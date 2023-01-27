PPL customers react after getting high electric bills; company says bills estimated because of 'system issue'

ALBRIGHTSVILLE, PA – A lucky winner who bought their Powerball ticket at Hazle Park Meats and Groceries in Saturday’s drawing is a million dollars richer today. The Pennsylvania Lottery said the ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn, 2-18-23-27-47 to win $1 million, less applicable withholding. Hazle Park Meats & Groceries, Routes 903 & 534, Albrightsville, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s The post Million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Carbon County appeared first on Shore News Network.

CARBON COUNTY, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO