Sacramento, CA

Tennessee Girl's Prep Polls

The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 30, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
TENNESSEE STATE
Ski Report

Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 5:47a machine groomed 60 - 88 base 54 of 55 trails 98% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p. Sunrise Park — Wed 2:25p machine groomed 82 - 82 base 49 of 67 trails 73% open, 3 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.
ARIZONA STATE
DELAWARE STATE 71, COPPIN STATE 66

Percentages: FG .385, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Stitt 2-5, Robinson 2-6, Stone 2-6, Perkins 1-2, Staten 1-3, Parker 0-3, Muniz 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Somerville 3, Stone). Turnovers: 12 (Robinson 4, Muniz 2, Perkins 2, Staten 2, Somerville, Stone). Steals: 6 (Perkins...
BALTIMORE, MD
Michigan Prep Basketball Poll

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:. Division 1. SchoolRecordTotalPoints. 1. Detroit Cass Tech (5)(15-0)75. 2. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice(13-1)70. 3. Muskegon(12-0)65. 4. Grand Rapids Northview(12-1)57. 5....
MICHIGAN STATE
Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:. DIVISION I. 1. West Clermont (5)20-01412. 2. Mason (7)18-11341. 3. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. (1)18-11083. 4. Marysville...
OHIO STATE

