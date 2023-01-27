MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) defeated Indiana 4-3 Saturday afternoon in Bloomington, Indiana. “Today was a big team win for our team! Closing our doubles at No. 2 court and then finding a way to close out the No. 1 doubles were huge,” Coach Misa Lisac said. “In singles matches we competed well. Momo, Michaela, and Pei-Ju all did a great job of staying disciplined and closed out their matches when they created opportunities. Cami, Ting-Pei, and Maja battled with everything they had today and stayed in the matches long enough to help us close out the team score. This is an important step forward for our program.”

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO