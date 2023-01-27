ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Northwestern

‘See what smaller vendors have to show’: Evanston indoor farmers market offers mushrooms, vegan soaps

Despite wintry weather, local vendors converge at the Evanston Ecology Center on select Saturday mornings for the city’s indoor farmers market. “We as small businesses are always looking to promote our products, and in-person is the way to do that,” said Misala Calakovic, owner of vegan cosmetics company Journey: One Bar at a Time.
Daily Northwestern

Student film photographers use the medium to live in the moment

SESP freshman Tone Jackson uses film to find the beauty and liminality in common campus landmarks. “Film slows you down and forces you to really think about what you’re shooting,” he said. “In the modern age, we have so many cameras where you can take a thousand pictures of the same subject without any repercussions.”
