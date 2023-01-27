Read full article on original website
WTRF
Stevenson: “It was going in like it was supposed to”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Erik Stevenson returned to form Saturday afternoon inside the Coliseum. Over the course of 40 minutes of action, the senior guard ignited the home crowd and heated up right in front of their eyes en route to West Virginia’s first 30-point individual performance in almost two years.
WTRF
Mountaineers tally season-high score, win home quad
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University gymnastics team posted a season-best team score to finish in first place in its quad meet against Iowa State, Towson, and Eastern Michigan inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Sunday afternoon. The Mountaineers (7-4, 1-0 Big 12) tallied a 196.375 to...
WTRF
Mountaineers Knock Off TCU for Season Sweep
Behind 23 points from sophomore guard JJ Quinerly, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team (13-5, 4-3 Big 12) recorded a 62-55 victory over TCU inside Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday afternoon. Quinerly led all scorers in the contest, as she tallied her 15th double-digit scoring...
WTRF
Quick Hits: Huggins talks Stevenson’s big game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball picked up a massive win on Saturday, topping the 15th-ranked Auburn Tigers in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Mountaineers showed a lot of growth as some key players broke out of their slumps to earn the win. Here’s what coach Bob...
WTRF
Golf to tee off spring season on Monday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team is set to begin its 2023 spring season on Monday, Jan. 30 and Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Arizona Intercollegiate in Tucson, Arizona. Fifteen teams are scheduled to compete, including nine teams ranked in the Top 80. Teams competing are...
WTRF
West Virginia wins on senior day
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 3-ranked West Virginia University rifle team defeated No. 9 Navy, 4742-4709, on Saturday in Morgantown at the WVU Rifle Range. “Senior day is always a special match, and there can be extra emotions,” coach Jon Hammond said. “This was a unique year honoring five seniors, and they have all had a big impact on our team in their years here, however many that has been!”
WTRF
Dowie and McCabe set personal bests
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (Jan. 28, 2023) – The West Virginia University track and field team closed out the Penn State National Open hosted by Penn State University at the Horace Ashenfelter III Indoor Track in University Park, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Jan. 28. Junior Ceili McCabe competed in the one mile...
WTRF
WVU tennis tops Indiana
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) defeated Indiana 4-3 Saturday afternoon in Bloomington, Indiana. “Today was a big team win for our team! Closing our doubles at No. 2 court and then finding a way to close out the No. 1 doubles were huge,” Coach Misa Lisac said. “In singles matches we competed well. Momo, Michaela, and Pei-Ju all did a great job of staying disciplined and closed out their matches when they created opportunities. Cami, Ting-Pei, and Maja battled with everything they had today and stayed in the matches long enough to help us close out the team score. This is an important step forward for our program.”
WTRF
Jumpers are “Freezing for a Reason” at the 4th Annual Polar Plunge
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Part of Oglebay’s Winterfest is the annual polar plunge, where the bravest and warmest hearts raised over $9,000 this year for the Special Olympics of West Virginia to, in turn, plunge into the frigid Schenk Lake. The costume contest is a tradition to add...
WTRF
Tyler County, West Virginia outlined in a Winter Weather Advisory
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Charleston has outlined Tyler County, WV in a Winter Weather Advisory until noon on Tuesday. Our next weather system will advance through the region, with areas well south of I-70 and into Central WV expecting to see possible snow showers and ice accumulation.
WTRF
Local students are ‘spinning up’ to the championship at first annual robotics competition
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Teams of three to four students from all around the area competed in the first ever VEX Robotics Competition at the John Marshall Field House. Each student per team has a different role for their robots that they spend weeks programming and preparing for tournaments like this – a driver, a programmer, and a notebook keeper – but they all come together on competition day to hopefully pull out a win.
WTRF
“Every police officer…should be embarrassed.” Former Wheeling officer reacts to Memphis brutality incident
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – After this early January incident with Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, police brutality has been a continuous topic of conversation across the country, and one former local officer gave 7News his perspective on the incident. Martin Kimball served on the Wheeling Police Department for 38...
WTRF
Gov. Justice addresses PEIA concerns for Wheeling Hospital
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – PEIA funding has remained a top discussion point ever since Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance on July 1. WVU Medicine’s decision to drop these patients is said...
