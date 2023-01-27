ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

When attacks to the liberal arts become increasingly artificial

Liberal arts have long since been the subjects of study. Despite being naturally diverse and broadly defined, higher-education liberal arts programs have clear and transparent end goals for students: to think creatively, critically and independently. They also provide practical professional knowledge and transfer empathic, intellectual and communicational skills. Understandably, this utility should not be denied to any social class.
A conversation among Duke Thompson Writing Program Faculty about ChatGPT

In a recent Thompson Writing Program (TWP) faculty meeting, writing faculty members discussed their concerns and opinions about ChatGPT. What follows is a summary of the main themes of that discussion. In general, the discussion was colored by concern but highlighted with hope. Please note this narrative is a summary...

