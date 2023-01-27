PPL customers react after getting high electric bills; company says bills estimated because of 'system issue'

Read full article on original website
Outback Steakhouse Cleared For New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Eviction Notices Sent to Long-Term Stores and Restaurants of Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergBethlehem, PA
Nazareth Native Invites Public to a Reading of Her Magical New PlayDenise SheltonNazareth, PA
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
Outback Steakhouse Approved to Open in New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
New Jersey-based Cream-O-Land to acquire Clover Farms Dairy
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — A popular Berks County supplier of dairy products, juice and teas is expected to have a new owner soon. In a joint news release dated Jan. 23, it was announced that a subsidiary of New Jersey-based Cream-O-Land Dairy will purchase Clover Farms Dairy. While the...
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-78 near Allentown, Pa.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A crash shut down part of I-78 on Monday near Allentown. Video above: Pa. crash stats. The westbound lanes of I-78 were blocked from Exit 45 PA-863/Golden Key Road, to Exit 40 PA-737/Krumsville Road. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
WFMZ-TV Online
Paradise Twp. holds hearing for proposed major resort in the Poconos
CRESCO, Pa. – The Paradise Township Board of Supervisors is currently reviewing plans for a new resort in the Pocono Mountain region, in Monroe County. On Monday night, supervisors held the first of several public hearings to consider the conditional-use application of JSPA Realty LLC, which has presented a master development plan for the Hawthorne Mount Pocono Resort, a mixed-use facility consisting of a lodge, separate villas, pools, a spa and related features.
WFMZ-TV Online
Developer challenges Bethlehem Township's rejection of Wawa plan
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Wawa plan that Bethlehem Township rejected in December will be up for review again Feb. 7. Bethlehem Twp. rejects Harvey's Corner plan with Wawa. Wagner Enterprises proposes a Wawa convenience store with gas pumps, a bank, and two eight-unit garden apartment buildings for 4900 Freemansburg Ave. In December, the township Board of Commissioners opposed the plan, 4-1.
WFMZ-TV Online
Tuesday: Crane delivery to close block on Bethlehem's SouthSide
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Heads up to those in Bethlehem on Tuesday. A contractor will have a crane placed on E. Fourth Street on Tuesday, which means part of the road will be closed during the day, the city said. E. Fourth Street will be closed between S. New and Adams...
WFMZ-TV Online
Citing 'effects of COVID and inflation,' popular Italian restaurant abruptly closes in Northampton County
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - A popular Italian restaurant has abruptly closed in Northampton County. A Ca Mia, specializing in northern Italian cuisine, ceased operations this week after more than a decade of business at 4330 Lehigh Drive in Lehigh Township, according to a sign posted on the restaurant's door. "I...
Horsham Retiree Did Job Characterized as One That Other Townships ‘Don’t Care that Much’ About
Horsham Township recognized the retirement of landscape architect James Farber, who, after 44 years, is mothballing his mowers and shelving his shears. Dino Ciliberti, in the Hatboro-Horsham Patch, reported his honorific. The township hired Farber’s firm, McCloskey & Farber, in 1978 to provide it with landscape services. The township...
Bar At Center Of Racial Lyft Controversy Hits PA Market
A Pennsylvania bar whose owner last year was caught on a dash camera making racist remarks inside a Lyft driver's car is for sale.Fossil’s Last Stand, located on Race Street in Catasauqua, is listed on Loopnet for $450,000, and includes the bar's liquor license."This is a fantastic opportunity…
WFMZ-TV Online
2 Berks men killed in Upper Macungie crash
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lehigh County coroner said two Reading-area men died in an Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County, crash on Sunday. According to police, it happened at the intersection of Route 222 and Folk Road when the car the men were in was hit by a tractor-trailer. Police said they were trying to cross the intersection.
WFMZ-TV Online
Some residents object, as Montgomery County township plans to build municipal complex on preserved land
UPPER POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. - When preserved open space is open to a new development. It's an issue in Montgomery County, as a township has plans to build on permanently preserved land. When Mike Clouser bought his Upper Pottsgrove Township home, the neighboring field was a big perk. "It was...
Million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Carbon County
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, PA – A lucky winner who bought their Powerball ticket at Hazle Park Meats and Groceries in Saturday’s drawing is a million dollars richer today. The Pennsylvania Lottery said the ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn, 2-18-23-27-47 to win $1 million, less applicable withholding. Hazle Park Meats & Groceries, Routes 903 & 534, Albrightsville, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s The post Million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Carbon County appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York Times Identifies the Best and Worst Montgomery County Communities for Climate Change
A crowd gathers to watch a 2011 flood in Colllegeville. A New York Times story by Nadja Popovich, Mira Rojanasakul,and Brad Plumer reveals the impact that U.S. households have on climate change. The data show a surprising flip of expected outcomes. Neighborhoods close to city centers tend to be responsible...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading City Council holds interviews for new member
READING, Pa. – Reading City Council is preparing to add a new member. The legislative body held five interviews Monday night for the open District 5 seat. It was vacated after state Rep. Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz left for Harrisburg. Those interviewed were Walter Lesher Jr., Wanda Negron, Rafael Nunez, Sheila...
2-vehicle crash closed I-78 West near Lehigh County border (UPDATE)
A Monday morning crash closed Interstate 78 West for more than an hour near the border between Lehigh and Berks counties. The two-vehicle crash was reported at about 8:22 a.m. on I-78 West at mile marker 43 in Berks County, in a construction zone after the Route 100 interchange, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken farm seeking to identify alleged poacher
Ashford Farm, located at 700 River Road in the Conshohocken (Whitemarsh Township), is reporting that a man trespassed onto the farm and shot a deer on Saturday, January 21st. In an email to MoreThanTheCurve.com, a representative of the farm shared that the man returned later the same day to collect the deer and also stole the trail camera (valued at $1,000).
Mother of 5 killed in Tredyffrin Township, Pa. head-on crash
A Pennsville, New Jersey mother of five was killed in a head-on crash in Chester County, Pennsylvania.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
SHENANDOAH’S CENTRALIA MOMENT: A look back at the Kehley Run mine fire (Part 1)
SHENANDOAH – When mine fires come up, the six-decade plight of a Columbia County borough is often top-of-mind, as is the misconception driven by said plight that mine fires are an unstoppable force. As the Centralia Mine Fire saga began, a lesser-known mine fire was raging and threatening what...
WFMZ-TV Online
Rising from the ashes: Well-known upper Bucks business rebuilds, reopens after fire destroyed shop
A well-known business in upper Bucks County has risen from the ashes. Vanderlely's Truck Sales and Service in Ottsville was destroyed by a fire in 2021, but the determined family business rebuilt over the next year-and-a-half. Family and friends gathered at the shop Saturday, to watch as the ribbon was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Person flown to hospital after house fire in Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A person was flown to the hospital after a house fire in Monroe County Monday night. The fire broke out at the house on the 100 block of Lee Avenue in Stroudsburg around 8 p.m., according to county dispatchers. Multiple fire companies responded to the scene. No...
Main Line Media News
Chicken slaughterhouse in Berks violated federal animal handling rules, USDA says
A poultry slaughterhouse in Exeter Township allowed chickens to die in ways that violated federal animal handling rules, according to a report stemming from a recent U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection. Birdsboro Kosher Farms Corp. left more than 1,200 chickens to die of apparent heat stress on trailers over two...
