU 11 Morning News from along Peek Road near Katy Hockley and West Road, where she noticed a car stuck in the water.
