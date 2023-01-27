ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

94.9 KYSS FM

Man Jumps Out of a Moving Car on a Busy Missoula Street

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 28, 2023, at 2:38 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers responded to the intersection of Russell Street and Mount Avenue. Dispatch received seven complaints of a vehicle that traveled northbound on Russell Street. At the intersection with Mount Avenue, the vehicle proceeded through a...
MISSOULA, MT
yourbigsky.com

Serial Killers and Ties with Montana

Montana, known for its scenic beauty and friendly communities, has also been home to some notorious serial killers. Here are a few of the most well-known that have some ties with the state:. Wayne Nance, AKA the “Missoula Mauler,” is responsible for six or more murders in Missoula, Montana between...
MONTANA STATE
stjohnsource.com

Suspect: Realtor Impersonator

On August 11, 2020, police began an investigation into Michael Adair Ellenburg. Their investigation revealed Ellenburg hacked into an unknown computer, and impersonated a realtor, fraudulently engaging in conversations then requesting a wire of $23,003.96 fraudulently to Ellenburg’s bank account. An arrest warrant was obtained for Ellenburg and on...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Crime Report: Jury Says Shooting Was Justified

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 19 new criminal complaints this week, which is five more than last week and slightly higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, eight of those cases involved some form of violence. “One involved an...
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

They Were Surrounded By FIRE

Back in '61, the U.S. Forest Service over in Missoula, dropped 20 of their most elite smokejumpers near a wildfire burning in the Idaho wilderness. Next Tuesday, night, the 7th, the documentary, "Higgins Ridge," will be presented down at Conrad's beautiful Orpheum Theatre. It's going to be a FREE screening in an ongoing series which brings Montana based documentaries to Conrad, & our Golden Triangle. Tomorrow (Tues) afternoon at 2:30, on the Puff Man Show, Pondera Arts Council President, Bob Hjelm, along with Montana PBS producer, Gus Chambers, will be my special guests to share more on this outstanding presentation. Bob submits, "It's a dramatic story that will have you on the edge of your Orpheum Theatre seat!" "ME?" Being the "stage-door Johnny," I am, I'm always on the edge of my "Air Chair" when Hjelm & Chambers are in the studio...
CONRAD, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Police Got Paid Pennies a Day to Help Tame the Wild West

I always remind myself that I didn't get into broadcasting to get rich. It is just something that I always have wanted to do since I was a little kid. While some kids dream of being an NFL quarterback or a pilot, I was recording radio shows on my Fischer-Price cassette player. I guess you could say it was fate that I ended up where I am.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Dozens of Ravenous Bald Eagles are Flocking to a Montana Dump

This one probably won't make any of those Top Montana Tourist Destination websites, but I guess you never know. It sure lacks the majestic image we see so often, or picture in our minds when it comes to America's national bird. From a lookout branch, the beautiful bald eagle takes flight. It soars and circles, almost in slow-motion, as it zeroes in on its prey. With breath-taking precision it swoops, talons forward, laser-focused on its target. And with awe-inspiring speed makes contact with...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Florence Man Sentenced for Trafficking Six Pounds of Meth

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A Florence man, 48-year-old Jason Charles Allen was sentenced this week in U.S. District Court in Missoula to nine years in prison after admitting to trafficking at least six pounds of methamphetamine, in addition to having seven firearms, and thousands of rounds of ammunition during a search of his home.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

This Missoula Business is a Semifinalist for a James Beard Award

Missoula business Grist Milling & Bakery has been named a semifinalist for a 2023 James Beard Award for “Outstanding Bakery.”. The annual James Beard Awards, from the nonprofit of the same name, are an opportunity to recognize the finest chefs, restaurants, and food establishments across the country, and as they say in their mission, to “celebrate and support the people behind America’s food culture.”
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Fun Stuff for Singles to do in Missoula on Valentine’s Day 2023

So it's Valentine's day and you're single. Me too, and any attempt to make it sound like I'm cool with that will sound like pure cope. That's anti-single discrimination, I say! I can do what I want, when I want— at any moment free to follow my passions, unanchored by commitment and routine. Haters will say I'm trying to make myself feel better, nah I love this.
MISSOULA, MT
mtpr.org

Diving Deep with Nakonanectes bradti, a Lizard-Like Sea Dweller of the Past

Imagine being on the shore of the Western Interior Seaway, 73 million years ago, near what is now Fort Peck Lake and the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge. (Yes, Montana once had beachfront property along a huge, warm, shallow inland sea!) You spy elasmosaurid Nakonanectes bradti as she comes up for air, showing teeth the size of a great white shark’s. She stretches her neck, longer than a giraffe’s, basking in the warm sea, savoring her latest catch, a tasty barracuda. Palm branches snap behind you. You feel the heavy steps of Deinosuchus on the prowl. Forty scary feet of crocodilian slides past you into the sea, eager to make a meal of either this skiff-long Elasmosaurid or perhaps a sea turtle as wide as your patio table. You sigh in sweet relief as your time-transporter whisks you forward, before you too are prey to one of the awesome and wondrous reptiles of our past.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Why Missoula Is Just One ‘Big Marshmallow’

My father used to describe Missoula as a "Big Marshmallow". He would say it is sticky and comfortable and always pulls people back who try to move away. At the time the description didn’t make much sense to me. That is one of the reasons why I nicknamed him "The Pirate", he played and lived by his own rules. As I got older, I witnessed more and more people moving back here, so maybe he was on to something after all. Our city has changed a lot over the years and people like to point out the differences. But there are some things that don’t seem to change in Missoula and maybe those are what draw people back to our “Big Marshmallow”.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Romantic (Yet Not Absurdly Expensive) Restaurants in Missoula

This week I wrote an article that listed romantic restaurants in Missoula for dates. Those places are great for special occasions, but some dates, particularly dates with someone you've been with for awhile, are more casual. That doesn't mean romance can't involved. Here are some less expensive options for romantic dining in Missoula:
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Farewell Montana: Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ May Be Costner’s Last

The Bitterroot Valley and Missoula were hosts to a major television production this past year. Season 5 of the hit television drama, "Yellowstone" was exclusively filmed here in our own backyard. In seasons 1-3, the show had been mostly filmed in Utah, and occasional scenes took place on Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, MT. But, for seasons 4 and 5, the entire production moved to Montana.
MISSOULA, MT
